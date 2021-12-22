« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 833 834 835 836 837 [838]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1140204 times)

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33480 on: Yesterday at 11:30:23 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:32:06 pm
Klopp seems to like his CBs tall

Likes them good in the air and fast on the turn. I'm pretty sure he can teach them the rest.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,928
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33481 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
So does us spending nearly 50 million on Lavia mean I finally win the 5 year argument on here about Klopp needing his dm to be tall and good in the air and never signing one that isnt ?

Asking for a friend  no sorry used that wrong  asking for me

Regular readers of this column will remember it started between me and Baba Yagu when he claimed Henderson couldnt play the 6 for this reason obv it was won decisively when Henderson played there in to triumphant effect for multiple games in our title winning season.

However the RAWK height facists have remained fighting their misguided and irrelevant cause . Were days away from them being vanquished for all times

Wait, is Henderson not considered tall?
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33482 on: Yesterday at 11:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Wait, is Henderson not considered tall?

Meh in the air
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33483 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
we paid 75 for Virgil, so I wouldn't rule it out completely.

With the Coutinho money!

If we sign Lavia for let's say £45m our spending will be as follows:

Mac Allister £35m
Szoboszlai £60m
Lavia £45m

Total: £140m. Add £87m to that figure for Gvardiol and the total expenditure would be a whopping £227m!

With the sale of Fabinho (£40m) and Henderson (£12m) that would leave us with a net spend of around £175m. I would love to be proved wrong but no chance of that happening imo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:17 pm by HardworkDedication »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,971
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33484 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Regular readers of this column will remember it started between me and Baba Yagu when he claimed Henderson couldnt play the 6 for this reason obv it was won decisively when Henderson played there in to triumphant effect for multiple games in our title winning season.
Hah I don't remember that (poor guys taken a hammering today ;D - that's another decisive loss), just the more recent discussions.

If we go into the season with just Lavia joining then it'll somehow be between Thiago Szobo and Mac Allister as to who's the best midfielder in the air, cos it's unlikely to be Lavia and Jones lose more than they win!
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33485 on: Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
So does us spending nearly 50 million on Lavia mean I finally win the 5 year argument on here about Klopp needing his dm to be tall and good in the air and never signing one that isnt ?

Asking for a friend  no sorry used that wrong  asking for me

Regular readers of this column will remember it started between me and Baba Yagu when he claimed Henderson couldnt play the 6 for this reason obv it was won decisively when Henderson played there in to triumphant effect for multiple games in our title winning season.

However the RAWK height facists have remained fighting their misguided and irrelevant cause . Were days away from them being vanquished for all times
There just small sample of Lavia aerial. right around Henderson height. Henderson was good in the air stat wise.
Bajcetic Fits from the aerial POV better but his passing number where not great during the season(I understand it was dysfunctional team and taking it with limited sample size). Lavia numbers where not the best either also difunctional team
I think lavia size he be fine in the air with some coaching.

Thiago might be playing a good amount of 6 and he 5'7, somehow good in the air.

Dont think he would go a Gini or Thiago type 6 full time with out others options. Gini did play 6 in some games

Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33486 on: Yesterday at 11:36:37 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm
He's not very good technically though from what I saw (mostly the handful of our games we had against Ajax back to back seasons) and a step down from Fabinho - his touch was really bad against us and their midfield struggled to interrupt us when we were close to our worst and most sluggish before christmas this last season.

feels unlikely after we've managed to turn around our pool of midfielders, into only being players who are technically great, to bring in a guy who's gonna struggle when we build from the back and when he's pressed

This is one part of his stats that don't look as impressive to be fair. One thing I noticed is that he tries more than double the take ons and has more than double the progressive distance than Fabinho so it looks like he doesn't just sit and sweep up he is breaking forward from that position too and potentially getting dispossessed more as a result. I doubt we'd be asking as much of that from him. The eye test wins the day though so fair dos.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33487 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm »
Rumours of Nat Phillips deal to Leeds gathering pace again.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33488 on: Yesterday at 11:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Rumours of Nat Phillips deal to Leeds gathering pace again.

good for him deserves his move, shame he aint going to Saudi for £500k a week if anyone deserves it he does after staying the extra years, also maybe keeps Quansah in the team, also quite liked Scanlon in preseason.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,684
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33489 on: Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:35:51 pm
There just small sample of Lavia aerial. right around Henderson height. Henderson was good in the air stat wise.
Bajcetic Fits from the aerial POV better but his passing number where not great during the season(I understand it was dysfunctional team and taking it with limited sample size). Lavia numbers where not the best either also difunctional team
I think lavia size he be fine in the air with some coaching.

