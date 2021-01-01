I guess I just dont understand how we (I) people who are pointing out the track record and facts are just brushed off as moaners and whingers. Do you remember starting Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre back when we had that gold patch on our shirts? Do you remember getting schooled away with Wolves last year?
But some billionaires in Boston are infallible? This is a huge summer for us, we all knew it. And unless some bold from the blue happens, lets be honest this is a massively underwhelming summer.
Like someone said above, were a few injuries away from starting Bobby Clarke in midfield.
Just to have a go at answering your initial sentence - the problem is that some people who really are moaners and whingers are saying effectively the same as you. You'll know who they are - they're well-known on here for falling apart whenever there's the slightest set-back in the road. No matter how cogent or well-researched your posts might be, it's a little hard for you not to get tarred by the same brush as these people. Make sense?
The other side of this is that many people are naturally optimists. They (and me too) see the amazing difference Jurgen Klopp has brought to our team, they've seen the trophies, they've seen the elevation of players to world-class levels, they've seen the good players come in already this summer, and they can see just how good the coming season could be.
For people like this, it's completely bizarre that anyone should want to live in an expectation of disaster, when the book hasn't been written yet, when the opening chapter still hasn't even been written. (There's still a month to go before the prologue has even been written!)
So, sure, we clearly need another midfielder. Maybe two. And a centre-back. Let's just see what happens. Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart.