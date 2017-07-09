« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1148024 times)

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,436
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33640 on: Today at 12:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:23:14 am
I love how people on here don't seem to realise that having an incomplete squad is NORMALITY for pretty much ALL teams ALL the time.

Weve saved money on hair gel for Henderson though, so our net spend is actually zero and we should be buying everyone. Etc.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33641 on: Today at 12:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 12:31:32 pm
There were a couple of lads in the crowd with a sign saying they could play DM at the practice session the day before the Leicester game. Have we tried them out?

I think they've been given offers from Saudi Arabia, we've missed the boat again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33642 on: Today at 12:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 11:55:21 am
Well, were officially in August.



 ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,148
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33643 on: Today at 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:07:11 pm
Lavia is training at Southampton today.

so?

Edit - probably better that he is in training rather than sitting out being unfit
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:23 pm by newterp »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33644 on: Today at 12:38:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:58 am
Most interesting thing from that press conference from both Klopp and Trent is that the system is the system...
We're going to play some version of what we finished last season with

Obv the caveat is we did this last year then junked it after 4 months but if there was any doubt about what we're doing and buying for there isn't now

So the defence then....

It still feels like there's a lot of uncertainty even knowing that we'll continue with the inverted fullback, primarily around whether we'll alternate the inverted player depending on who's available (Tsimikas appeared to be inverted in the last game), and where we think reinforcements are needed based on that.

There's a lot of focus on a left-sided player, presumably as we have more orthodox left backs instead of more of a hybrid player, but I wonder if we'd prefer to look at someone to play on the right. A utility RB/CB/CM would potentially solve a lot of depth problems over there, although obviously that kind of utility option would be difficult to find.
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33645 on: Today at 12:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:23:14 am
I love how people on here don't seem to realise that having an incomplete squad is NORMALITY for pretty much ALL teams ALL the time.

It is, but obviously we're focusing on LFC. Plus we are short in some very key areas, midfield being one, where we have just one defensively minded player. Yes we're likely bringing in Lavia, but then we're depending on teenagers in that position, I don't know any other club with our ambitions in this position. We may address the issue with the time left in the window, but it should be an obvious concern.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,180
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33646 on: Today at 12:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:13:34 pm
Blatant stealing of someone else's name that......
IMG-1281" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33647 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 12:19:33 pm

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kEwh7-tLnVA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kEwh7-tLnVA</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VkKxmnrRVHo&amp;ab_channel=CaroleKingVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VkKxmnrRVHo&amp;ab_channel=CaroleKingVEVO</a>
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33648 on: Today at 12:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:23:14 am
I love how people on here don't seem to realise that having an incomplete squad is NORMALITY for pretty much ALL teams ALL the time.

There's a difference between that and having what we have currently in defence and midfield. 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33649 on: Today at 12:46:54 pm »
"Liverpool will bid again for Romeo Lavia, no doubts; it was already decided last week and club now ready to submit new proposal to Southampton 🔴 #LFC

There's already green light from the player, it depends on Liverpool to agree fee with Southampton now."

- Romano
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,930
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33650 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:46:54 pm
"Liverpool will bid again for Romeo Lavia, no doubts; it was already decided last week and club now ready to submit new proposal to Southampton 🔴 #LFC

There's already green light from the player, it depends on Liverpool to agree fee with Southampton now."

- Romano

From the wording of that it sounds like he's talking about the same bid he's mentioned repeatedly already.
Logged

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33651 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:46:54 pm
"Liverpool will bid again for Romeo Lavia, no doubts; it was already decided last week and club now ready to submit new proposal to Southampton 🔴 #LFC

There's already green light from the player, it depends on Liverpool to agree fee with Southampton now."

- Romano

Same update he's given for days.

We're going to be light at 6 for Chelsea. Even if Lavia signs later this week I can't see him going straight in now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 837 838 839 840 841 [842]   Go Up
« previous next »
 