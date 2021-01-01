« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1127381 times)

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33160 on: Today at 01:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
9m
Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy  2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham 🔴✨ #LFC

Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.

We appear to be active in the 16 year old market!

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33161 on: Today at 01:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
9m
Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy  2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham 🔴✨ #LFC

Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.

We appear to be active in the 16 year old market!

Must. Not. Make. R Kelly reference.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33162 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Our midfield options would be:

Thiago Alcântara 32
Alexis Mac Allister 24
Dominik Szoboszlai 22
Curtis Jones 22
Harvey Elliott 20 (two full senior seasons)
Roméo Lavia 19 (one full senior season)
Stefan Bajcetic 18 (half of a full senior season)

Who else is slightly worried by this?
I'm slightly worried but much more excited.
I look forward to seeing young players get better rather than seeing old players get worse.
Also, I'm happy to see that we seem to avoid overpaying for some 27-yo average player, just to push up the average age a bit.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33163 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:39:38 pm


I did think Amara sounds like a girls name.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33164 on: Today at 01:41:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:40:37 pm
Must. Not. Make. R Kelly reference.

Better to be pissed off then pissed on?
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33165 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Our midfield options would be:

Thiago Alcântara 32
Alexis Mac Allister 24
Dominik Szoboszlai 22
Curtis Jones 22
Harvey Elliott 20 (two full senior seasons)
Roméo Lavia 19 (one full senior season)
Stefan Bajcetic 18 (half of a full senior season)

Who else is slightly worried by this?

Better that than a midfield of vast experience that can't get about the pitch.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33166 on: Today at 01:42:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Our midfield options would be:

Thiago Alcântara 32
Alexis Mac Allister 24
Dominik Szoboszlai 22
Curtis Jones 22
Harvey Elliott 20 (two full senior seasons)
Roméo Lavia 19 (one full senior season)
Stefan Bajcetic 18 (half of a full senior season)

Who else is slightly worried by this?

I think we could be more experienced but I'm far more excited to watch this team develop than I would be watching 'Fabinho + Henderson + one other' for another season.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33167 on: Today at 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:34:07 pm
I do think we'll wait to see what happens in the market. But we simply can't not sign a defender this summer. It's exactly the same as the midfield last summer. Relying on injury prone players to not get injured. Not only that Matip and Gomez are not at the same level they were a couple of years ago. Once Lavia goes through we'll be around £90m net spend with about £40m saved in wages. There has to be money available.
You would think so, it's just been very quiet overall outside of Lavia since we signed Szoboszlai. Journalists have mentioned that we are looking at defenders, but I don't think we have seen firm links to anyone, unless I'm missing something?
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online T.Mills

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33168 on: Today at 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:42:21 pm
I think we could be more experienced but I'm far more excited to watch this team develop than I would be watching 'Fabinho + Henderson + one other' for another season.

Agreed
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33169 on: Today at 01:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
9m
Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy  2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham 🔴✨ #LFC

Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.

We appear to be active in the 16 year old market!


Online DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33170 on: Today at 01:45:20 pm »
to be honest, 3 midfielders and one defender would still make a helluva transfer window, even with all the departures.

I watched that Leicester game, i was very impressed by General Zod's running, reckon he can be a more all round midfielder than initially thought.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33171 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33172 on: Today at 01:46:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:41:12 pm
I did think Amara sounds like a girls name.

I think she was a character in Fallout 3.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33173 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:20 pm
to be honest, 3 midfielders and one defender would still make a helluva transfer window, even with all the departures.

I watched that Leicester game, i was very impressed by General Zod's running, reckon he can be a more all round midfielder than initially thought.

I think 9/10 times we get the signings right. We just leave ourselves short. I actually think us being so good in choosing the right players makes it all the more frustrating because if we buy a cb we know the chances are they'll be good.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33174 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Tonyh8su

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33175 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:40:37 pm
Must. Not. Make. R Kelly reference.

Way too old for him, mate.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33176 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:46:13 pm
I think she was a character in Fallout 3.

She was also one of the twins in Sister Sister.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33177 on: Today at 01:47:25 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:41:12 pm
I did think Amara sounds like a girls name.

Quote
Gifted with powerful Siren abilities, Amara is a renowned champion of the people and bonafide badass. Using her action skills she can Phaseslam the ground to damage nearby enemies and knock them into the air, Phasegrasp enemies in place with a giant ethereal fist, or even Phasecast an astral projection of herself that deals damage to everything in its path.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33178 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:42:21 pm
I think we could be more experienced but I'm far more excited to watch this team develop than I would be watching 'Fabinho + Henderson + one other' for another season.

