Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1116691 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33000 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm »
Cant believe we havent signed Lavia yet. What is going on.
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33001 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
Cant believe we havent signed Lavia yet. What is going on.

Have a guess.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33002 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm
Have a guess.
Its a Sunday?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33003 on: Yesterday at 10:54:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
Its a Sunday?

But what does Mark think?

That is the question..
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33004 on: Yesterday at 10:55:30 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 10:35:22 pm
Just to have a go at answering your initial sentence - the problem is that some people who really are moaners and whingers are saying effectively the same as you. You'll know who they are - they're well-known on here for falling apart whenever there's the slightest set-back in the road. No matter how cogent or well-researched your posts might be, it's a little hard for you not to get tarred by the same brush as these people. Make sense?

The other side of this is that many people are naturally optimists. They (and me too) see the amazing difference Jurgen Klopp has brought to our team, they've seen the trophies, they've seen the elevation of players to world-class levels, they've seen the good players come in already this summer, and they can see just how good the coming season could be.

For people like this, it's completely bizarre that anyone should want to live in an expectation of disaster, when the book hasn't been written yet, when the opening chapter still hasn't even been written. (There's still a month to go before the prologue has even been written!)

So, sure, we clearly need another midfielder. Maybe two. And a centre-back. Let's just see what happens. Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart.

Agree. Good post this.
Offline Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33005 on: Yesterday at 10:55:57 pm »
If we dont sign a a CDM and  CB then people can moan but until that time lets support and listen to what Klopp has said, we need more in midfield whether that one or two Kloop has alread mentioned it, we also need atleast one CB, calling FSG Cnuts etc might be a bit too early, I am not thier biggest fan (if you have read some of my FSG posts) but lets see first we have not kicked a ball in anger yet. However, if none of these are sorted then 100% people/we should complain, sell to buy is great but we need to buy younger players like we have recently and sell them on at 28/29 if we feel thier best years are behind them  a'la Fab. Anyone complaining about who we have bought either does not know much about the football " world" or is just moaning for the sake of it.

IN summary  stfu till Aug31st if still only two players then have at it.
Offline Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33006 on: Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Klopp has said we will get in replacements
I do think it maybe just one more signing
Ideally we need 3 but i would be happy with 2
Im surprised we have had a look at players in there last year yet.
Wpuld be cheaper than overpaying
Of course weve looked. But does a year left mean anything anymore? Kane hasnt gone despite a £70M offer. Raya is valued at £40M. Mbappé, PSG want £150M+
Offline mercurial

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33007 on: Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
At what point does it become the backing he deserves? I said this in an earlier post but this view that Klopp isn't being backed is based purely on what others are doing -- I get that, but imagine if we spent an extra £100m every year, great! But at the same time every other club spent an extra £100m, you'd have exactly the same view as you do know even though the spending was reckless and unsustainable.

My point is that a lot of football clubs are putting their future on the line. It's a risk that might work out but it also might not. Should we be doing the same? It's up to you to have an opinion on it, but in my view I'd like us to stay sustainable (although I think there's room to push the boat out a little more on occasion).

I have a bit of optimism that some sort of financial regulation will exist at some point and I think we'll be relieved to have stayed on the right side of this.

There is City and Newcastle who are backed by states. Leaving them out all the other top 6-7 clubs are just like us. So I dont think anyone is putting their future at stake by spending. Some seasons clubs spend more to build. Then they make money by selling players later as well. Thats exactly why u dont have a FFP per year but over an accounting period of 3 years. We are the highest revenue earning side aside from city. We will earn less this year as we lost out on CL. Why did we lose out on CL? We didnt have a midfield and carried players who should have been sold much before.

The last 2-3 years we have basically thrown away our advantage. I am nowhere like an anti-FSG or something but we are at a crucial junction. We need to spend more this year to climb back to top4. Thats the first goal. We have got 2 in and sold 6-7 players. Out of the academy only curtis looks like ready for a PL season. Even there he is not world class or anything but can do a job there pretty well. Eliott will need more time before he is at the level required to play every week in PL and be part of a side regularly. Can they become great players, yes of course but not there yet.

