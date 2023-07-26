« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33440 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:21:59 pm
I don't have a dog in this fight, but if I did, I certainly would go for Pavlovic
Excellent  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33441 on: Today at 10:26:23 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 10:10:37 pm
Im on the Lukeba train

Because of two stats?

Or is there something more to him. I know nothing about him. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33442 on: Today at 10:26:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:00:37 pm
Romeo, Romeo, where for art thou Romeo?

Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:24:00 pm
Because thats what his parents decided to call him.

Quote from: Samie on July 26, 2023, 08:45:50 pm
Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

Quote from: Hazell on July 26, 2023, 08:53:32 pm
Probably because his parents named him that :P

Samie doesn't pay attention does he? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33443 on: Today at 10:28:47 pm
 ;D

Not to you sweet cheeks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33444 on: Today at 10:28:47 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:26:23 pm
Because of two stats?

Or is there something more to him. I know nothing about him.

You know at least two stats about him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33445 on: Today at 10:31:32 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  5, 2023, 01:12:19 pm

A player I find very interesting - admittedly only having seen him 4 or 5 times is Arthur Theate, left-footed Belgian CB at Rennes. Now hes not a full back in profile - 63, ball carrier - but his stats jump off the page and he looks like he has that cool insouciance that translates into being a calm, ball playing CB. 89% long pass completion is absurd and he passes and carries the ball to a really high level. His aerial stats arent great for his size, but hes not in a long-ball or cross heavy league, so there would need to be work there. I just feel hes on the cusp of a real break through season and at 23 he is due a big move in the next season or so. Rennes will want a decent fee though, he cost them £17m to begin with.
Wrote this on Theate a while ago. I still think hes a good option but West Ham are the most heavily linked. Schlotterbeck didnt have the best season but hes classy and a great passer. Dortmund have no need for the money but theres always a price theyll deal at. I think theyd want £60m+ though.

Lukeba looks good, still very very young, not the biggest, poor aerial stats. Phenomenal progressives and a very proactive, front-foot defender. Reminds me a bit of a young Pepe, minus the nutter streak.

The player Brighton have just bought, Igor, looks like he wouldve fit the bill as great depth and a reliable back up to Van Dijk. Maybe doesnt quite have the ceiling of the younger players. Uduokhai at Augsburg is also massively underrated but has an awful injury record. I also wouldnt mind finding out from a Porto fan why David Carmo doesnt get in the team. Looked high-quality at Braga, barely gets a sniff at Porto despite being big, quick, good in the air and left footed.

I will also go back to a player I was bigging up when wildly grasping at options in the dreaded 20/21 campaign; Ethan Pinnock. If he was 7 years younger hed tick every box.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33446 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 10:15:49 pm
Add me to the list of fans of Lukeba's Youtubes. Good positioning, but also seems to have a real sense for danger and quick first few steps to address it. "Only" 6'0, so the size queens may need more.
Klopp seems to like his CBs tall
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33447 on: Today at 10:33:23 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:26:23 pm
Because of two stats?

Or is there something more to him. I know nothing about him.


Dont be silly.  I wouldnt make a judgement based solely of 2 stats.  I also spent 3 minutes on YouTube.  Top player  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33448 on: Today at 10:36:05 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33449 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Wrote this on Theate a while ago. I still think hes a good option but West Ham are the most heavily linked. Schlotterbeck didnt have the best season but hes classy and a great passer. Dortmund have no need for the money but theres always a price theyll deal at. I think theyd want £60m+ though.

Lukeba looks good, still very very young, not the biggest, poor aerial stats. Phenomenal progressives and a very proactive, front-foot defender. Reminds me a bit of a young Pepe, minus the nutter streak.

The player Brighton have just bought, Igor, looks like he wouldve fit the bill as great depth and a reliable back up to Van Dijk. Maybe doesnt quite have the ceiling of the younger players. Uduokhai at Augsburg is also massively underrated but has an awful injury record. I also wouldnt mind finding out from a Porto fan why David Carmo doesnt get in the team. Looked high-quality at Braga, barely gets a sniff at Porto despite being big, quick, good in the air and left footed.

