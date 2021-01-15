Remember when every single one of our senior centre backs got injured when we were defending our first premier league title in 30 years? Our owners felt Ozan Kabak on loan and Ben Davies would suffice.



Remember when Klopp arrived and felt we needed more? Steven Caulker on loan.



Remember after being 2 games away from being the first team in history to win the quadruple? Our owners thought Arthur Melo on loan would suffice.



This is why a lot of people here, myself included, dont trust these owners to recruit well enough to replace selling/releasing every senior midfield player we have except Thiago this year.



So, yes, I know its probably annoying to the people who find it easy to trust in here but surely you can see why some of us have no faith in these American owners anymore?