Thiago might be playing a good amount of 6 and he 5'7, somehow good in the air.

Dont think he would go a Gini or Thiago type 6 full time with out others options. Gini did play 6 in some games



Youve misunderstood my post I think - I dont care what midfielders are like in the air, never have.
It has almost no baring on what level theyre at because theyre needed to do it so rarely (and even less rarely than 5 years ago)
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33490 on: Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Rumours of Nat Phillips deal to Leeds gathering pace again.

barry@BackseatsmanLFC·47m
Nat Phillips departure is advancing. Leeds the most likely destination as it stands. #LFC
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33491 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm »
I wonder if Colwill took/takes the deal so he has a buyout, then calls Klopp and say £50m /£60m lol

6  midfielders atm perhaps 7 if we include Gakpo deffo need 2 imo but will be one, if we do get a second midfielder i think it will be a Kone/Adams/Thuram type which Adams costing about £20m from what i read its pretty much a bargain
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,072
  • Fuck VAR
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33492 on: Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
And Lavia and Trent, against 90% of the league and Europa? Yep.

OK so Trent in midfield, we don't have a right back

A singular injury to any of our first choice and we are playing two kids and a newbie (who could be great).

This squad is fucked. 7th I tells ya!
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33493 on: Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm
You know at least two stats about him.

Interesting, a mention of Ian Ayre and Craig pops up 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33494 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:45:01 pm
OK so Trent in midfield, we don't have a right back

A singular injury to any of our first choice and we are playing two kids and a newbie (who could be great).

This squad is fucked. 7th I tells ya!

Inverted Right Back, like we/he played in the last 10 games of last season. He will go into Midfield when we have the ball otherwise he's still at Right Back.

This squad isn't fucked, it needed major surgery in midfield for the past 3 years. Which we have done now.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33495 on: Yesterday at 11:48:51 pm »
7th is fine. I still win £10k in my bet with Livbes.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33496 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
With regard to the DM being tall and good in the air how many aerial duels/balls does our 6 usually have to deal with? Most of the time we seem to struggle with passes on the ground bypassing our midfielders. If we have a more physical and athletic DM wouldn't it alleviate this?
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33497 on: Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:42:13 pm
Youve misunderstood my post I think - I dont care what midfielders are like in the air, never have.
It has almost no baring on what level theyre at because theyre needed to do it so rarely (and even less rarely than 5 years ago)
at the non 6. I agree But being able to contest and win important deeper. McConnell missing up reading the ball in the preseason a good example(that a learning experience for him).
It closer to a 2-3 times a game type thing for Liverpool normally max.
Klopp generally seems to value it so. Same with thing at other top clubs. Teams trying play football more instead of route 1 but Route 1 can be a way to beat the press.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33498 on: Yesterday at 11:54:23 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
So does us spending nearly 50 million on Lavia mean I finally win the 5 year argument on here about Klopp needing his dm to be tall and good in the air and never signing one that isnt ?

Regular readers of this column will remember it started between me and Baba Yagu when he claimed Henderson couldnt play the 6 for this reason obv it was won decisively when Henderson played there in to triumphant effect for multiple games in our title winning season.

However the RAWK height facists have remained fighting their misguided and irrelevant cause . Were days away from them being vanquished for all times

I think his preference would be a DM who was tall and good in the air why wouldnt it be? I dont think his preference would be a 19 year old DM whos poor in the air, and 511 but I guess the market isnt quite good right now to get the right target, players like Palhinha who I think Klopp would like are going for 60m+.

