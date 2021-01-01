« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:16:00 pm
I know we've signed players out of the blue in the past, but at this stage of the window, the chances of something like that happening now seem remote.

So given no one has had a sniff of anything remotely credible for weeks, it looks like Lavia and done.

A left sided CB to play in this new system seems obvious, odd that it's either being left late (for reasons unknown) or it's not happening this window.

I'll be slaughtered probably for saying this but, when you look at what other clubs at the top of the pile are doing it because increasingly more obvious that FSG have taken us as far as they can.

We all love a laugh at Arsenal because of some of their posters on here but they had a go out of nowhere at City last year and are going hell for leather at strengthening. We have pushed City for years and held up our hands at the end of 2022 and went "ah well sure what can we do, strengthen our team? Pah!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:12:14 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·5m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco to sign defender Axel Disasi. #CFC set to pay #ASMonaco ~45m for 25yo France intl. Right centre-back option. Fofana out for considerable period due to knee injury
@TheAthleticFC

Mad how many deals Chelsea work on at the same time, easy enough when there seems to be no strategy, just football manager winging it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32642 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:16:00 pm
I know we've signed players out of the blue in the past, but at this stage of the window, the chances of something like that happening now seem remote.

So given no one has had a sniff of anything remotely credible for weeks, it looks like Lavia and done.

A left sided CB to play in this new system seems obvious, odd that it's either being left late (for reasons unknown) or it's not happening this window.
Yeah I agree. Looks like we may have set our stall out for Colwill next season which is a mistake imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:07:54 pm
Hmmm… it’s a Fofana replacement …

And they had too many defenders already
Do they actually? I find it almost impossible to keep track of who's there

Quick google says:
Thiago Silva
Badiashile
Fofana (might be out all season with ACL)
Chalobah
Colwill (never played for them before)
Malang Sarr (short guy, back from loan, apparently played for them 8 times??)
Reece James (can do it if it's a back three).

Given they used to usually lay three centre backs, they don't seem to have too many defenders - even if they keep Colwill and sign monaco lad (who is he?) or Guehi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:18:29 pm
I know it doesnt feel like it but there is over a month to go

I'm sure Klopp wants more than one more in this window.

It's whether we'll leave it with the defence, hoping to sign Colwill one day (I.e. Bellingham) or what funds are available beyond Laiva.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I think the Colwill situation will become relevant next summer and they are arrogant and scattergun enough to think he will stay and sign a new contract soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:27 pm
Do they actually? I find it almost impossible to keep track of who's there

Quick google says:
Thiago Silva
Badiashile
Fofana (might be out all season with ACL)
Chalobah
Colwill (never played for them before)
Malang Sarr (short guy, back from loan, apparently played for them 8 times??)
Reece James (can do it if it's a back three).

Given they used to usually lay three centre backs, they don't seem to have too many defenders - even if they keep Colwill and sign monaco lad (who is he?) or Guehi
Not many then lol. Does Poch play a back three though?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:12:14 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·5m
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco to sign defender Axel Disasi. #CFC set to pay #ASMonaco ~45m for 25yo France intl. Right centre-back option. Fofana out for considerable period due to knee injury
@TheAthleticFC

It feels like thse guys have signed more players in 12 months than Klopp has since 2015
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Just because a transfer would be out of the blue to us doesn't mean it's out of the blue to those at the club.

It would be nice if we had everything wrapped up before the season started, but when you get 2 of your midfielders pinched unexpectedly, we probably won't have that luxury. It's not ideal but think everyone would agree the sales are for the best even if they've messed up our plans a little
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Come on Jörg do your fucken thing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:16:00 pm
I know we've signed players out of the blue in the past, but at this stage of the window, the chances of something like that happening now seem remote.

So given no one has had a sniff of anything remotely credible for weeks, it looks like Lavia and done.

