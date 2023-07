I'm not that arsed about missing out on Lavia. We already have a quality youngster ready for minute in Bajetic.



Our defensive midfield targets are so underwhelming. What have our scouts and stats nerd been doing. Hopefully they're working on something nobodies got wind of because i doubt Lavia is going to replace the control and protection peak Fabinho did. We need someone ready be first choice DM to let Bajetic develop as understudy.