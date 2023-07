There’s no reason why PSG would want to loan out Mbappe. If he leaves then there will be a huge transfer fee and certainly not a loan.



It's obviously absolute bollocks but....If he refuses all transfers, there's nothing PSG can do, they can't force the sale. It may be that all party's are at loggerheads, club want the sale proceeds, player won't leave, everyone unhappy. In that scenario, the player and manager might decide it's better for him not to be at the club this season. A sizeable loan fee and wages being covered then becomes the least shit option for PSG.I know Klopp has spoken very highly of him in the past but there's no way on earth he throws everything out the window for one season