Any thoughts on Medina at Lens?



Ive only ever seen him play live once and he made no impression on me to be honest. I have seen a few YouTube videos and peered at the stats, so Im certainly not the best placed to give an opinion, but, to fly in the face of what Ive just said, his numbers look bizarre. Elite passing and dribbling with next to no defensive output or ability in the air. He has like wide forward stats but is a centre half.From the videos Ive watched he looks great on the ball but is giving me Alberto Moreno vibes defensively - all his defensive clips are him sprinting back from a really advanced position and managing to block a cross or shot with an out-of-control lunge.I can see why the metrics and stats guys might herald him as an interesting pick to be the ball progressor in a back three, but theres no way on earth he could play in a two. He almost looks, numbers wise, like hed be a really good ball-playing CM or an inverted left back who has a proper centre half in a three behind him, which could be interesting.Im going to find out more about him because hes massively intriguing. He looks like Gvardiol, if Gvardiol was under strict instruction never to intercept any passes that come near him, and to always allow the winger to get to the byline before even thinking about attempting to stop him.