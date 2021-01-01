1.Alisson
2.Adrian
3.Tsimikas
4.Robertson
5.Matip
6.Van Dijk
7.Konate
8.Mac Allister
9.Szoboszlai
10.Thiago
11.Salah
12.Jota
13.Nunez
14.Gakpo
15.Diaz
(16.Doak for Europe)
(17. Fabinho, still not confirmed out)
Not sure we currently have any more spots on our list, at least not for Europe. Once Fabinho is confirmed out we can buy one more player.
Obviously, not everyone has to be registered for Europe meaning we still can buy max two more players for premier league, after Fabinho is confirmed and another couple of HG spots are available, if required.
However, it just doesn't make sense to be left with too many players in case deals out (permanent or loan) can't be sorted, so completing too many signings before outgoings are confirmed will put us in a weak position regarding outgoings, as in force to leave for peanuts.
So no need to panic yet, Fabinho out and a replacement in won't hurt , but further incomings mean cutting someone from Europe, unless we sell someone else on that list (above).