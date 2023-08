I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnít seem like heís going to City at this rate



I would absolutely love it if we beat them to Gvardiol. Unfortunately it just wonít happen. We simply wonít pay what City end up paying for him unless we recouped a significant amount of money from a sale (Iím talking much more than the Fabinho money). They are too far down the line with him. Their fans are even going delirious because they caught wind of a private jet going from Leipzig to Manchester tomorrow (yesÖ. we arenít the only ones who track planes). Also, Gvardiol himself as been liking a bunch of posts from City players.