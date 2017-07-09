Most interesting thing from that press conference from both Klopp and Trent is that the system is the system...

We're going to play some version of what we finished last season with



Obv the caveat is we did this last year then junked it after 4 months but if there was any doubt about what we're doing and buying for there isn't now



So the defence then....



It still feels like there's a lot of uncertainty even knowing that we'll continue with the inverted fullback, primarily around whether we'll alternate the inverted player depending on who's available (Tsimikas appeared to be inverted in the last game), and where we think reinforcements are needed based on that.There's a lot of focus on a left-sided player, presumably as we have more orthodox left backs instead of more of a hybrid player, but I wonder if we'd prefer to look at someone to play on the right. A utility RB/CB/CM would potentially solve a lot of depth problems over there, although obviously that kind of utility option would be difficult to find.