« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1113238 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,794
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32840 on: Today at 08:52:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:50:43 pm
Bad dickheads everywhere. Wah wah wah it's been a few weeks without a transfer.

It's certainly the whiniest it's been for a long time.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32841 on: Today at 08:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:37:05 pm
We need a list of all our midfielders. Where is Mac when you need him?  Fab and Hendo needed to be sold as did the sicknotes Keita, Ox and old man Milner.

Mac and Szobs will play more than all of them combined.

In all comps? All games? Lets burn their legs out like Fabs and others. Or is it the kids and Harvey filling in all the cup squads (forget Thiago, hes an added bonus if he can stay fit)

I fully agree many of the ones you mention should have been moved on. Some much sooner when we could get some money in, but all at once with only 2, possibly 3 coming in!! This midfield squad, even with a Lavia. How could any club with ambition think thats sound.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32842 on: Today at 08:53:22 pm »
They apparently want £50m, weve bid apparently (as the first bid) £37m. We are not that far off. Not, we are gonna walk out of this deal so quickly thing.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32843 on: Today at 08:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:52:32 pm
Ridiculous comment.

Isnt it just. Ostriches.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32844 on: Today at 08:55:30 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:52:32 pm
Ridiculous comment.

You are the expert :)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32845 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:07:25 pm
The plot thickens.
as do many posters  :)
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32846 on: Today at 08:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:52:36 pm
It's certainly the whiniest it's been for a long time.

Oh, I dunno, I was quite enjoying the 'NoMark123456789' stuff. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32847 on: Today at 08:56:00 pm »
No ambition.
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32848 on: Today at 08:57:17 pm »
All for positivity, I rip some of my mates for being negative twats all the time but its simply not going to be a positive summer. Delighted with Mac and Szobo, but so much more was/is required.
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32849 on: Today at 08:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:56:00 pm
No ambition.

What would you think if we got Lavia and a LCB over the line?
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,156
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32850 on: Today at 08:59:06 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:07:47 pm
Sorry but I have to laugh when I read comments like this. Reason being we hear this every summer - "We're only in July", "The window doesn't close until August 31st", "No need to panic, there is plenty of time to sign players." blah, blah, blah. And before you know it, we're scrambling for players on the last day of the window. Personally, I think fans have every right to be sceptical judging how previous windows have gone by. It's the 30th July, two weeks to go until our first game of the season, yet we still need at least a couple more CM's and a CB. It's all well and good telling people to chill but we really need to get a move on and secure our targets.

We don't need a centre back, we have five of them. You might want a new one... fair enough. But we genuinely have let go 6 midfielders from last season and only bought 2. We need more of them.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32851 on: Today at 09:03:14 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 08:58:17 pm
What would you think if we got Lavia and a LCB over the line?

We are selling Fabinho. It should be the bare minimum. And hes not a «sure thing» either. Were talking about a 19 year old with one season of PL experience.

 4th richest club in the world. Why dont we act like it.

Bare minimum. Last season we didnt even do the minimum.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:59 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,503
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32852 on: Today at 09:03:33 pm »
I genuinely think some people are happier when they think their doom-laden shite is being proven right.

"Oh I'm happy when it rains..."

Maybe we'll finish 6th.  Maybe we'll win the league.  Maybe we'll finish 4th.  Maybe you can download rice.  It's barely August, and aside from 'inside sources' on here (bring back ShanksLegend all is forgiven) no one has a fucking clue what's happening inside our club apart from those in it. Relax.  Touch some grass. Breathe.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:05:48 pm by JP! »
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32853 on: Today at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 08:53:10 pm
In all comps? All games? Lets burn their legs out like Fabs and others. Or is it the kids and Harvey filling in all the cup squads (forget Thiago, hes an added bonus if he can stay fit)

I fully agree many of the ones you mention should have been moved on. Some much sooner when we could get some money in, but all at once with only 2, possibly 3 coming in!! This midfield squad, even with a Lavia. How could any club with ambition think thats sound.
Would think the goal is to be able to have Dom, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott all be around the same amount of minutes etc. Somebody probably going to play a little more.
Able rotate easier etc use for different matchup etc.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32854 on: Today at 09:05:46 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:03:33 pm
I genuinely think some people are happier when they think their doom-laden shite is being proven right.

"Oh I'm happy when it rains..."

