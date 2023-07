Seemingly just our luck where we put off dealing with midfield until it's the worst possible market in recent history. In some ways it wasn't really forecastable by the club due to the Saudi money but at the same time opportunity costs rears it's ugly head. There were players they could have bought at a set cost in recent years that they passed on because of "reasons" that is now certainly biting them in the ass.



In theory we should be selling into this market. No way these values are realistic for most of the players being moved and if we're not going to win the league, which isn't likely, then we should be stockpiling assets. But since we need the CL money that's not really realistic. It's really a bad spot to be in where we need to pay over the top to try to keep our money.



Hopefully there are some buyout clauses that nobody is aware of that gives us an edge. Otherwise I do think we'll sign some players but the cost will outstrip their actual production which will make for some bad vibes.