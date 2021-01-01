« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 841 842 843 844 845 [846]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1150247 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,933
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33800 on: Today at 02:14:14 pm »
They're obviously open to a sale since their first game of the season is three days away and they're not telling us to fuck off, but that's about the extent of their encouragement. It's been looking like £45m would be needed to get a deal done for a while now, us bidding £41m just feels like we're not even trying.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33801 on: Today at 02:14:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:06:34 pm
edit:  or he'll soon get the message "LFC doesn't really want you THAT much, Romeo"  maybe look elsewhere, eh?

In fairness to the lad, he's agreed terms by all accounts. It's Southampton who are being stubborn.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33802 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »
Pay it or walk away. I say that as someone who seems to rate Lavia more highly than most on here. If you can get Florentino, he is the one. If you can get him cheaply enough look at someone like Kone, Doucouré or maybe even this Andre character for depth.
Logged

Online Shepnois

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
  • Livin' in the Sunshine, Lovin' in the Moonlight
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33803 on: Today at 02:14:57 pm »
 The club knew that offer would be rejected instantly, what was the point of it? At least put a proposal on the table that Southampton could consider.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33804 on: Today at 02:14:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:12:52 pm
sigh ... that's how "negotiations" work.

giving them what they original want is called "buying".

They've said how much he will cost and they won't accept less. Where exactly are you seeing room for negotiation? Pay what they want or we don't get him.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33805 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:14:31 pm
In fairness to the lad, he's agreed terms by all accounts. It's Southampton who are being stubborn.

:)

How are they been stubborn? They know the asking price and sticking to it.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33806 on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:13:36 pm
This isn't a negotiation.
what is it?  some weird game?
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33807 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm »
This is new to us because we dont usually get bids rejected or bid multiple times.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33808 on: Today at 02:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:01:03 pm
So why are we angry today? Because we won't pay the £50 million for Lavia, which we also as a fan base think is too much for him?

Will we be happy if we sign someone else or will we use the tact of "Klopp didn't get his man" like people did a couple of days ago to complain about getting Szoboszlai instead of Mount? Or will it be the cheapskates shout even if we are also unhappy Lavia costs too much?

It will be one of those ^ for sure.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33809 on: Today at 02:17:04 pm »
Quote from: Shepnois on Today at 02:14:57 pm
The club knew that offer would be rejected instantly, what was the point of it? At least put a proposal on the table that Southampton could consider.
and how the hell are we supposed to know that?  :)
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33810 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:16:04 pm
what is it?  some weird game?

It's £50m, take it or leave it. They have made it very clear.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33811 on: Today at 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:15:21 pm
How are they been stubborn? They know the asking price and sticking to it.

OK, I'll rephrase - sticking to their guns.

That wasn't my point though was it?

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33812 on: Today at 02:17:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:14:58 pm
They've said how much he will cost and they won't accept less. Where exactly are you seeing room for negotiation? Pay what they want or we don't get him.
have you ever done any negotiations?  jesus.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33813 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Just got to £46.5m which after city's cut is more than the buy back. I'm sure that gets it done however, I fear this bid has pissed them off given it's only £4m more than first bid.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33814 on: Today at 02:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:13:34 pm
What kind of Brazilian calls himself Andre? I shall call him Socrates Jr if he signs for us.
Not signing Andre would be Insania.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33815 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:03:52 pm
It's not like we haven't known the price since the start. Either pay the £50m or move on. It's not complicated.

That's the thing though. It's incredibly complicated. All deals are
They may have wanted 50m, but how?  40 guaranteed with 10 add ons? 40 million now, or 4 payments of 10 million over 4 months
Or did they want 50 million guaranteed
Maybe we offered less that they wanted with better payment terms.  Maybe 20 million now right away, 15 in a month, then add ons
We could have went back offering 30 now, 10 in a month bla bla bla bla bla
Its incredible complicated with a mad amount of creative accounting going on.
We may not be happy to pay what they want but they might compromise on that if the timing and the amounts of what we pay vary, if that allows them then to pursue their targets and structure the deals they are trying to do for players better





Logged

Online Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33816 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Walk away. They can all play in the championship.
Logged
* * * * * *

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33817 on: Today at 02:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:17:19 pm
It's £50m, take it or leave it. They have made it very clear.
companies in any business take that kind of stance a thousand times a day, their negotiators are paid to get the best deal they can.

ffs ppl.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33818 on: Today at 02:19:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:17:40 pm
have you ever done any negotiations?  jesus.
Remind me of how we talked them down on Van Dijk or Mane...
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33819 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:17:19 pm
It's £50m, take it or leave it. They have made it very clear.

Why do you keep posting versions of this? Do you honestly think Southampton are the daddies of the transfer market?
What are they doing on August 31st when they've got an unhappy 'best' player and 45 million less than they bargained for in their coffers?

Chelsea and Arsenal looked at Lavia this window, now we've actually bid for him .. no one in football including the drunk clubs think he's worth 50 million
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,620
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33820 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:19:09 pm
Remind me of how we talked them down on Van Dijk or Mane...

Because we felt the price was worth it. Come on now mate. This is basic negotiations here.  ;D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33821 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:03:52 pm
It's not like we haven't known the price since the start. Either pay the £50m or move on. It's not complicated.

