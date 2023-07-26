Any thoughts on Medina at Lens?
Ive only ever seen him play live once and he made no impression on me to be honest. I have seen a few YouTube videos and peered at the stats, so Im certainly not the best placed to give an opinion, but, to fly in the face of what Ive just said, his numbers look
bizarre. Elite passing and dribbling with next to no defensive output or ability in the air. He has like wide forward stats but is a centre half.
From the videos Ive watched he looks great on the ball but is giving me Alberto Moreno vibes defensively - all his defensive clips are him sprinting back from a really advanced position and managing to block a cross or shot with an out-of-control lunge.
I can see why the metrics and stats guys might herald him as an interesting pick to be the ball progressor in a back three, but theres no way on earth he could play in a two. He almost looks, numbers wise, like hed be a really good ball-playing CM or an inverted left back who has a proper centre half in a three behind him, which could be interesting.
Im going to find out more about him because hes massively intriguing. He looks like Gvardiol, if Gvardiol was under strict instruction never to intercept any passes that come near him, and to always allow the winger to get to the byline before even thinking about attempting to stop him.