Saving money does not equate to the better deal here. In this case money is time and we dont have anymore of that to waste. Were going to have a new DM that we needed desperately since the start of pre season not up to speed for us for ages. Thats a mess. Waiting longer risks a disaster.
ahaha bad Tory mings these, made up they went down
No, he is terrible on the ball.
Jorg moves slow.
One of the fundamentals of negotiation - the one in a hurry will almost always get a poorer deal vs being patient.
Sooooo you can pretty much sign Andre and Kone for the money they want for Lavia
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Have they literally set this price based on what city could get him back for next year?
That's where you absolutely must have a neg plan to balance the conflicting needs. No way in hell are the neg team just winging it. They will have at least 2 break points (a) we walk - or cave - when we get to day X or (b) we walk if they don't accept $x
Doesn't help with HG quota.
Doesn't help with HG quota.
@MelissaReddy_Liverpool have officially made contact with Fluminense over the possibility of signing midfielder Andre.
Does their window actually close tomorrow? Maybe weve got no idea what were doing.
We dont have the luxury of time considering were a few weeks away from the season starting and dont have a recognised starting defensive midfielder.
Is Andre the Lavia alternative? Or reckon we could do both?
Well his price is rumoured to be around £20mil or so, giving us a lot more leeway to go big on.. You guessed it.. Choo Choo..
They're not going to have time to replace him, and we aren't going to sign him in 24 hours. If we buy him we'll probably have to pay whatever premium they want for not being able to replace him.Unless we can send them Tyler Morton on loan
This is just for the benefit of any Southampton negotiators reading.
ahaha bad Tory mings these, made up they went down[img width 400 height=242]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/F2c8-1ZaQAAwqiz?format=jpg&name=large[/img]
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]