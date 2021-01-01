Is there any chance of getting next weeks euromillions numbers?



You cant win in here. There will always be a percentage of people who read your post and put you in the other group



Klopp has said openly that we need to take a few more risks. Lavia is one of those in my opinion but clearly a calculated one and one that could benefit for years to come. The market has become so over inflated (see Lavia for example) that spending 100m on Caicedo or Tchoumeni et al are a little more than calculated risks and should they not work out, would be a significant stick to kick off with further down the line by people who are only happy when theyre miserable.



Spending 100m on something that absolutely guaranteed you success would be piss easy. If wed paid the true value of MacAllister our spend would be much higher. Were good at getting value for money unlike other clubs who either buy everyone so no one else can (its my ball and you cant play) but who cant back it up in their league position anyway (Chelsea), those who clearly overpay, or those who just hide what theyve paid in plain sight!



Look at some of the stick Nunez has had to suffer from since his arrival. Hojland cost more . Plenty said that Gakpo was money Ill spent!? Probably worth 80-90m in todays Market and 9 times out of 10 in the starting 11.



My point is that value for money isnt always immediately available and Identifying good value doesnt always present itself, but its something I think our club is very good at. There were lots of posters saying buy some midfielders, get rid of the players whose legs have gone, reduce the wages, get rid of the sick notes, and in my view we are 80% fulfilling those wishes. I said on a previous post a couple of months ago that I would give FSG the benefit of the doubt this summer because I felt underwhelmed with previous windows, but I am also of the opinion that a lot of the bollocks being spouted about last years campaign completely glossed over how close we came to a quad season that completely and mentally wiped our squad out.



Long post I know, however it wont get read so it doesnt matter . I Just wanted to explain how I see it halfway through the transfer window.



Im also sure there are some accounts in here that could be acquaintances of F9..just my opinion though!