Obviously the game is football so what you can do on the deck would always take precedence.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33499 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm »
We will get top 4/5 no need to worry,  we have the Best Goalkeeper, best attack (arguably) , we have a much better midfield legs wise than last season plus much better threat and technically, if/when we get Lavia i think he will be fine next to Trent. My only concern is the defence Konate is Great ,  VVD we just dont know yet but 3/4 of old VVD is better than most of  the Prem defenders , its the Backup of Matip and Gomez thats the worry for me.  Bring one in to maybe play next to VVD as a 3 solid CBS and Trent in the Hybrid and we should be ok. If its not working we could always go back to 4 3 3 with Robbo and Trent as attacking Fullbacks or bring in someone (yet again) in the winter break.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33500 on: Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm
With regard yo the DM being tall and good in the air how many aerial duels does our 6 usually have to deal with? Most of the time we seem to struggle with passes on the ground bypassing g our midfielders. If we have a more physical and athletic DM wouldn't it alleviate this?
Rodri won 72 out of 104 last season in 36 games(Started 34). Partey won 35 out of 72 in 33 games(Started 28), Fabinho in 36 won 30 out of 52(amount number is down)
So 2-3 a games is generally the amount for the 6. Some this might be from set pieces too.
Lavia won 7 out if 17. Super small size.
I dont have stuff broken into open play and the with ground duel types either
VIrgil at CB faced 132 and won 98 in 32 games
in 18 game for konate he faced 60 and won 46.
Probablty same with some Set piece stuff also but CBs have deal it more. Need to win the 2nd balls off them though.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33501 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:57:39 pm
Rodri won 72 out of 104 last season in 36 games(Started 34). Partey won 35 out of 72 in 33 games(Started 28), Fabinho in 36 won 30 out of 52(amount number is down)
So 2-3 a games is generally the amount for the 6. Some this might be from set pieces too.
Lavia won 7 out if 17. Super small size.
I dont have stuff broken into open play and the with ground duel types either
VIrgil at CB faced 132 and won 98 in 32 games
in 18 game for konate he faced 60 and won 46.
Probablty same with some Set piece stuff also but CBs have deal it more. Need to win the 2nd balls off them though.

Rodri is incredible.
Logged

Online RedSetGo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • The Lord Jesus Saves. "LFC 2018-20" 2.0 incoming
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33502 on: Today at 12:00:41 am »
Watched some games of Lavia since we made the bid. Now its looking like a deal might be done, VERY VERY excited about what the kid, still only 19, can already do in a very demanding position. Incredible strength for his age, covers lots of ground, good ball-carrier, has those ground-level line-breaking passes to his game, good long-range passer as well. It shoudn't even be mentioned that he's still raw in some areas - he is 19! The upsides to his game are greater than his rawness at this stage.

Between Lavia & Bajcetic we'll have, at least from a skill-set angle, two deputizers for Trent in that RB-CM hybrid role should he need resting or is injured. Both have good defensive instincts, & are not slow to cover RB position during the defensive phase. And when they get into CM when we have possession, both being midfielders have their body orientation already set in terms of receiving the ball, scanning movements to prep for a possible press, & both have line-breaking passes into the final 3rd in their game.

Get Lavia done, then get an actual left-footed CB for that LCB/LB hybrid role.

Super rebuild it will be if we get those two boxed off.

Stop dreaming of another CM after Lavia. Not happening. Lavia, Thiago, Bajcetic, & Jones (sometimes) will cover #6 duties. In this 3223 system the #6 being in a double pivot with the CM-hybrid role makes it less likely Klopp buys 2 new DMs. The DM in this system has a lot of help defensively so does not have to cover the kind of acres of space that Fab sometimes found himself in last season. Klopp jokingly said that even he can play #6 in this system, if all 4 players in the midfield + 3 forward players press effectively. Focus will be on shared responsibility through the press than just one big physical DM to cover every blade.