When youre making an offer on a house price/rent, do you go in at the listed price? I dont, so why would someone when negotiating at much higher prices? 
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33822 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:17:41 pm
Just got to £46.5m which after city's cut is more than the buy back. I'm sure that gets it done however, I fear this bid has pissed them off given it's only £4m more than first bid.
At the boardroom level they don't usually get as emotionally invested in the negotiations as we fans do. They know the dance.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,792
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33823 on: Today at 02:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:18:11 pm
Not signing Andre would be Insania.

Very good.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33824 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:03:52 pm
It's not like we haven't known the price since the start. Either pay the £50m or move on. It's not complicated.

THey also know we're desperate. Which is our own fault.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33825 on: Today at 02:21:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:06:53 pm
Not clear to me why anyone would want us to not negotiate or to pay over the odds

It's pretty clear from our bids we value him at something like 35 million ish - which seems objectively right ... so 50 million isn't haggling over a small amount its being asked to go to 50% more than you think he's worth

Spot on.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33826 on: Today at 02:23:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:21:10 pm
THey also know we're desperate. Which is our own fault.

They're the ones who have been relegated and have a player who wants to go which would fund their rebuild to get back to the Prem. They are every bit as desperate
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,570
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33827 on: Today at 02:23:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:43:13 pm
Agreed. They are basing his price on what Man City COULD buy him for in 12 months. Ridiculous.

Yep. I can't recall a transfer in which a club, and a relegated one at that, is basing its entire fee on what it could get, if and only if, an entirely different club enacts a buyback clause.

If we hadn't gotten ourselves into a situation in which we desparately need a DM, I'd liked to have taken it right down to the end of the window, because there is no way any club is paying £40m+ next summer for a player who has spent an entire season in the Championship.

Southampton know we're desperate and we not even looking (at least publicly) at other targets. We shot ourselves in the foot last summer by not being proactive so they'll know now after selling Fabinho and Henderson that we need to sign a DM
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33828 on: Today at 02:23:37 pm »
Quote
(🟢) NEW:

Liverpool will move on to alternative targets if Southampton hold out for £50m.

Andre from Fluminense is being considered and would cost around £20m however they are reluctant to let him leave until the winter. -
@_pauljoyce
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33829 on: Today at 02:24:02 pm »
Quote from: @MelissaReddy_ 1h
Liverpool have tabled an improved bid for Romeo Lavia, but are concurrently exploring a deal for other options - Andre of Fluminense among them - if Southamptons valuation remains excessive.
New offer closer to asking price but still below an initial £40m (without add-ons)
Quote from: @_pauljoyce 42m
Liverpool new bid for Southamptons Romeo Lavia around £41m including add ons. Southampton had been seeking £50m for the 19yo
Quote from: @FabrizioRomano 33m
Liverpool have submitted new bid for Roméo Lavia as expected  £42m fee.

Still no agreement with Southampton, it will be formally rejected soon as they insist on £50m asking price. #LFC

Negotiations remain ongoing.

Clubs remain in contact as Lavia wants the move.
Quote from: @MelissaReddy_ 14m
Information from the Southampton end is that this improved offer has been rejected
At least things are happening fast ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,444
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33830 on: Today at 02:24:59 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 02:13:20 pm
Thats how negotiations work as far as I know. Is it done differently in your neck of the woods?

I negotiate at PC World. I was shocked to find most people just pay the price when spending grands. Theres always a certain discount the staff can offer, usually between 2 and 10%.

Even at the supermarket it can be done, but Im not that much of a mingebag.  ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33831 on: Today at 02:25:12 pm »
This is the point where Lavia needs to kick off if he wants it. You dont normally get a second bite at if with Liverpool. Once weve moved on youre done and none of the players end up being worth going back for. This is last chance saloon for him.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33832 on: Today at 02:25:37 pm »
Lavia isn't worth wasting so much time. Not like he's a proven 6 that'd take us up another level. If we want him, we should pay up or walk away. Andre being an alternative (if true) is a joke really.  A club this size should be able to to go for better replacements but we're acting skint when we're not.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33833 on: Today at 02:26:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Why do you keep posting versions of this? Do you honestly think Southampton are the daddies of the transfer market?
What are they doing on August 31st when they've got an unhappy 'best' player and 45 million less than they bargained for in their coffers?

Chelsea and Arsenal looked at Lavia this window, now we've actually bid for him .. no one in football including the drunk clubs think he's worth 50 million

Southampton have said numerous times they won't accept less than their valuation. It's not just him West Ham have walked away after having a bid rejected for ward prouse. Lavia has a few years left on his contract so they are in no rush to sell.

Chelsea have had like 5 bids rejected for the Brighton lad because like Southampton they don't need to sell. Buying Premier league players can be a nightmare because even though Southampton have been relegated they wont need the money due to the parachute payments.

He may well be unhappy come the 31st August but Southampton must feel he wont be a problem and will knuckle down and play as normal.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33834 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:25:12 pm
This is the point where Lavia needs to kick off if he wants it. You dont normally get a second bite at if with Liverpool. Once weve moved on youre done and none of the players end up being worth going back for. This is last chance saloon for him.
If we don't feel he's worth £50m, we should move on.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33835 on: Today at 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:24:59 pm
I negotiate at PC World. I was shocked to find most people just pay the price when spending grands. Theres always a certain discount the staff can offer, usually between 2 and 10%.

Even at the supermarket it can be done, but Im not that much of a mingebag.  ;D

Nothing to do with anything but my Dad's favourite move is to ask the staff if they get a staff discount on bigger buys like that, have them buy it then give them a % of the discount in cash .... I don't have the energy for that kind of faff but its a great tactic
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 841 842 843 844 845 [846]   Go Up
« previous next »
 