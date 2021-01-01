We dont have the luxury of time considering were a few weeks away from the season starting and dont have a recognised starting defensive midfielder.



I'm always for buying more players now... always .... but I don't think it makes a huge difference whether we buy a dm this week or on Aug 31st .. we're not buying one that's an elite plug and play starter anyway and pre season is basically done.We do have players who can play there - Macallister and Jones have at a good level ... Thiago and Bjacetic are coming back etcIt's not ideal but I think we're long past ideal - more important we make the right moves for the next couple of years than couple of weeks