No, thats the reason we try to not make it rain. Last summer there were people having the same conversation about midfielders. It was not hinesight and look what happened.

You probably made the same arguments then.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:08:19 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32855 on: Today at 09:06:21 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:59:06 pm
We don't need a centre back, we have five of them. You might want a new one... fair enough. But we genuinely have let go 6 midfielders from last season and only bought 2. We need more of them.

Agreed. CB should not be a worry this season when our budget season after season is small.

This is the problem with a pretty much a sell to buy policy. You cannot grow from a position of strength, ever. Even when you win the champs lg, title, then post the highest revenue in the league. Its unbelievable.

Thats why you have to keep your players (perhaps give them ridiculous contracts like Hendos) until theyre fucked and going on free transfers.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,507
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32856 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm »
Remember when every single one of our senior centre backs got injured when we were defending our first premier league title in 30 years? Our owners felt Ozan Kabak on loan and Ben Davies would suffice.

Remember when Klopp arrived and felt we needed more? Steven Caulker on loan.

Remember after being 2 games away from being the first team in history to win the quadruple? Our owners thought Arthur Melo on loan would suffice.

This is why a lot of people here, myself included, dont trust these owners to recruit well enough to replace selling/releasing every senior midfield player we have except Thiago this year.

So, yes, I know its probably annoying to the people who find it easy to trust in here but surely you can see why some of us have no faith in these American owners anymore?
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32857 on: Today at 09:07:11 pm »
"Every team is buying up players"

Just not true is it. Arsenal have made 3, City 1, Utd 3 if you include Hojlund, Newcastle 2.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32858 on: Today at 09:08:12 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:03:33 pm
I genuinely think some people are happier when they think their doom-laden shite is being proven right.

"Oh I'm happy when it rains..."

Maybe we'll finish 6th.  Maybe we'll win the league.  Maybe we'll finish 4th.  Maybe you can download rice.  It's barely August, and aside from 'inside sources' on here (bring back ShanksLegend all is forgiven) no one has a fucking clue what's happening inside our club apart from those in it. Relax.  Touch some grass. Breathe.

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Livbes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32859 on: Today at 09:08:30 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:05:46 pm
No, thats the reason we try to not make it rain.

FSG have done plenty of cloud seeding again this summer it seems, mate.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,099
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32860 on: Today at 09:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:03:14 pm
4th richest club in the world. Why dont we act like it.
You bang this drum ooooover and over again. I've never used my ignore list, but you can be the first on it (when I find out how)
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,442
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32861 on: Today at 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:07:11 pm
"Every team is buying up players"

Just not true is it. Arsenal have made 3, City 1, Utd 3 if you include Hojlund, Newcastle 2.
I remember the anger on here when Newcastle were linked with Barella. Funny times.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,318
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32862 on: Today at 09:10:55 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:08:58 pm
You bang this drum ooooover and over again. I've never used my ignore list, but you can be the first on it (when I find out how)

Feel free.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,747
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32863 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:06:53 pm
Remember when every single one of our senior centre backs got injured when we were defending our first premier league title in 30 years? Our owners felt Ozan Kabak on loan and Ben Davies would suffice.

Remember when Klopp arrived and felt we needed more? Steven Caulker on loan.

Remember after being 2 games away from being the first team in history to win the quadruple? Our owners thought Arthur Melo on loan would suffice.

This is why a lot of people here, myself included, dont trust these owners to recruit well enough to replace selling/releasing every senior midfield player we have except Thiago this year.

So, yes, I know its probably annoying to the people who find it easy to trust in here but surely you can see why some of us have no faith in these American owners anymore?

OK, I totally respect that is your opinion.

What do you propose we do? Apart from venting on a forum, I mean.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32864 on: Today at 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:52:36 pm
It's certainly the whiniest it's been for a long time.

If it a full moon?

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,794
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32865 on: Today at 09:11:27 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:55:56 pm
Oh, I dunno, I was quite enjoying the 'NoMark123456789' stuff. :)

True that ;D I'm hoping the thread doesn't get locked in light of the big Lavia news coming out tonight.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,003
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32866 on: Today at 09:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:55:55 pm
The story every summer. Much left? Were soon in August and half of pre-season is gone.
you are a happy fucker aren't you, moan, moan, moan, moan!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 817 818 819 820 821 [822]   Go Up
« previous next »
 