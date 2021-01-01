« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 834 835 836 837 838 [839]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1140785 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33520 on: Today at 01:46:21 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:13:40 am
Thiagos incredibly good. He can tackle also, big time.

I keep dreaming that he's going to be totally healthy all year playing complete blinders for about an hour a game on average. Crazier things have happened.

Keep dreaming. He hasn't even made the pre-season tour.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,497
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33521 on: Today at 02:02:45 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:07:29 am
I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnt seem like hes going to City at this rate

I would absolutely love it if we beat them to Gvardiol. Unfortunately it just wont happen. We simply wont pay what City end up paying for him unless we recouped a significant amount of money from a sale (Im talking much more than the Fabinho money). They are too far down the line with him. Their fans are even going delirious because they caught wind of a private jet going from Leipzig to Manchester tomorrow (yes. we arent the only ones who track planes). Also, Gvardiol himself as been liking a bunch of posts from City players.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:15 am by Number 7 »
Logged
YWNA

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,497
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33522 on: Today at 02:04:36 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:29:57 am
Have you guys seen anything from either of these two accounts that suggests they're worth pasting in here as sources? They appear to be dubious chancers, to put it lightly (as the MarkBu1985 guy yesterday proved to be)

I know Kop Central has got a lot of team news right in the past.
Logged
YWNA
Pages: 1 ... 834 835 836 837 838 [839]   Go Up
« previous next »
 