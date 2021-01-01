It's not like we haven't known the price since the start. Either pay the £50m or move on. It's not complicated.
That's the thing though. It's incredibly complicated. All deals are
They may have wanted 50m, but how? 40 guaranteed with 10 add ons? 40 million now, or 4 payments of 10 million over 4 months
Or did they want 50 million guaranteed
Maybe we offered less that they wanted with better payment terms. Maybe 20 million now right away, 15 in a month, then add ons
We could have went back offering 30 now, 10 in a month bla bla bla bla bla
Its incredible complicated with a mad amount of creative accounting going on.
We may not be happy to pay what they want but they might compromise on that if the timing and the amounts of what we pay vary, if that allows them then to pursue their targets and structure the deals they are trying to do for players better