LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33320 on: Today at 07:05:12 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:02:47 pm
Not sure we will sign a centre back this summer. Too late in my opinion.

I don't think it's too late, we wouldn't sign one that would get in ahead of VVD and Konate, it's a signing that could wait until the latter stages.
Logged

Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33321 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm
Honestly shocking people thought we had a chance of signing Colwill.
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33322 on: Today at 07:09:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:12:54 pm
Lukeba
Hincapie
Inacio
Guehi
Todibo


Any one one of the above would be a great addition. All rumoured to be <£40m.
The first 3 are not very good in the air. Unless they are plan for LB will pass. Guehi also small but right footed. Todibo a right sided CB. He fits but also right footed. I think they want a left footed one
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,345
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33323 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:06:50 pm
Honestly shocking people thought we had a chance of signing Colwill.

Was always pie in the sky. Concerning if we've wasted time over that this summer. Unless we were prepared to pay insane money (which we aren't) then it was a complete non-starter.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33324 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:05:05 pm
There are over 4 weeks left in the transfer window for goodness sake.
Right & we have too many as it is if you include Phillips without buying another.
Logged

The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,455
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33325 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:05:12 pm
I don't think it's too late, we wouldn't sign one that would get in ahead of VVD and Konate, it's a signing that could wait until the latter stages.
Just don't think we will go for one.
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33326 on: Today at 07:19:53 pm
Quote
Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has revealed Fenway Sports Group remain in talks over new investment for the club. - [@IanDoyleSport]

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fsg-investment-latest-breaking-27431979
Logged

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33327 on: Today at 07:21:01 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:14:10 pm
Was always pie in the sky. Concerning if we've wasted time over that this summer. Unless we were prepared to pay insane money (which we aren't) then it was a complete non-starter.
Never know.
also think Midfield was the bigger priority then CB considering lower rotation and 2 games a week dont start till sept.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33328 on: Today at 07:21:28 pm
Logged

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,966
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33329 on: Today at 07:21:49 pm
Logged

ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33330 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33331 on: Today at 07:22:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:21:28 pm
I too remain in talks about Scarlett Johanssen

Hands off my property!
Logged

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,364
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33332 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm
Logged

HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33333 on: Today at 07:27:04 pm
Since the start of the window and for the most part of it, I have always felt we would sign 3 midfielders. This was before there was talk of Henderson and Fabinho potentially leaving.

There was still talk that we would bring in another CM after Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but then I think it was Bascombe who said we wouldn't bring in another CM unless a CM was to leave.

Once it was established that both Henderson and Fabinho would be leaving, I felt we would bring in two CM's to replace them but I no longer believe that to be the case. I think we will bring one more CM in (Lavia looks the most likely) and then a CB. I think that will be our business done in regards to incomings.

I can only see us signing another midfielder on top of Lavia if Thiago was to leave.

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and a CB?

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and no CB?

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia, another CM and a CB?
Last Edit: Today at 07:39:38 pm by HardworkDedication
Logged

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,278
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33334 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm
Is that bait?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33335 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:27:04 pm
Since the start of the window and for the most part of it, I have always felt we would sign 3 midfielders. This was before there was talk of Henderson and Fabinho potentially leaving.

There was still talk that we would bring in another CM after Mac Allister and Szoboszlai but then I think it was Bascombe who said we wouldn't bring in another CM unless a CM was to leave.

Once it was established that both Henderson and Fabinho would be leaving, I felt we would bring in two CM's to replace them but I no longer believe that to be the case. I think we will bring one more CM in (Lavia looks the most likely) and then a CB. I think that will be our business done in regards to incomings.

I can only see us signing another midfielder on top of Lavia if Thiago was to leave.

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and a CB?

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia and no CB

What would you score the window out of 10 if we end up with Lavia another CM and a CB?

8

6

10
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33336 on: Today at 07:35:16 pm
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33337 on: Today at 07:36:42 pm
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33338 on: Today at 07:39:12 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:36:42 pm
Where is this wide ranging interview? I can't see it on their awful website.

Its just a page filler, fuck all of any substance being said. Its like the reporter rang him out of the blue and Hogan said any news and he's gone "nah, fuck all to report"
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33339 on: Today at 07:43:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:12 pm
Its just a page filler, fuck all of any substance being said. Its like the reporter rang him out of the blue and Hogan said any news and he's gone "nah, fuck all to report"

Oh I know. A whole lot of nothing. What has Samie's been reduced to.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,764
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33340 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:35:16 pm
12

14

16
 
18

etc.
Seems a bit incremental to me
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,141
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33341 on: Today at 07:53:09 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:51:39 pm
Seems a bit incremental to me

It's actually our bidding process for Lavia. That's why it's taking so long.
Logged

TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 514
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33342 on: Today at 07:58:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:35:16 pm
12

14

16
 
18

etc.

Easily pleased
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33343 on: Today at 08:04:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:12 pm
Its just a page filler, fuck all of any substance being said. Its like the reporter rang him out of the blue and Hogan said any news and he's gone "nah, fuck all to report"


The Echo are in Singapore along with Hogan mate. They probably popped into the hotel room.  ;D
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,090
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33344 on: Today at 08:06:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:04:00 pm

The Echo are in Singapore along with Hogan mate. They probably popped into the hotel room.  ;D

Bit of a change from Oldham ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,601
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #33345 on: Today at 08:09:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:06:23 pm
Bit of a change from Oldham ;D

You mean the Singapore of the North?
Logged