Yeah, this in a nutshell basically.

I still would like another midfielder. But think Lavia and a defender is imperative.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33179 on: Today at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:45:20 pm
to be honest, 3 midfielders and one defender would still make a helluva transfer window, even with all the departures.

I watched that Leicester game, i was very impressed by General Zod's running, reckon he can be a more all round midfielder than initially thought.
now there's phrase you don't hear much of these days.  nice.

otoh "General Zod" - ffs. 
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33180 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:43:29 pm
You would think so, it's just been very quiet overall outside of Lavia since we signed Szoboszlai. Journalists have mentioned that we are looking at defenders, but I don't think we have seen firm links to anyone, unless I'm missing something?

I think we just set our sights on Colwill and him only and probably hoped he'd be available at around £40m. He's not leaving Chelsea now. But as with Tchouameni there's other good players out there as alternatives and we shouldn't be making the same mistake twice in a row.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33181 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Our midfield options would be:

Thiago Alcântara 32
Alexis Mac Allister 24
Dominik Szoboszlai 22
Curtis Jones 22
Harvey Elliott 20 (two full senior seasons)
Roméo Lavia 19 (one full senior season)
Stefan Bajcetic 18 (half of a full senior season)

Who else is slightly worried by this?

If this is what we go with in midfield and we dont improve our defence this season is going to be wild
Weve got obscene talent levels when were on the front foot but going the other way  well  yeah
Should be fun at least!
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33182 on: Today at 01:51:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:42:21 pm
I think we could be more experienced but I'm far more excited to watch this team develop than I would be watching 'Fabinho + Henderson + one other' for another season.


Fabinho + Henderson + Milner  midfields did not excite me over the last 18 months and the comments about not being able to access those experienced players due to them being injured over the last 18 months.
plus not only their defensive frailties but the lack of attacking creativity.

I do worry that we are very light on experience  at DM position and this new midfield and team will need some time, excited by this  total rebuild after letting 7 players go

I do think we will get another DM, CB and Defender before the window closes.

very interested to see how the new Mac Allister, Szaboszlai, Jones, Bajcetic and Thiago, Elliott plus new DM gel - Plus how we use Trent RB, DM or combination during the game


Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33183 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm »
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33184 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:35:19 pm
Our midfield options would be:

Thiago Alcântara 32
Alexis Mac Allister 24
Dominik Szoboszlai 22
Curtis Jones 22
Harvey Elliott 20 (two full senior seasons)
Roméo Lavia 19 (one full senior season)
Stefan Bajcetic 18 (half of a full senior season)

Who else is slightly worried by this?
You're missing Trent, who is young but very experienced.
Also, Gakpo is definitely an option if we play the 3 box 3 system.

I'm more worried about the defense.
Old CBs, no backup on the right. Milner gor a lot of minutes there, who will take those?
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33185 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Our games definitely feel like they'll be rated 18 and over.

They'll be some you'll be watching through your fingers or behind the couch, and others where you're trying desperately hard not to furiously touch yourself.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33186 on: Today at 01:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:58:46 pm
But I thought Lube said we're not signing anyone and the season was over?

That's lubeH to you
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33187 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:49:39 pm
If this is what we go with in midfield and we dont improve our defence this season is going to be wild
Weve got obscene talent levels when were on the front foot but going the other way  well  yeah
Should be fun at least!
Its 17/18 over all again, which isnt a bad thing. Well score for fun, while conceding some mind numbing goals.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33188 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:49:39 pm
If this is what we go with in midfield and we dont improve our defence this season is going to be wild
Weve got obscene talent levels when were on the front foot but going the other way  well  yeah
Should be fun at least!

The question is, is it good enough for top 4 and/or Europa League win?

I think it probably is without a defender signed, although a bit dicey, and if we sign a defender as well as a 6 then yes definitely it will be
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33189 on: Today at 01:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
9m
Understand Liverpool are in talks to sign new young talent for Academy  2006 born centre back Amara Nallo from West Ham 🔴✨ #LFC

Negotiations ongoing with Liverpool.

We appear to be active in the 16 year old market!

 :missus :shocked
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33190 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33191 on: Today at 02:01:08 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Our games definitely feel like they'll be rated 18 and over.

They'll be some you'll be watching through your fingers or behind the couch, and others where you're trying desperately hard not to furiously touch yourself.

Whereas you'll be using your fingers behind the couch to furiously touch yourself?
