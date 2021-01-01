Agreed. They are basing his price on what Man City COULD buy him for in 12 months. Ridiculous.



Yep. I can't recall a transfer in which a club, and a relegated one at that, is basing its entire fee on what it could get, if and only if, an entirely different club enacts a buyback clause.If we hadn't gotten ourselves into a situation in which we desparately need a DM, I'd liked to have taken it right down to the end of the window, because there is no way any club is paying £40m+ next summer for a player who has spent an entire season in the Championship.Southampton know we're desperate and we not even looking (at least publicly) at other targets. We shot ourselves in the foot last summer by not being proactive so they'll know now after selling Fabinho and Henderson that we need to sign a DM