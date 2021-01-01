« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:46:39 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:41:52 pm
Saving money does not equate to the better deal here. In this case money is time and we dont have anymore of that to waste. Were going to have a new DM that we needed desperately since the start of pre season not up to speed for us for ages. Thats a mess. Waiting longer risks a disaster.
That's where you absolutely must have a neg plan to balance the conflicting needs.  No way in hell are the neg team just winging it.

They will have at least 2 break points (a) we walk - or cave - when we get to day X or (b) we walk if they don't accept $x
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:47:10 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:31:34 pm
ahaha bad Tory mings these, made up they went down


Not liking the S*n and all that balls - wanker.

But booing the national anthem is ignorent ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:47:57 pm
Less than two weeks till the start of the season. Either pay Southampton what they want or move on sharpish to the next target. All a bit frustrating this really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:34 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/ec604e2c/Andre

Andre, most similar player..

1   Manuel Ugarte Ribeiro   uy URU   Paris Saint-Germain   Compare

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:39 pm
Feels like it's probably the hardest time to get Andre given the Copa Lib is starting again tonight and if they get through they've got an insane tie with Flamengo next probably. But guess money talks in the end if we offer enough of it.

They play tonight so we can see if he's not in the team about 10pm  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:48:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:46:29 pm
No, he is terrible on the ball.
Didn't watch at Lens, but judging by his stats, he is better than what his time at Palace suggests.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:49:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:38:18 pm
Jorg moves slow.

 Ah, for the days of Michael Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:49:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:40:13 pm
One of the fundamentals of negotiation - the one in a hurry will almost always get a poorer deal  vs being patient.
We dont have the luxury of time considering were a few weeks away from the season starting and dont have a recognised starting defensive midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:49:37 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:35:43 pm
Sooooo you can pretty much sign Andre and Kone for the money they want for Lavia

Doesn't help with HG quota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:50:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:38:18 pm
Jorg moves slow.

It's not looking good for him staying longer than end of this month. He's got time to turn it around though. Paying a release clause only isn't good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:50:44 pm
Smacked Arse Jorg having a mare.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:50:45 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:41:41 pm
Have they literally set this price based on what city could get him back for next year?

Yes. It's ridiculous
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:05 pm
Just can't see us all of a sudden signing a lad straight from South America to be with the first team. Imagine that one ultimately doesn't happen but don't think we'll just give up on Lavia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:09 pm
Is Andre the Lavia alternative? Or reckon we could do both?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:46:39 pm
That's where you absolutely must have a neg plan to balance the conflicting needs.  No way in hell are the neg team just winging it.

They will have at least 2 break points (a) we walk - or cave - when we get to day X or (b) we walk if they don't accept $x

If they have those plans I dont agree with them. I believe we shouldve caved or walked already. This is already too late in the day to be signing players. We needed them firing and raring to go at Stamford Bridge. Not learning each others name.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:41:52 pm
Saving money does not equate to the better deal here. In this case money is time and we dont have anymore of that to waste. Were going to have a new DM that we needed desperately since the start of pre season not up to speed for us for ages. Thats a mess. Waiting longer risks a disaster.

Id love to be in negotiations with you. Id just sit on my hands for a week.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:42 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:49:37 pm
Doesn't help with HG quota.

Yeah that thing which isnt an issue according to some but in reality kinda is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:51:56 pm
@MelissaReddy_
Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:52:06 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:31:34 pm
ahaha bad Tory mings these, made up they went down



Hahahaha flag shagging blerts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:52:28 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:49:37 pm
Doesn't help with HG quota.

Lucky we tied down Adrian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:52:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:51:56 pm
@MelissaReddy_
Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.

Does their window actually close tomorrow? Maybe weve got no idea what were doing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:52:42 pm
Does their window actually close tomorrow? Maybe weve got no idea what were doing.
Wondering that, too. Keep seeing conflicting statements.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:19 pm
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:49:19 pm
We dont have the luxury of time considering were a few weeks away from the season starting and dont have a recognised starting defensive midfielder.

I'm always for buying more players now... always .... but I don't think it makes a huge difference whether we buy a dm this week or on Aug 31st .. we're not buying one that's an elite plug and play starter anyway and pre season is basically done.
We do have players who can play there - Macallister and Jones have at a good level ... Thiago and Bjacetic are coming back etc

It's not ideal but I think we're long past ideal - more important we make the right moves for the next couple of years than couple of weeks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:25 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:51:09 pm
Is Andre the Lavia alternative? Or reckon we could do both?

Well his price is rumoured to be around £20mil or so, giving us a lot more leeway to go big on.. You guessed it.. Choo Choo..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:53:40 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:51:56 pm
@MelissaReddy_
Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.

Letting Southampton/Lavia know we have alternatives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:54:00 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 03:51:56 pm
@MelissaReddy_
Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.

This is just for the benefit of any Southampton negotiators reading.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:54:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Well his price is rumoured to be around £20mil or so, giving us a lot more leeway to go big on.. You guessed it.. Choo Choo..

Well be going in at £13m then.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:54:56 pm
To sum up, we should

Tell Soton to fuck off

Or

Pay whatever they want

Or

Tell Lavia to fuck off

Or

Do whatever it takes to get him

Or walk away and pretend we want someone else

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:55:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Well his price is rumoured to be around £20mil or so, giving us a lot more leeway to go big on.. You guessed it.. Choo Choo..

How many times do you want Monaco lad to reject us. He's liking tweets laughing about us thinking we'd get him. Sucker for punishment  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:55:41 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:45:23 pm
They're not going to have time to replace him, and we aren't going to sign him in 24 hours.

If we buy him we'll probably have to pay whatever premium they want for not being able to replace him.

Unless we can send them Tyler Morton on loan ;D

I mean we don't have to buy him tomorrow, we have all month. Who knows, they might not even need a replacement...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:56:00 pm
We could sign Andre for a cheap (relatively) fee now,let him play at Fluminense til jan and then still go sign one of Sangare,Kone,Fofana etc. for the here and now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:56:59 pm
We should be buying Andre and Lavia as we've just brought £52m with Hendo add-ons and about to sell Nat Phillips for £8m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:54:00 pm
This is just for the benefit of any Southampton negotiators reading.

who forgot about Dre
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:57:13 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:52:42 pm
Does their window actually close tomorrow? Maybe weve got no idea what were doing.
Doesn't mean we can't sign him outside of their window (PL clubs sell players to the likes of Turkey when ours is closed), it just means they can't replace him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:57:54 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 03:31:34 pm
ahaha bad Tory mings these, made up they went down

[img width 400 height=242]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F2c8-1ZaQAAwqiz?format=jpg&name=large[/img]
They've seen him 30 odd times mate, they know a world class DM when they see one like when they said Walcott would be the next Thierry Henry. They know their stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:58:10 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:52:42 pm
Does their window actually close tomorrow? Maybe weve got no idea what were doing.
Ive read it closes on the 13th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:58:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:47:10 pm
Not liking the S*n and all that balls - wanker.

But booing the national anthem is ignorent ::)
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:52:06 pm
Hahahaha flag shagging blerts
There are some pretty fucking grim comments in that thread to be honest.
