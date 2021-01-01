« previous next »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:13:40 am
Thiagos incredibly good. He can tackle also, big time.

I keep dreaming that he's going to be totally healthy all year playing complete blinders for about an hour a game on average. Crazier things have happened.

Keep dreaming. He hasn't even made the pre-season tour.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:07:29 am
I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnt seem like hes going to City at this rate

I would absolutely love it if we beat them to Gvardiol. Unfortunately it just wont happen. We simply wont pay what City end up paying for him unless we recouped a significant amount of money from a sale (Im talking much more than the Fabinho money). They are too far down the line with him. Their fans are even going delirious because they caught wind of a private jet going from Leipzig to Manchester tomorrow (yes. we arent the only ones who track planes). Also, Gvardiol himself has been liking a bunch of posts from City players.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:29:57 am
Have you guys seen anything from either of these two accounts that suggests they're worth pasting in here as sources? They appear to be dubious chancers, to put it lightly (as the MarkBu1985 guy yesterday proved to be)

I know Kop Central has got a lot of team news right in the past.
I think the club only play massive fees for transformational players (VVD Allison). Maybe they feel the effect on the team from Gvardiol wouldnt be transformative enough to warrant paying double what it cost to get Inacio (for example).
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:46:21 am
Keep dreaming. He hasn't even made the pre-season tour.

thats just him getting his injuries out of the way. he will be fit for the most of our matches next season

and i woke up from my dream :P
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:26:19 am
LCB in in a 4-2-2-2
I think we'll pretty soon be looking for a LCB in a 1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1 scheme...
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:49:17 am
I think we'll pretty soon be looking for a LCB in a 1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1-1 scheme...
Like this ?

Kinda, sorta ;D
The hard work on outgoings is done now, we must have a very decent budget now to sort incomings. Excited to see what we do. Big Jorg get to work.
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
OK so Trent in midfield, we don't have a right back

A singular injury to any of our first choice and we are playing two kids and a newbie (who could be great).

This squad is fucked. 7th I tells ya!

Mate we came 5th last season with 2 players who were SO bad that theyve now retired from top level football (thanks Jackward for this line). There is simply no chance that were worse than last season now weve added 2 (soon to be 3) midfielders who can actually run.
Need to get Lavia done today then focus on a CB. All this faffing about a second bid being prepared. Indecision invites poachers.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
barry@BackseatsmanLFC·47m
Nat Phillips departure is advancing. Leeds the most likely destination as it stands. #LFC

I'd rather wait to see what Fordy knows about this one.

I'm also confused about the rumours the Lavia deal is getting closer. We're already in Singapore so I don't understand how this one could happen.

Defying the laws of space and time aside, important to get that boxed off and move on to a CB, I think. I don't see a world where we bring in 4 new first team midfielders. Defence becomes the next priority after Lavia, I imagine.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:57:14 am
I'd rather wait to see what Fordy knows about this one.

I'm also confused about the rumours the Lavia deal is getting closer. We're already in Singapore so I don't understand how this one could happen.

Defying the laws of space and time aside, important to get that boxed off and move on to a CB, I think. I don't see a world where we bring in 4 new first team midfielders. Defence becomes the next priority after Lavia, I imagine.
Because the club can do paper work from anywhere in the world and there a medical team at Melwood.  I think the first day training back at Melwood is friday. Would think want everything done so he can train when the team gets back
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:14 am
Because the club can do paper work from anywhere in the world and there a medical team at Melwood.  I think the first day training back at Melwood is friday. Would think want everything done so he can train when the team gets back

Yeah Lobo, idiot  ;) Think you may have missed the sarcasm there Red. Maybe, like the mods, you don't see sarcasm in posts.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:04:14 am
Because the club can do paper work from anywhere in the world and there a medical team at Melwood.  I think the first day training back at Melwood is friday. Would think want everything done so he can train when the team gets back

Oh right, cheers Red  :thumbup

Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:06:42 am
Yeah Lobo, idiot  ;)

 ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Rumours of Nat Phillips deal to Leeds gathering pace again.

Think rightly or wrongly as others have said we'll only MAYBE see movement for a defender when someone moves out first even someone like Phillips who hardly plays.