A left sided CB to play in this new system seems obvious, odd that it's either being left late (for reasons unknown) or it's not happening this window.
Yeah, seems our business is done. We know that we need more signings, but since this is a Europa League year and a rebuild, I think we've left any additional signings for the January window.
Lavia is still a possibility though. If we pass it on after all the work and huff-and-puff...

We'll have to see what happens with Schmadtke from here on out.

Lot of experimentation going to happen in the time from now to January, new signings, new formation, analysis, adjustments... we're going to be bu-sy!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:25:47 pm
Not many then lol. Does Poch play a back three though?

No he doesn't. He plays four at the back. With this new signing they will have 5 fit centre backs for two positions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Still waiting to see that transfer warchest, not sure how many summers its been promising to make an appearance but we really could do with it. 2 more midfielders and a CB needed, significant investment was needed this window and that was before the unexpected loss of Hendo and Fab. Trying to be subtle in my dissing of the owners as to not wake the beast that is Al but fucking hell it aint half frustrating at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:20:21 pm
Yeah I agree. Looks like we may have set our stall out for Colwill next season which is a mistake imo.

Worked for Bellingham....oh wait.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Its very frustrating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 05:35:25 pm
Still waiting to see that transfer warchest, not sure how many summers its been promising to make an appearance but we really could do with it. 2 more midfielders and a CB needed, significant investment was needed this window and that was before the unexpected loss of Hendo and Fab. Trying to be subtle in my dissing of the owners as to not wake the beast that is Al but fucking hell it aint half frustrating at times.

Ah yes the 200 million war chest, not dependant on sales!

The rumour that always appears when FSG skimped the summer before and we're fucked mid season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We love doing a Caulker/Melo to "cap off" the window- someone whose gunna get 30 minutes for the season, so wonder who it'll be now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:40:03 pm
Ah yes the 200 million war chest, not dependant on sales!


I missed this. Got a link please?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:29:13 am
Let's sign another forward when Leicester's midfield is better than ours...

It's a non-starter.

So you'd accept a straight swap. Leicesters midfield for ours???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:32:01 pm
No he doesn't. He plays four at the back. With this new signing they will have 5 fit centre backs for two positions.
Haven't seen any news of their preseason so didn't realise he'd reverted to back four. So yeah, 5 with the new guy, and that's including a guy who's almost 40 playing through pain and at least one of the others in Chalobah that they're unlikely to want to play much outside a back three
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:27:26 pm
Come on Jörg do your fucken thing

What's his thing? Can anyone point to great work he's done in the past?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:42:31 pm
I missed this. Got a link please?

Ah yes, sarcasm will fill the gap where FSG have let our best ever squad dwindle.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
You now grading Sporting Directors? IS that a thing now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 05:16:00 pm
I know we've signed players out of the blue in the past, but at this stage of the window, the chances of something like that happening now seem remote.

So given no one has had a sniff of anything remotely credible for weeks, it looks like Lavia and done.

A left sided CB to play in this new system seems obvious, odd that it's either being left late (for reasons unknown) or it's not happening this window.

If it really is Lavia and then done then we have to start questioning what our ambition actually is. As in, weve bought 2 very good players but a lot more than that needs to be done to be competitive and challenge last seasons top 4. So what do we really want to be? If were just content with hovering around the top 4 then yes Lavia then its our business over. But I would think Klopp really wants to give it a go in his last 2/3 years here.

Not buying another decent CB would a big mistake IMO. Robertson is not suited for that LCB role in the new system and the moment Konate gets injured we will be in trouble. We may score quite a few goals but well concede a lot too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If that's directed at me, Samie you charmer, the point I'm making is that the same pattern has been going on since about 2017. They cheap-skate Jurgen in the summer, the season dies around January/February and stories start leaking of a 100/200 million "war chest" in the press. Every time we have a bad season. 2017, 2021, 2023...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Arsenal, Utd, Chelsea, City, Spurs, Newcastle can all spend £200m. Zero reason as to why we can't if the owners wanted to. We have a good wage to revenue ratio too. It's just lack of the will to win.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:46:34 pm
Ah yes, sarcasm will fill the gap where FSG have let our best ever squad dwindle.

