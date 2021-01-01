« previous next »
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33600 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Most interesting thing from that press conference from both Klopp and Trent is that the system is the system...
We're going to play some version of what we finished last season with

Obv the caveat is we did this last year then junked it after 4 months but if there was any doubt about what we're doing and buying for there isn't now

So the defence then....
Offline shook

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33601 on: Today at 11:11:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
Wrote this on Theate a while ago. I still think hes a good option but West Ham are the most heavily linked. Schlotterbeck didnt have the best season but hes classy and a great passer. Dortmund have no need for the money but theres always a price theyll deal at. I think theyd want £60m+ though.

Thanks for that, I am definitely on the Arthur Theate train, with the caveat of YT videos being my primary source  :). Looks more 'cultured' on the ball, better passer than Facundo Medina who I also thought looked good. His stats indicate he is a better defender than Medina, and I think his aerial dual win percentage isn't that far off from what it needs to be, according to my understanding.
He has good physical attributes, is quick, good work rate, his team Rennes finished 4th which would be an indicator of his involvement as well. He also probably wouldnt be more than 40m is my guess, and he looks the type that could progress into being an elite defender. Would be our typical signing and price point like a Gakpo or Konate, for recent examples.
Also, no matter what anyone says about our defence, we do have more options there than defensive midfield, so unlike with the Lavia signing, Theate would have time to really learn the system while not playing as much (like what Klopp did with Robertson and Fabinho)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OB1wlYulac

Online Simplexity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33602 on: Today at 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:58 am
Most interesting thing from that press conference from both Klopp and Trent is that the system is the system...
We're going to play some version of what we finished last season with

Obv the caveat is we did this last year then junked it after 4 months but if there was any doubt about what we're doing and buying for there isn't now

So the defence then....

Will be scary. At no point watching us playing it have we looked particularly comfortable. Like you I highly doubt we have the defence for it, it is not 2019 anymore.
Online Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33603 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:13:29 am
Will be scary. At no point watching us playing it have we looked particularly comfortable. Like you I highly doubt we have the defence for it, it is not 2019 anymore.
It's the through ball from left to right (or vice versa) in between defenders that really seems catch us out. We really struggle with the run off the shoulder.

That's where the press comes in. In our midfield is functioning well, we stop the ball at source. Some will still happen, but hopefully fewer with a younger midfield. After that it comes to Virg et al. getting back to their previous levels.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33604 on: Today at 11:18:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:09:58 am
Most interesting thing from that press conference from both Klopp and Trent is that the system is the system...
We're going to play some version of what we finished last season with

Obv the caveat is we did this last year then junked it after 4 months but if there was any doubt about what we're doing and buying for there isn't now

So the defence then....
The way we play it is completely different than how Guardiola or Arteta do it because Trent doesnt hold that position and instead roams so we kinda dont actually end up with an extra man in midfield. Not blaming Trent for that as obviously we want to get him on the ball as much as possible but we have far less control than City/Arsenal while playing this system.. gonna be a fun season I think with a lot of basketball scores.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33605 on: Today at 11:18:48 am »
Arthur Theate does look really promising but I'm concerned at how much of that is his hair.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33606 on: Today at 11:19:22 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:13:29 am
Will be scary. At no point watching us playing it have we looked particularly comfortable. Like you I highly doubt we have the defence for it, it is not 2019 anymore.

Yeah...  I think we look very comfortable going forward - it just gets so many talented players in a position to hurt the opposition and Trent is fucking incredible as the facilitator....
But totally agree defensively it looks really dodgy ... City had to take steps to mitigate it at the back after they struggled early last season and I expect we will too but we need the personnel to do that
Online Gerard00

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33607 on: Today at 11:20:29 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:13:29 am
Will be scary. At no point watching us playing it have we looked particularly comfortable. Like you I highly doubt we have the defence for it, it is not 2019 anymore.

Still too easy to play through. Combined with the high line i can't see how teams don't constantly get in against us. Have a feeling Lavia will happen given the amount of smoke around it and i wouldn't be surprised to see Phillips going and us signing a CB on the cheap.
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33608 on: Today at 11:21:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:19:22 am
Yeah...  I think we look very comfortable going forward - it just gets so many talented players in a position to hurt the opposition and Trent is fucking incredible as the facilitator....
But totally agree defensively it looks really dodgy ... City had to take steps to mitigate it at the back after they struggled early last season and I expect we will too but we need the personnel to do that

Been banging this drum for ages.  City stopped inverting fullbacks because they kept getting done on the counter, and instead just drop Stones straight back into centre back and the two wide centre backs become fullbacks when they defend.

Feels like we're a year behind in sussing this out, but we play a different game to them so maybe it won't be as bad with our new midfield.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33609 on: Today at 11:21:46 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:18:48 am
Arthur Theate does look really promising but I'm concerned at how much of that is his hair.

Another Arthur - ugh.
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33610 on: Today at 11:21:51 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:00:17 am
Klopp: "It's no secret we're looking for new players."

He indicated that we are looking for a DM but that isn't a secret.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33611 on: Today at 11:23:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:42:04 am
There's always an excuse for leaving ourselves short.

I love how people on here don't seem to realise that having an incomplete squad is NORMALITY for pretty much ALL teams ALL the time.
