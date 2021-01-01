« previous next »
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32960 on: Today at 09:53:36 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:48:21 pm
Our current senior midfield options who we can expect to be available and provide a good fit for the role are Mac, Szobo, and Curtis. Thiago is hardly fit, Elliot still needs to show he can play in midfield and Bajetic is a very young player. These players add numbers but there is a lot of risk there so we can't rely on them. Would make sense to add two more to the list of players we are sure of given we have the Europa League as well. I would mind one of the additions being able to play CB as well.

In CB we have the right numbers but Matip and Gomez are not playing at the required level anymore and in Konate there is a lot of risk of injury as well.

The fact that Lavia doesn't really solve that problem but is still being touted at 50m kinda shows how insane the market is imo.  Not sure there's a solution to that. 

Agree with your comment on CBs to be honest, although find it harsh on Matip.  Again, though, doesn't seem to be much out there.  Other than to Saudi I'm not seeing a ton of movement in this market at the moment.  That I can't really blame FSG for.  The transfer market's not a sweet shop with everything having a defined price that you can 'just pay'.  Someone has to be available and at a price that suits.  Judging from the lack of movement in general it seems like a few teams are in the same boat.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32961 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:51:36 pm
Wasnt being snide. They are young. Im over the moon weve signed them. But we need experience to bed them in. Especially Dom as he hasnt played in the PL yet and we all know how tough it is to settle in.

Then my worry also is that Doms already got a muscle injury what happens when hes playing week in and week out? Tyler Morton comes in to cover?

And what were all saying is we dont trust FSG to not finish the window and bring in no more players. Or, just as worryingly, stick to form and bring in a Caulker/Arthur/Davis/Kabak signing.

He rolled his ankle.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32962 on: Today at 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:51:36 pm
Wasnt being snide. They are young. Im over the moon weve signed them. But we need experience to bed them in. Especially Dom as he hasnt played in the PL yet and we all know how tough it is to settle in.

Then my worry also is that Doms already got a muscle injury what happens when hes playing week in and week out? Tyler Morton comes in to cover?

And what were all saying is we dont trust FSG to not finish the window and bring in no more players. Or, just as worryingly, stick to form and bring in a Caulker/Arthur/Davis/Kabak signing.

No he hasn't.

And he played well today. Including an attempted Xabi from the halfway line.
Offline a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32963 on: Today at 09:56:16 pm »
Actually just deleted my last post replying to someone. Going round in circles.

Hopefully me and all the other people who see FSG for what they are are wrong and we have an excellent season.

Ill stay out of it until weve played a few games and see what happens.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32964 on: Today at 09:57:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:53:30 pm
What did I make up??

You exaggerated. You called a 24 year old player who has won the World Cup and has years of PL experience "very young" as if it's a risk relying on him.

And now you're saying we might need to rely on Tyler Morton to play if Szoboslai gets an injury, ignoring probably 7 other players if not more who would play ahead of Tyler Morton, and that's excluding players that we will sign over the next month.

The above is all done to try and paint FSG in a bad light and making out that we're currently in a much worse position than we are, but it's just bollocks.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32965 on: Today at 09:57:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:56:16 pm
Hopefully me and all the other people who see FSG for what they are are wrong and we have an excellent season.


Exactly the kind of snide comment that Hazell referred to that causes the pushback.  You're making yourself out to be intellectually superior because you're whinging.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32966 on: Today at 09:57:49 pm »
What kind of pie do you fellas like?
Offline a little break

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32967 on: Today at 09:57:52 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:55:19 pm
No he hasn't.

And he played well today. Including an attempted Xabi from the halfway line.

Last thing, cause it needs to be noted.

I love him, hes excellent, I think hell be brilliant and he reminds me of Alonso. Thats not anything that Im saying.

And Im wrong about his injury.

See ye in September with a fully healthy and massively bolstered squad!
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32968 on: Today at 09:59:58 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:57:52 pm
Last thing, cause it needs to be noted.

I love him, hes excellent, I think hell be brilliant and he reminds me of Alonso. Thats not anything that Im saying.

And Im wrong about his injury.

See ye in September with a fully healthy and massively bolstered squad!

Well, that's what I'm hoping for.

I suspect you (and a few others) are hoping to be able to say (write) "Told you so".

Remind me again, who is the LFC fan here?
Online timmit

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32969 on: Today at 10:00:35 pm »
Three sides to every story...

The optimistic "FSG can do no wrong, remember 2010?"

The pessimistic "FSG OUT NOW! WHY HAVENT WE SPENT £400m"

And then the truth.... which as always is somewhere in the middle.