I am sceptical since we are going into a season half prepared. Lets say we buy 2-3 players, without a preseason it will be November before they bed in realistically. Salah performed from day 1 but thats exception and not usual.

You can always argue on each point but frankly if we lose a few games in the first 10 games I wouldnt be surprised. It is about what the team should achieve, whats our expectations. I have seen us for ages, since the 90s. We have a platform today which we didnt have for 30 years. The fear is do we build from that platform or temper expectations and accept not buying players as we are a responsible business. Every other team by that extension is irresponsible? We have a high salary budget and we pay our staff like directors really well. So I expect they will perform at that level. If we cannot afford to spend 200m to rebuild then I would be surprised as other clubs do it pretty much when required. Klopp is not rafa, he will work within whatever restrictions the organisation puts in terms of budget. We need to question the logic of those restrictions? You can spend 200m and still be compliant with FFP. I am not asking we need to spend 200m, we need to spend what is needed to be competitive. That means buying good players and ensuring a squad to title challenge. Is that unreasonable? Is it unreasonable to ask we buy 4 good players after last season? Is it unreasonable to say that we will start next season without a proper 6 who is integrated into our team?

It is not moaning or whatever you want to labelize posts with. Its about saying we need those 2-3 players more to compete. It is saying we are not sure that those players will come in specially after we were handed a Arthur last time around.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33008 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm »
When I saw this had advanced 5 pages in the two hours since I last checked, I thought we might have some news - what a fool I'd been!
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33009 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
At what point does it become the backing he deserves? I said this in an earlier post but this view that Klopp isn't being backed is based purely on what others are doing
This just isn't true.

Not sure how this false dichotomy you're peddling - that it's LFC's current accounts or it's reckless/unsustainable spending/cheating accounts, with no option in between - still exists when so many discussions have taken place on it.

Here is an example, just to prove it, that's based solely on what LFC are doing and is entirely unrelated to other clubs. If FSG continued to fund infrastructure projects as they used to (eg the Main Stand) in the early 2010s, then the club's budget would have had tens of millions of pounds more available to be spent on wages and fees since then. That for me is what I've meant in the past when I've said that I wish FSG really snatched the best opportunity of my lifetime so far and put all their effort into helping Klopp chase success in the way we've managed for many (but not all) of his season's here.
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
I have a bit of optimism that some sort of financial regulation will exist at some point and I think we'll be relieved to have stayed on the right side of this.
Me too (although I don't share the point of view about relief, purely because I've never held any desire for the club to not stay within financial rules)
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33010 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm »
Kinell all the basket cases are out tonight aren't they 😂😂😂
Offline mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33011 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
Cant believe we havent signed Lavia yet. What is going on.

Probably wont sign him until they are back from Singapore imo
Online Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33012 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 pm »
Just caught up on todays posts.

Christ, wish I hadnt bothered.

If the window shuts and weve only made the 2 signings, moan all you like. But atleast give it until the end of the window?!
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33013 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:26:28 pm
Kinell all the basket cases are out tonight aren't they 😂😂😂

Just waiting for my unprovoked attack again mate.
Online hide5seek

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33014 on: Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm
A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.
Don't be like that. Our players  are going to be injury free  all season (funny its  as  if people forget how Klopp teams play) and none will hit bad  form. Besides there's  still time to get in the 2 midfielders and 1 defender we need.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33015 on: Yesterday at 11:38:54 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
This just isn't true.

Not sure how this false dichotomy you're peddling - that it's LFC's current accounts or it's reckless/unsustainable spending/cheating accounts, with no option in between - still exists when so many discussions have taken place on it.

I'm not doing that at all - I even acknowledged in that post that we could do a little bit more, so I clearly believe there's a balance to be had. My point is our spending doesn't occur in a vacuum. If other clubs' owners concerned themselves with the sustainability of their club and our spending remained the same, we would all be delighted (well, not all of us  ;D). Instead we operate in a world where a lot of our competition are generally not interested in the long term security of the club, or are circumventing financial rules. That's what we're being compared to when people say things like 'even Aston Villa are spending XYZ'.