I reckon McConnell & Clark, having done well in the 3223 system this pre-season, have played their way into being a part of the initial Europa & Cup games. Assume Morton will be a part of these too.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:39 am by RedSetGo »
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33503 on: Today at 12:05:30 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:07:08 pm
According to stats Henderson has played 150 more league games in his career than Thiago - yet Thiago has won 50 odd more aerial duels than him (at a lower % rate than Henderson, to be fair). Henderson's heading was never up to much and won't take much replacing

Could it be because Thiago played more in a double pivot, whereas Henderson was often further forward and only played No. 6 for 1 or 2 seasons? Just a thought.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33504 on: Today at 12:05:46 am »
Its  a shame virgil aint younger and able to play DM i think he would be perfect for it. Good in the Tackle, good in the air and can ping a ball precisely reads the game super well, either wa we still need a CB :)
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33505 on: Today at 12:07:29 am »
I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnt seem like hes going to City at this rate
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33506 on: Today at 12:09:11 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:07:29 am
I wonder if we would actually break the bank for Gvardiol. Highly doubt it, but it doesnt seem like hes going to City at this rate

well would be nice as the Marquis signing :)
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33507 on: Today at 12:11:05 am »
Hell probably end up in Saudi Arabia, but if he was available for a decent price, Marquinhos would be an interesting option.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,119
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33508 on: Today at 12:14:52 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 11:45:31 pm
Interesting, a mention of Ian Ayre and Craig pops up 

As if by magic.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33509 on: Today at 12:16:56 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:11:05 am
Hell probably end up in Saudi Arabia, but if he was available for a decent price, Marquinhos would be an interesting option.

I thought Saudi had already put a bid in for him ... i could be wrong.

I think the Lavia deal will be done super fast now. we have put a £45m bid in apparently so lets hope they accept, Lavia is on £38k a week apparently we could double that and still be less than Hendo or Fab earnt per week.

fk me does Chelsea copy everyone we have been linked too Goncalo Inacio Chelsea want him now, if true where does that leave Colwill? you would be super pissed having just signed a six year contract.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:38 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,904
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33510 on: Today at 12:18:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Rumours of Nat Phillips to Leeds #6 gathering pace again.

huh! To think i made that up.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33511 on: Today at 12:24:58 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:11:05 am
Hell probably end up in Saudi Arabia, but if he was available for a decent price, Marquinhos would be an interesting option.

If we have the money it would be such an easy deal to make as he is a massive Liverpool fan and would choose us over City, all day long.  I don't see it happening though.

Anyone know whether Gvardiol was playing in a back 3 for RP Leipzig for the majority of games or in a back 3?

I don't want us to sign a LCB just because he can play in back 3. For me their primary position that they excel in has to be in a back 4 not 3 especially as I don't see this new formation lasting the distance.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33512 on: Today at 12:26:19 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:24:58 am
If we have the money it would be such an easy deal to make as he is a massive Liverpool fan and would choose us over City, all day long.  I don't see it happening though.

Anyone know whether Gvardiol was playing in a back 3 for RP Leipzig for the majority of games or in a back 3?

I don't want us to sign a LCB just because he can play in back 3. For me their primary position that they excel in has to be in a back 4 not 3 especially as I don't see this new formation lasting the distance.
LCB in in a 4-2-2-2
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,971
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33513 on: Today at 12:29:57 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm
The Kop
@Kop_Central

Liverpool plan to announce Romeo Lavia as a new signing this week, following the sale of Fabinho. Liverpool’s latest offer was £42m, the transfer fee and payment terms are now close to full agreement with Southampton.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 11:43:42 pm
barry@BackseatsmanLFC·47m
Nat Phillips departure is advancing. Leeds the most likely destination as it stands. #LFC

Have you guys seen anything from either of these two accounts that suggests they're worth pasting in here as sources? They appear to be dubious chancers, to put it lightly (as the MarkBu1985 guy yesterday proved to be)
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33514 on: Today at 12:31:24 am »
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,603
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33515 on: Today at 12:35:20 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
Disagree?

You think our midfield 3 of Sbozo Mac and Jones, with Bajetic on the bench and Thiago watching from the stands is good enough to compete?
Last season we finished 5th with a worse midfield so yeah I do think a much better midfield will be finishing higher than 7th

Of course we won't know for sure until the season gets started. But that's the fun of it. You want to try enjoy it or being as pessimistic as an Everton fan..  We have Klopp and brilliant attacking talent. There are going to be special moments. Don't waste it being a moaning bastard, things could be much worse.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 833 834 835 836 837 [838]   Go Up
« previous next »
 