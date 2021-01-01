At what point does it become the backing he deserves? I said this in an earlier post but this view that Klopp isn't being backed is based purely on what others are doing -- I get that, but imagine if we spent an extra £100m every year, great! But at the same time every other club spent an extra £100m, you'd have exactly the same view as you do know even though the spending was reckless and unsustainable.



My point is that a lot of football clubs are putting their future on the line. It's a risk that might work out but it also might not. Should we be doing the same? It's up to you to have an opinion on it, but in my view I'd like us to stay sustainable (although I think there's room to push the boat out a little more on occasion).



I have a bit of optimism that some sort of financial regulation will exist at some point and I think we'll be relieved to have stayed on the right side of this.



There is City and Newcastle who are backed by states. Leaving them out all the other top 6-7 clubs are just like us. So I dont think anyone is putting their future at stake by spending. Some seasons clubs spend more to build. Then they make money by selling players later as well. Thats exactly why u dont have a FFP per year but over an accounting period of 3 years. We are the highest revenue earning side aside from city. We will earn less this year as we lost out on CL. Why did we lose out on CL? We didnt have a midfield and carried players who should have been sold much before.The last 2-3 years we have basically thrown away our advantage. I am nowhere like an anti-FSG or something but we are at a crucial junction. We need to spend more this year to climb back to top4. Thats the first goal. We have got 2 in and sold 6-7 players. Out of the academy only curtis looks like ready for a PL season. Even there he is not world class or anything but can do a job there pretty well. Eliott will need more time before he is at the level required to play every week in PL and be part of a side regularly. Can they become great players, yes of course but not there yet.I am sceptical since we are going into a season half prepared. Lets say we buy 2-3 players, without a preseason it will be November before they bed in realistically. Salah performed from day 1 but thats exception and not usual.You can always argue on each point but frankly if we lose a few games in the first 10 games I wouldnt be surprised. It is about what the team should achieve, whats our expectations. I have seen us for ages, since the 90s. We have a platform today which we didnt have for 30 years. The fear is do we build from that platform or temper expectations and accept not buying players as we are a responsible business. Every other team by that extension is irresponsible? We have a high salary budget and we pay our staff like directors really well. So I expect they will perform at that level. If we cannot afford to spend 200m to rebuild then I would be surprised as other clubs do it pretty much when required. Klopp is not rafa, he will work within whatever restrictions the organisation puts in terms of budget. We need to question the logic of those restrictions? You can spend 200m and still be compliant with FFP. I am not asking we need to spend 200m, we need to spend what is needed to be competitive. That means buying good players and ensuring a squad to title challenge. Is that unreasonable? Is it unreasonable to ask we buy 4 good players after last season? Is it unreasonable to say that we will start next season without a proper 6 who is integrated into our team?It is not moaning or whatever you want to labelize posts with. Its about saying we need those 2-3 players more to compete. It is saying we are not sure that those players will come in specially after we were handed a Arthur last time around.