Romano has tweeted a photoshop of Fabinho in a yellow kit and a thumbs up so assume that means he's now gone.



To be fair, he's posted that multiple times this week alone.Have to say I would've liked to hang onto him or Hendo to bed in the new lads in midfield. Very very nervous going into this new season with a midfield of Mac, Dom, Thiago, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Bejetic. When you consider depending on Matip and Joe Gomez to step in when Konate gets injured inevitably and VVD's legs going it's not inspiring huge levels of confidence.