I will also go back to a player I was bigging up when wildly grasping at options in the dreaded 20/21 campaign; Ethan Pinnock. If he was 7 years younger hed tick every box.

I am not going to claim to have followed him but I do wonder if he hasn't been the same ever since suffering an horrific ankle injury a couple of years ago?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33450 on: Today at 10:39:36 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Today at 10:09:39 pm
Any reliable recent links to Florentino Luis from Benfica? Seems a slightly more ready-made option than Lavia?

None. I think it was David Lynch who said he wasn't on our radar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33451 on: Today at 10:39:53 pm
Sign this player or that player. We want to be back on our perch again, we need a No6 and a left footed centre half.
So just go out and sign the best available like we did with Virgil and Alisson. By investing in Caicedo and Gvardiol along with the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai we would be right back were we belong. The owners found the money for the stadium so why not for once just push the boat out and get it done in one go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33452 on: Today at 10:41:42 pm
Should we have gone in for Pau Torres?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33453 on: Today at 10:42:36 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:28:47 pm
You know at least two stats about him.

I stand corrected.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33454 on: Today at 10:43:02 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:39:53 pm
Sign this player or that player. We want to be back on our perch again, we need a No6 and a left footed centre half.
So just go out and sign the best available like we did with Virgil and Alisson. By investing in Caicedo and Gvardiol along with the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai we would be right back were we belong. The owners found the money for the stadium so why not for once just push the boat out and get it done in one go.

If only, you are spot on but will never happen with our owners but you are right caicedo and gvardiol would be the dream signings and arguably could fill those positions for the next 10 years as they are only 21 and 22 years of age, and gvardiol is a massive Liverpool fan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33455 on: Today at 10:47:02 pm
Liverpool could hijack Manchester Citys move for Joko Gvardiol, according to Fichajes.

The RB Leipzig defender has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for much of the summer, although a deal is yet to materialize. The report from Spain now claims Liverpool is on alert amid an impasse between Leipzig and Manchester City, and has even gone as far as submitting an offer for the $109m (£85m/99m)-rated defender.

... is Fichajes at all reliable?  I don't pay much attention to these rumour sources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33456 on: Today at 10:47:32 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:39:18 pm
I am not going to claim to have followed him but I do wonder if he hasn't been the same ever since suffering an horrific ankle injury a couple of years ago?
Maybe, an ankle fracture is awful, but it appears he came back and slotted straight back in at Braga, even won player of the month and got several man of the match awards in a six-game clean sheet streak. He did however only play about 20 appearances post-injury so maybe it wasnt the clearest indicator of whether hed recovered or not.

The Porto deal wasnt pre-arranged and they were still confident enough to pay the highest fee a Portuguese team has ever paid for a domestically-based player at £22m, a massive fee by their standards. Cant really find much online other than some badly written fan stuff saying he passes the ball backwards and sideways too much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33457 on: Today at 10:50:14 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:05:15 pm
One thing that is going to be interesting is how we cope how we cope with aerial duels in midfield with Fabinho and Henderson leaving. Both are 6 ft 2 and 6ft respectively and had pretty decent aerial duels success.

If for example we go with Lavia, Szoboszlai  and Mac Allister for the majority of our games (not relying on Thiago as he is hardly fit) I have concerns about how they will cope aerially as they're all pretty poor in the air.

Szoboszlai is 6 ft 1
Mac Allister 5 ft 9
Lavia 5 ft 11
Lavia is one Centimeter  smaller then Henderson. Bajcetic is also 1.85 meters.
the Aerial part more of 6 and CB then anything else. Liverpool not trying to seem a lot of balls in the air to the striker to win headers etc(also to right after kickoff but generally want switch over the top and passes through the lines
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33458 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:47:32 pm
Maybe, an ankle fracture is awful, but it appears he came back and slotted straight back in at Braga, even won player of the month and got several man of the match awards in a six-game clean sheet streak. He did however only play about 20 appearances post-injury so maybe it wasnt the clearest indicator of whether hed recovered or not.

The Porto deal wasnt pre-arranged and they were still confident enough to pay the highest fee a Portuguese team has ever paid for a domestically-based player at £22m, a massive fee by their standards. Cant really find much online other than some badly written fan stuff saying he passes the ball backwards and sideways too much.

Any thoughts on Medina at Lens?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33459 on: Today at 10:51:59 pm
The Kop
@Kop_Central

Liverpool plan to announce Romeo Lavia as a new signing this week, following the sale of Fabinho. Liverpools latest offer was £42m, the transfer fee and payment terms are now close to full agreement with Southampton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33460 on: Today at 10:53:36 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:21:59 pm
I don't have a dog in this fight, but if I did, I certainly would go for Pavlovic
very well done  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33461 on: Today at 10:56:27 pm
So thats Bobby, Henderscum, Fab, milner, naby, ox, ramsey, carvalho out

Sbozo and Mac in.

And Thiago is as much of a crock as Sturridge was.

We need two first choice midfielders at least (not this 19 year old city reject) or we are finishing 7th at best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33462 on: Today at 10:56:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:47:02 pm
Liverpool could hijack Manchester Citys move for Joko Gvardiol, according to Fichajes.

The RB Leipzig defender has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for much of the summer, although a deal is yet to materialize. The report from Spain now claims Liverpool is on alert amid an impasse between Leipzig and Manchester City, and has even gone as far as submitting an offer for the $109m (£85m/99m)-rated defender.

... is Fichajes at all reliable?  I don't pay much attention to these rumour sources.

We would need to offer £87m and I don't think we would be willing to offer that much nor do I think we have the funds to splash that kind of cash. He would most definitely choose us over City though imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33463 on: Today at 10:58:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:21:59 pm
I don't have a dog in this fight, but if I did, I certainly would go for Pavlovic
Hear he's a bit of a Terrier.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33464 on: Today at 10:58:57 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:50:14 pm
Lavia is one Centimeter  smaller then Henderson. Bajcetic is also 1.85 meters.
the Aerial part more of 6 and CB then anything else. Liverpool not trying to seem a lot of balls in the air to the striker to win headers etc(also to right after kickoff but generally want switch over the top and passes through the lines

Point is Lavia is poor in the air. Henderson still had decent heading stats whether playing as a 6 or 8. So did Fabinho.

Non of our midfield signings are good in the air.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33465 on: Today at 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 10:56:27 pm
So thats Bobby, Henderscum, Fab, milner, naby, ox, ramsey, carvalho out

Sbozo and Mac in.

And Thiago is as much of a crock as Sturridge was.

We need two first choice midfielders at least (not this 19 year old city reject) or we are finishing 7th at best.
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33466 on: Today at 11:00:06 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:51:19 pm
Any thoughts on Medina at Lens?
Ive only ever seen him play live once and he made no impression on me to be honest. I have seen a few YouTube videos and peered at the stats, so Im certainly not the best placed to give an opinion, but, to fly in the face of what Ive just said, his numbers look bizarre. Elite passing and dribbling with next to no defensive output or ability in the air. He has like wide forward stats but is a centre half.

From the videos Ive watched he looks great on the ball but is giving me Alberto Moreno vibes defensively - all his defensive clips are him sprinting back from a really advanced position and managing to block a cross or shot with an out-of-control lunge.

I can see why the metrics and stats guys might herald him as an interesting pick to be the ball progressor in a back three, but theres no way on earth he could play in a two. He almost looks, numbers wise, like hed be a really good ball-playing CM or an inverted left back who has a proper centre half in a three behind him, which could be interesting.

