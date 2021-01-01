Since the start of the window and for the most part of it, I have always felt we would sign 3 midfielders. This was before there was talk of Henderson and Fabinho potentially leaving.



There was still talk that we would bring in another CM after Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but then I think it was Bascombe who said we wouldn't bring in another CM unless a CM was to leave.



Once it was established that both Henderson and Fabinho would be leaving, I felt we would bring in two CM's to replace them but I no longer believe that to be the case. I think we will bring one more CM in (Lavia looks the most likely) and then a CB. I think that will be our business done in regards to incomings.



I can only see us signing another midfielder on top of Lavia if Thiago was to leave.



What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and a CB?



What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and no CB?



What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia, another CM and a CB?

