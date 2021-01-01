I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnt seem like hes going to City at this rate



I would absolutely love it if we beat them to Gvardiol. Unfortunately it just wont happen. We simply wont pay what City end up paying for him unless we recouped a significant amount of money from a sale (Im talking much more than the Fabinho money). They are too far down the line with him. Their fans are even going delirious because they caught wind of a private jet going from Leipzig to Manchester tomorrow (yes . we arent the only ones who track planes). Also, Gvardiol himself has been liking a bunch of posts from City players.