Im going to find out more about him because hes massively intriguing. He looks like Gvardiol, if Gvardiol was under strict instruction never to intercept any passes that come near him, and to always allow the winger to get to the byline before even thinking about attempting to stop him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33467 on: Today at 11:00:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:47:32 pm
Maybe, an ankle fracture is awful, but it appears he came back and slotted straight back in at Braga, even won player of the month and got several man of the match awards in a six-game clean sheet streak. He did however only play about 20 appearances post-injury so maybe it wasn’t the clearest indicator of whether he’d recovered or not.

The Porto deal wasn’t pre-arranged and they were still confident enough to pay the highest fee a Portuguese team has ever paid for a domestically-based player at £22m, a massive fee by their standards. Can’t really find much online other than some badly written fan stuff saying he passes the ball backwards and sideways too much.
He gave away a crazy penalty in a champions league game against Brugge, and Conceicao really went for him publicly post match then led to some kind of falling out. I think it was three or four months until he played for them again (October to February)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33468 on: Today at 11:01:26 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:56:59 pm
We would need to offer £87m and I don't think we would be willing to offer that much nor do I think we have the funds to splash that kind of cash. He would most definitely choose us over City though imo.
we paid 75 for Virgil, so I wouldn't rule it out completely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33469 on: Today at 11:03:36 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:31:32 pm
Wrote this on Theate a while ago. I still think hes a good option but West Ham are the most heavily linked. Schlotterbeck didnt have the best season but hes classy and a great passer. Dortmund have no need for the money but theres always a price theyll deal at. I think theyd want £60m+ though.

Lukeba looks good, still very very young, not the biggest, poor aerial stats. Phenomenal progressives and a very proactive, front-foot defender. Reminds me a bit of a young Pepe, minus the nutter streak.

The player Brighton have just bought, Igor, looks like he wouldve fit the bill as great depth and a reliable back up to Van Dijk. Maybe doesnt quite have the ceiling of the younger players. Uduokhai at Augsburg is also massively underrated but has an awful injury record. I also wouldnt mind finding out from a Porto fan why David Carmo doesnt get in the team. Looked high-quality at Braga, barely gets a sniff at Porto despite being big, quick, good in the air and left footed.

I will also go back to a player I was bigging up when wildly grasping at options in the dreaded 20/21 campaign; Ethan Pinnock. If he was 7 years younger hed tick every box.
His aerial Duel % last year at 64.8% which I would find much better next to Virgil, Konate type.
Theate seems like from a passing carrying POV, a left footed Gomez type. I don't love his height at 1.85(6'1) but his aerial duels are good enough with next a dominate Aerial Duel type. Some Context on this Gomez career Aerial Duel % is 55.8%

Lukeba is 1.84 Meters(6') FYI but closer to Gomez level in aerials.

Schlotterbeck not coming to Liverpool to sit on the bench.

Theate I like. I do think Klopp wants 1.90 meters or bigger unless this somebody they also think can play the role Robertson is in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33470 on: Today at 11:07:08 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:58:57 pm
Point is Lavia is poor in the air. Henderson still had decent heading stats whether playing as a 6 or 8. So did Fabinho.

Non of our midfield signings are good in the air.
According to stats Henderson has played 150 more league games in his career than Thiago - yet Thiago has won 50 odd more aerial duels than him (at a lower % rate than Henderson, to be fair). Henderson's heading was never up to much and won't take much replacing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33471 on: Today at 11:09:13 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:47:02 pm
Liverpool could hijack Manchester Citys move for Joko Gvardiol, according to Fichajes.

The RB Leipzig defender has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium for much of the summer, although a deal is yet to materialize. The report from Spain now claims Liverpool is on alert amid an impasse between Leipzig and Manchester City, and has even gone as far as submitting an offer for the $109m (£85m/99m)-rated defender.

... is Fichajes at all reliable?  I don't pay much attention to these rumour sources.

Have been all for Gvardiol all summer.

Go go Gvardiol, at last someone who geniunely is a Liverpool fan and would be perfect for us.