And thats where I stand I think. I guess the one thing that links us all in here is that we all (hopefully) want our team to be the best. And to win. The difference comes with the opinions on how we need to achieve that as well as the expectations. We don't have any divine right to win the lot, to buy all the best players. The last few years have now seen new players with shed loads of cash on the scene that make it even harder to stay at the top level and in that top 4.

I share frustrations with everyone when we dont get players that we are linked with. We all watch the same game, we all knew that the midfield was an issue last year. But this isnt championship manager or fantasy football where you can just buy who you want.

I guess im in neither camp, but somewhere in the middle. But hey, id rather people vented on here and had a good discussion as opposed to people slagging off players inside the ground itself.

At the end of the day though, all we as fans have is our own opinion. And by definition that is simply a point of view rather than a fact. By the same token, we all think that we are right. The sooner that some or all of us realise that we may not be, the sooner our threads like this will be a bit more civilised.

So does anyone know when M'bappe is signing?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32970 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm »
We have got some fantastic young, hungry high quality talents at this club. Remember Jurgen building his Dortmund team in the same manner and they went on to win two titles, showing the bravery to blood young talents and turn them into top quality players. This group has some similarities to his early Dortmund sides.

Adding Thiago, Bajcetic and hopefully Lavia to this group on tour and we then have a fair few midfield options. If you add another experienced DM I think you may end up blocking the development of the young lads.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32971 on: Today at 10:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:27:23 pm
Its not mental. Its fair arguments. Were a couple of injuries from playing Bobby Clark in midfield, but fine. Lets revisit this in a couple of months.

its not mental, but it displays an incredible amount of entitlement.  You nor I or indeed any fan has a god given right to insist a club spends a certain amount of money just to satiate your desire for new players, and especially to have it done and dusted as of right now.

They are clearly trying to get deals over the line, they where thrown a massive curve-ball with Henderson and Fabinho giving in to their greed and jumping ship. The work to get ready for the season is even harder than first thought. Nothing to suggest they are done with their work.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32972 on: Today at 10:02:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:47:04 pm
Whatever this disorder is, it's way above our pay grade to diagnose, mate.

;D
Online Livbes

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32973 on: Today at 10:02:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:37:06 pm
Flabbergasted ??? You think we will be worse this season?

A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32974 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: timmit on Today at 10:00:35 pm

So does anyone know when M'bappe is signing?

Capon's 'omens' looked good... but I'm not so sure... not until NoMark123456789 tweets it anyway.

:)
Online Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32975 on: Today at 10:05:00 pm »
Have I missed something or has this latest panic come purely from some random tweet from some random guy called Mark who's apparently been told that the Lavia deal is off? Is that what all this is based on?
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32976 on: Today at 10:05:56 pm »
Klopp has said we will get in replacements
I do think it maybe just one more signing
Ideally we need 3 but i would be happy with 2
Im surprised we have had a look at players in there last year yet.
Wpuld be cheaper than overpaying
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32977 on: Today at 10:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:02:43 pm
A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.

You think someone excited for the new season makes you flabbergasted?  ;D
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32978 on: Today at 10:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:05:00 pm
Have I missed something or has this latest panic come purely from some random tweet from some random guy called Mark who's apparently been told that the Lavia deal is off? Is that what all this is based on?

No - I don't think so.

It kicked off this time - I think with the assertion that we are bringing in 1 more player and that's it.

And then it started.

Personally - I believe we need more. But I also agree with the premise that it's really likely we will only get 1 (Lavia) - and will have reached our budget (yes no one really knows what it it). This is based on the historical track record of FSG. Nothing more or less.

Could they shock the world? Of course. And there are several posters that will say - it's only early August - let's wait and see. And they are equally entitled to say that as well.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32979 on: Today at 10:08:48 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:02:43 pm
A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.
Yeah I saw you mentioned finishing mid table this summer. That stunned me. We were one the form teams in latter part of last season. Some faith in the players we have & the management team isn't a crazy belief.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32980 on: Today at 10:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:05:00 pm
Have I missed something or has this latest panic come purely from some random tweet from some random guy called Mark who's apparently been told that the Lavia deal is off? Is that what all this is based on?

Nope, you haven't. Bonkers innit.
Online Djozer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32981 on: Today at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:02:43 pm
A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.
Could go north too though. I think it's fair enough to want a bit more in the way of signings this window. I also think it's fair enough to already be pretty happy with who we've brought in, and be positive for the new season.

