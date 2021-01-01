I know we've signed players out of the blue in the past, but at this stage of the window, the chances of something like that happening now seem remote.



So given no one has had a sniff of anything remotely credible for weeks, it looks like Lavia and done.



A left sided CB to play in this new system seems obvious, odd that it's either being left late (for reasons unknown) or it's not happening this window.



If it really is Lavia and then done then we have to start questioning what our ambition actually is. As in, weve bought 2 very good players but a lot more than that needs to be done to be competitive and challenge last seasons top 4. So what do we really want to be? If were just content with hovering around the top 4 then yes Lavia then its our business over. But I would think Klopp really wants to give it a go in his last 2/3 years here.Not buying another decent CB would a big mistake IMO. Robertson is not suited for that LCB role in the new system and the moment Konate gets injured we will be in trouble. We may score quite a few goals but well concede a lot too.