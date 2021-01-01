barry@BackseatsmanLFC·47m
Nat Phillips departure is advancing. Leeds the most likely destination as it stands. #LFC
I'd rather wait to see what Fordy knows about this one.
I'm also confused about the rumours the Lavia deal is getting closer. We're already in Singapore so I don't understand how this one could happen.
Defying the laws of space and time aside, important to get that boxed off and move on to a CB, I think. I don't see a world where we bring in 4 new first team midfielders. Defence becomes the next priority after Lavia, I imagine.