Even if we don't sign anyone else I'd be *reasonably* confident we'll have a better first team than last season. We could definitely do with a defensive midfielder and some form of defender though, no arguments from me there, but should we fail to get both of those in (and surely we'll be getting at least one more player in through the door) I'd still be looking forward to the year to come.
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32982 on: Today at 10:10:33 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:59:58 pm
Well, that's what I'm hoping for.

I suspect you (and a few others) are hoping to be able to say (write) "Told you so".

Remind me again, who is the LFC fan here?

Well said and sadly accurate.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32983 on: Today at 10:10:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:08:41 pm
No - I don't think so.

It kicked off this time - I think with the assertion that we are bringing in 1 more player and that's it.

Who said we're only bringing one more player though? Don't say that was Mark as well!
Offline mickeydocs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32984 on: Today at 10:12:29 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:40:31 pm
We have to leave room for the kids to get some minutes as well. Morton, McConnell, Clark, if we really rate these kids we should trust them with some actual football that matters. Imagine the outcry on RAWK in 1998 when some lad called Gerrard was getting minutes because we didn't have a big enough squad.

Great post. Thank you for reminding us that Klopp will be keen not to block the path of emerging talent.
Online newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32985 on: Today at 10:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:10:54 pm
Who said we're only bringing one more player though? Don't say that was Mark as well!

I think that was LivBesMarkBu15091985.

It was in a What's App group chat. He's not 1 to make up shit.
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32986 on: Today at 10:12:57 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32987 on: Today at 10:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:12:57 pm


Mate, you into Necrophilia or something?
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32988 on: Today at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 10:02:43 pm
A few injuries to any of the 3 senior midfielders, with the teams around us bringing in quality such as Villa and Chelsea (as much as theyve been a scattergun joke), never mind the 4 above us already last season then, yes. Could easily go south as I said earlier this evening.

So what would you do with this squad if you were in charge. Who would you sign that you think we could afford, and what would our squad look like?
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32989 on: Today at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:31:34 pm
They're not likely to be here when Klopp goes imo.  Even if they are it's impossible to look into the future. To be honest with the way football is going it won't matter anyway. 

We are absolutely fucked if they are.
Online meady1981

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32990 on: Today at 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:40:31 pm
We have to leave room for the kids to get some minutes as well. Morton, McConnell, Clark, if we really rate these kids we should trust them with some actual football that matters. Imagine the outcry on RAWK in 1998 when some lad called Gerrard was getting minutes because we didn't have a big enough squad.

This site was an absolute haven and bastion of rationale and sense back when I first looked in the late 2000s compared to the shit-fest gobshite wank stain it is now. So I reckon a 1998 RAWK would have been pretty cool about the whole thing.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32991 on: Today at 10:21:00 pm »
Yes mate because no good manager in the world will want to coach one of the biggest clubs in world football. I hate when people say things like that, like Jurgen is the last good coach we'll ever have or some shit.
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32992 on: Today at 10:21:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:18:58 pm
We are absolutely fucked if they are.

Well, different debate, but, yknow.  To be honest if Jurgen sees out his deal and nothing changes in football governance it'll be sportswashed to fuck anyway and that will probably be the point I don't follow closely any more, so would prefer to enjoy the present rather than worry about the future.
Online RedG13


« Reply #32993 on: Today at 10:23:26 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:40:31 pm
We have to leave room for the kids to get some minutes as well. Morton, McConnell, Clark, if we really rate these kids we should trust them with some actual football that matters. Imagine the outcry on RAWK in 1998 when some lad called Gerrard was getting minutes because we didn't have a big enough squad.
Morton probably going on loan. McConnell has been impressive but I dont think he a 6 and clark ahead of him in more advanced roles. He probably with u21 more.
The 4 young players that much closer to that going be given minutes are Doak, Clark, Bradley and Quansah.
Quansah might be good enough to avoid signing a CB this summer since outside Colwill im not sure there somebody that really fits what being looked for at CB this summer.

Outside of buying a 6, a replacement for Virgil and Robertson kinda need to be sorted by next summer at the latest.  Robertson fit with new setup is interesting.

Online BigRedFeetBed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32994 on: Today at 10:24:04 pm »
Is there any chance of getting next weeks euromillions numbers?

You cant win in here. There will always be a percentage of people who read your post and put you in the other group

Klopp has said openly that we need to take a few more risks. Lavia is one of those in my opinion but clearly a calculated one and one that could benefit for years to come. The market has become so over inflated (see Lavia for example) that spending 100m on Caicedo or Tchoumeni et al are a little more than calculated risks and should they not work out, would be a significant stick to kick off with further down the line by people who are only happy when theyre miserable.

Spending 100m on something that absolutely guaranteed you success would be piss easy. If wed paid the true value of MacAllister our spend would be much higher. Were good at getting value for money unlike other clubs who either buy everyone so no one else can (its my ball and you cant play) but who cant back it up in their league position anyway (Chelsea), those who clearly overpay, or those who just hide what theyve paid in plain sight!

Look at some of the stick Nunez has had to suffer from since his arrival. Hojland cost more . Plenty said that Gakpo was money Ill spent!? Probably worth 80-90m in todays Market and 9 times out of 10 in the starting 11.

My point is that value for money isnt always immediately available and Identifying good value doesnt always present itself, but its something I think our club is very good at. There were lots of posters saying buy some midfielders, get rid of the players whose legs have gone, reduce the wages, get rid of the sick notes, and in my view we are 80% fulfilling those wishes. I said on a previous post a couple of months ago that I would give FSG the benefit of the doubt this summer because I felt underwhelmed with previous windows, but I am also of the opinion that a lot of the bollocks being spouted about last years campaign completely glossed over how close we came to a quad season that completely and mentally wiped our squad out.

Long post I know, however it wont get read so it doesnt matter . I Just wanted to explain how I see it halfway through the transfer window.

Im also sure there are some accounts in here that could be acquaintances of F9..just my opinion though!
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32995 on: Today at 10:24:52 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 10:21:13 pm
Well, different debate, but, yknow.  To be honest if Jurgen sees out his deal and nothing changes in football governance it'll be sportswashed to fuck anyway and that will probably be the point I don't follow closely any more, so would prefer to enjoy the present rather than worry about the future.

We'd enjoy the present more if Jurgen was given the backing he deserves. We'll be lamenting en masse once he's gone
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32996 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:40:31 pm
We have to leave room for the kids to get some minutes as well. Morton, McConnell, Clark, if we really rate these kids we should trust them with some actual football that matters. Imagine the outcry on RAWK in 1998 when some lad called Gerrard was getting minutes because we didn't have a big enough squad.

I don't get why people paint it as a negative to have young players in the squad getting minutes - it's dead exciting to have some of those players (and Doak) hopefully come through this season. Klopp's done the same for Alexander-Arnold, Jones and Elliott so he's got form for it :)
Online Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32997 on: Today at 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:14:38 pm
Mate, you into Necrophilia or something?

Medication time ya dunce.  :P
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32998 on: Today at 10:35:22 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:34:13 pm
I guess I just dont understand how we (I) people who are pointing out the track record and facts are just brushed off as moaners and whingers. Do you remember starting Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre back when we had that gold patch on our shirts? Do you remember getting schooled away with Wolves last year?

But some billionaires in Boston are infallible? This is a huge summer for us, we all knew it. And unless some bold from the blue happens, lets be honest this is a massively underwhelming summer.

Like someone said above, were a few injuries away from starting Bobby Clarke in midfield.
Just to have a go at answering your initial sentence - the problem is that some people who really are moaners and whingers are saying effectively the same as you. You'll know who they are - they're well-known on here for falling apart whenever there's the slightest set-back in the road. No matter how cogent or well-researched your posts might be, it's a little hard for you not to get tarred by the same brush as these people. Make sense?

The other side of this is that many people are naturally optimists. They (and me too) see the amazing difference Jurgen Klopp has brought to our team, they've seen the trophies, they've seen the elevation of players to world-class levels, they've seen the good players come in already this summer, and they can see just how good the coming season could be.

For people like this, it's completely bizarre that anyone should want to live in an expectation of disaster, when the book hasn't been written yet, when the opening chapter still hasn't even been written. (There's still a month to go before the prologue has even been written!)

So, sure, we clearly need another midfielder. Maybe two. And a centre-back. Let's just see what happens. Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart.
Online Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32999 on: Today at 10:38:16 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:24:52 pm
We'd enjoy the present more if Jurgen was given the backing he deserves. We'll be lamenting en masse once he's gone

At what point does it become the backing he deserves? I said this in an earlier post but this view that Klopp isn't being backed is based purely on what others are doing -- I get that, but imagine if we spent an extra £100m every year, great! But at the same time every other club spent an extra £100m, you'd have exactly the same view as you do know even though the spending was reckless and unsustainable.

My point is that a lot of football clubs are putting their future on the line. It's a risk that might work out but it also might not. Should we be doing the same? It's up to you to have an opinion on it, but in my view I'd like us to stay sustainable (although I think there's room to push the boat out a little more on occasion).

I have a bit of optimism that some sort of financial regulation will exist at some point and I think we'll be relieved to have stayed on the right side of this.
