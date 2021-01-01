« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1109486 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32680 on: Today at 06:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Romano has tweeted a photoshop of Fabinho in a yellow kit and a thumbs up so assume that means he's now gone.

I did that 2 days ago.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32681 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:57:31 pm
Micky Quinn is Tier 1 mate.

Right alongside Connor Bradley's cousin's mate I take it?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32682 on: Today at 06:02:57 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:01:39 pm
Wonder if the Lavia deal will develop more now?

No multi-tasking it seems.
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32683 on: Today at 06:03:25 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:46:34 pm
Cut to remove shite sources
Some of the worst sources I've seen. That you are baited in to believe what they are selling is on you, not the club.

Three of those links are over 5 years ago, one is literally just Gary Neville's opinion ??? ::) and one is very obviously a clickbait article from a site with links to the Scum ???
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32684 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Romano has tweeted a photoshop of Fabinho in a yellow kit and a thumbs up so assume that means he's now gone.

To be fair, he's posted that multiple times this week alone.

Have to say I would've liked to hang onto him or Hendo to bed in the new lads in midfield. Very very nervous going into this new season with a midfield of Mac, Dom, Thiago, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Bejetic. When you consider depending on Matip and Joe Gomez to step in when Konate gets injured inevitably and VVD's legs going it's not inspiring huge levels of confidence.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32685 on: Today at 06:04:37 pm »
Gutted Fabinho has gone with the way this summer is going. We're not going to replace him and I think the plan was him and Lavia at one point. Which made sense.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32686 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:03:25 pm
Some of the worst sources I've seen. That you are baited in to believe what they are selling is on you, not the club.

Three of those links are over 5 years ago, one is literally just Gary Neville's opinion ??? ::) and one is very obviously a clickbait article from a site with links to the Scum ???

It was a response to sarcasm and, again for the fourth time, was just pointing out a clear pattern from the wallet of our owners. But, no problem.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32687 on: Today at 06:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:02:57 pm
No multi-tasking it seems.

But we put 2 bids in for Lavia last week and have agreed a terms with him - both have gone on whilst the Fabinho deal has been going on.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,938
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32688 on: Today at 06:06:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:04:37 pm
Gutted Fabinho has gone with the way this summer is going. We're not going to replace him and I think the plan was him and Lavia at one point. Which made sense.
Couldn't disagree more. Gives us options this and future windows. If he played earlier, do you really think he'd have shut off any of the counters Leicester had in the first 25 minutes? My guess is it would have looked worse
Logged

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,618
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32689 on: Today at 06:06:35 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:04:44 pm
But, no problem.
Yes, problem. Don't link shite articles on the site, especially ones with links to that rag.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32690 on: Today at 06:07:15 pm »
Fabinho is going to a PIF owned club. We should be getting that 40 million in one lump sum or at least 90% of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 813 814 815 816 817 [818]   Go Up
« previous next »
 