EDIT: Dreadful shite links removed

Jamie Carragher? Are you having a laugh? How in the fuck that is all mighty would he know we'll spend £200m? he gave his opinion that is all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:47:53 pm
If it is really is Lavia and then done then we have to start questioning what our ambition actually is. As in, weve bought 2 very good players but a lot more than that needs to be done to be competitive and challenge last seasons to 4. So what do we really want to be? If were just content with hovering around the top 4 then yes Lavia then its our business over. But I would think Klopp really wants to give it a go in his last 2/3 years here.

Not buying another decent CB would a big mistake IMO. Robertson is not suited for that LCB role in the new system and the moment Konate gets injured we will be in trouble. We may score quite a few goals but well concede a lot too.

Our ambition is the be back challenging on all fronts as we ended 21/22. FSG's ambition is the continue to milk the "legacy fan" for all we're worth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:20:21 pm
Yeah I agree. Looks like we may have set our stall out for Colwill next season which is a mistake imo.

When Liverpool fans say these dramatic things, we havent a clue whats really going on.

Its accepted that clubs have extensive lists of potential players for each position.

The transfer market is a long drawn out game of chess, most signings requiring some probing to see if theyre interested, will the current club do business, the finance, do we have to shift players, do we have to wait for selling clubs to get their deals in the pipeline?

There was a 90% chance that Chelsea would reject all advances from anyone for Colwill, seeing him as theirs and Englands CB for the next 10 to 15 years.

Id be confident that Ward/Klopp/Schmadkte didnt hang all our CB hopes and dreams on Colwill.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:46:34 pm
Ah yes, sarcasm will fill the gap where FSG have let our best ever squad dwindle.

EDIT: Dreadful shite links removed

Micky Quinn, Gary Neville and The Sun. What sources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:48:25 pm
Jamie Carragher? Are you having a laugh? How in the fuck that is all mighty would he know we'll spend £200m? he gave his opinion that is all.

Sorry, pal. FSG FC and all that. You'll Never Walk the Boston Globe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:49:20 pm
Micky Quinn, Gary Neville and The Sun. What sources.

I googled "Liverpool war chest 200 million" because the thing has become a parody of itself and literally just posted the first few links that popped up.

For the third time, I wasn't saying it's true. I'm saying there's a pattern. And I've said it 3 times now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:50:07 pm
Sorry, pal. FSG FC and all that. You'll Never Walk the Boston Globe.

Love you too mate. We're all dickheads here, I didn't direct it at you per se.  You were just in the line of fire.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:27:26 pm
Come on Jörg do your fucken thing

Doesnt seem to work on weekends
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:57 pm
Love you too mate. We're all dickheads here, I didn't direct it at you per se.  You were just in the line of fire.  :D

It's alright, mate. And we're not dickheads (you included) we're Liverpool fans who wanna see our team do well. Particularly given what Jurgen Klopp has done.

I just find it so incredibly frustrating that we have custodians who are weakening Liverpool on-field and a lot of people dance around it and deny it. I'd go as far as to say it's heartbreaking and we won't really see the true extent of them until Jurgen finally leaves us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:49:20 pm
Micky Quinn, Gary Neville and The Sun. What sources.
Micky Quinn is Tier 1 mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
News going around that Fabinhos transfer is official now (from Saudi side).
Maybe an announcement coming soon from the club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Romano has tweeted a photoshop of Fabinho in a yellow kit and a thumbs up so assume that means he's now gone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:00:23 pm
Romano has tweeted a photoshop of Fabinho in a yellow kit and a thumbs up so assume that means he's now gone.

Wonder if the Lavia deal will develop more now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: a little break on Today at 05:51:07 pm
I googled "Liverpool war chest 200 million" because the thing has become a parody of itself and literally just posted the first few links that popped up.

For the third time, I wasn't saying it's true. I'm saying there's a pattern. And I've said it 3 times now.

The number of times people post that kind of thing means they think it is true.