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
Here is an example, just to prove it, that's based solely on what LFC are doing and is entirely unrelated to other clubs. If FSG continued to fund infrastructure projects as they used to (eg the Main Stand) in the early 2010s, then the club's budget would have had tens of millions of pounds more available to be spent on wages and fees since then. That for me is what I've meant in the past when I've said that I wish FSG really snatched the best opportunity of my lifetime so far and put all their effort into helping Klopp chase success in the way we've managed for many (but not all) of his season's here.

Yeah I get that, but what's your reference point for that being enough expenditure on wages and fees? It can only be compared to what we're spending today or what other teams are spending and either way, those things don't exist in their own space where they can be objectively judged, naturally it's based on what others are doing. My point is that some of those who are unhappy with our spending will be unhappy unless we spend the 4th most amount of money ('we have the 4th highest income in the world, why aren't we spending like it') but should we be keeping up with clubs who are spending well beyond their means?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33016 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm »
Cant believe we havent signed Mbappe yet. What is going on.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33017 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
Just waiting for my unprovoked attack again mate.
Think Moz would have given Crawford a run for his money the way he came out swinging
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33018 on: Yesterday at 11:44:38 pm »
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
There is City and Newcastle who are backed by states. Leaving them out all the other top 6-7 clubs are just like us. So I dont think anyone is putting their future at stake by spending. Some seasons clubs spend more to build. Then they make money by selling players later as well. Thats exactly why u dont have a FFP per year but over an accounting period of 3 years. We are the highest revenue earning side aside from city. We will earn less this year as we lost out on CL. Why did we lose out on CL? We didnt have a midfield and carried players who should have been sold much before.

I wasn't talking about state-backed clubs, I'm talking about the reckless spending happening at teams like Everton, Forest and Villa. The conversation often goes:

- We need to spend more, like our rivals are.
- We can't spend like City.
- We don't have to, can't we at least spend like Aston Villa or Nottingham Forest?

My point is targeting that. We are spending money like a club that generates a lot of income, it's just that those who don't generate that level of income are also spending that way.

Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 11:11:01 pm
It is not moaning or whatever you want to labelize posts with. Its about saying we need those 2-3 players more to compete. It is saying we are not sure that those players will come in specially after we were handed a Arthur last time around.

I didn't say anything about moaning and I agree that we need another 2 players this window. Luckily it looks like our business isn't done yet.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33019 on: Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:39:17 pm
Cant believe we havent signed Mbappe yet. What is going on.
😂

This thread has gone today from mad happy thoughts that there was a 1% chance we could be trying to sign Mbappe to a few hours later the biggest doom and gloom fest this summer (Mark's a twat) I don't know how these people get by in life ffs I really dont 😂
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33020 on: Yesterday at 11:46:08 pm »
Jorge is no Ed Woodward is he? Get spending you dickhead.
Online Shady Craig

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33021 on: Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
Just waiting for my unprovoked attack again mate.
Moz is probably sleeping it off today 😂 you can't say fuck all on here these days without some snowflake taking issue with it mate
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33022 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:49:21 pm
Moz is probably sleeping it off today 😂 you can't say fuck all on here these days without some snowflake taking issue with it mate

Samie hadn't even said anything though, Moz had nothing quoted, responding to nothing -- just came out of absolutely nowhere with a massive swing at him 😂
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33023 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:45:48 pm
😂

This thread has gone today from mad happy thoughts that there was a 1% chance we could be trying to sign Mbappe to a few hours later the biggest doom and gloom fest this summer (Mark's a twat) I don't know how these people get by in life ffs I really dont 😂

 😂
Online stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33024 on: Yesterday at 11:57:45 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
When I saw this had advanced 5 pages in the two hours since I last checked, I thought we might have some news - what a fool I'd been!



Online Danny Singh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33025 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
If we are waiting on the fabinho money to get Lavia then this clearly shows we don't have any cash for another midfielder and more importantly a cb which would be very silly.

Well done FSG
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33026 on: Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
If we are waiting on the fabinho money to get Lavia then this clearly shows we don't have any cash for another midfielder and more importantly a cb which would be very silly.

Well done FSG
And if we aren't?
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #33027 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm
If we are waiting on the fabinho money to get Lavia then this clearly shows we don't have any cash for another midfielder and more importantly a cb which would be very silly.

Well done FSG

Cheers Danny 👍🏻
