Watched some games of Lavia since we made the bid. Now its looking like a deal might be done, VERY VERY excited about what the kid, still only 19, can already do in a very demanding position. Incredible strength for his age, covers lots of ground, good ball-carrier, has those ground-level line-breaking passes to his game, good long-range passer as well. It shoudn't even be mentioned that he's still raw in some areas - he is 19! The upsides to his game are greater than his rawness at this stage.



Between Lavia & Bajcetic we'll have, at least from a skill-set angle, two deputizers for Trent in that RB-CM hybrid role should he need resting or is injured. Both have good defensive instincts, & are not slow to cover RB position during the defensive phase. And when they get into CM when we have possession, both being midfielders have their body orientation already set in terms of receiving the ball, scanning movements to prep for a possible press, & both have line-breaking passes into the final 3rd in their game.



Get Lavia done, then get an actual left-footed CB for that LCB/LB hybrid role.



Super rebuild it will be if we get those two boxed off.



Stop dreaming of another CM after Lavia. Not happening. Lavia, Thiago, Bajcetic, & Jones (sometimes) will cover #6 duties. In this 3223 system the #6 being in a double pivot with the CM-hybrid role makes it less likely Klopp buys 2 new DMs. The DM in this system has a lot of help defensively so does not have to cover the kind of acres of space that Fab sometimes found himself in last season. Klopp jokingly said that even he can play #6 in this system, if all 4 players in the midfield + 3 forward players press effectively. Focus will be on shared responsibility through the press than just one big physical DM to cover every blade.



I reckon McConnell & Clark, having done well in the 3223 system this pre-season, have played their way into being a part of the initial Europa & Cup games. Assume Morton will be a part of these too.