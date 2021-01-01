Wrote this on Theate a while ago. I still think hes a good option but West Ham are the most heavily linked. Schlotterbeck didnt have the best season but hes classy and a great passer. Dortmund have no need for the money but theres always a price theyll deal at. I think theyd want £60m+ though.



Thanks for that, I am definitely on the Arthur Theate train, with the caveat of YT videos being my primary source. Looks more 'cultured' on the ball, better passer than Facundo Medina who I also thought looked good. His stats indicate he is a better defender than Medina, and I think his aerial dual win percentage isn't that far off from what it needs to be, according to my understanding.He has good physical attributes, is quick, good work rate, his team Rennes finished 4th which would be an indicator of his involvement as well. He also probably wouldnt be more than 40m is my guess, and he looks the type that could progress into being an elite defender. Would be our typical signing and price point like a Gakpo or Konate, for recent examples.Also, no matter what anyone says about our defence, we do have more options there than defensive midfield, so unlike with the Lavia signing, Theate would have time to really learn the system while not playing as much (like what Klopp did with Robertson and Fabinho)