I think we could be more experienced but I'm far more excited to watch this team develop than I would be watching 'Fabinho + Henderson + one other' for another season.



Fabinho + Henderson + Milner midfields did not excite me over the last 18 months and the comments about not being able to access those experienced players due to them being injured over the last 18 months.plus not only their defensive frailties but the lack of attacking creativity.I do worry that we are very light on experience at DM position and this new midfield and team will need some time, excited by this total rebuild after letting 7 players goI do think we will get another DM, CB and Defender before the window closes.very interested to see how the new Mac Allister, Szaboszlai, Jones, Bajcetic and Thiago, Elliott plus new DM gel - Plus how we use Trent RB, DM or combination during the game