I agree this doesn't make sense as it stands, but the fact it's getting reported in multiple places may mean there is something in it.



Bearing in mind this window is made ever more bonkers with the Saudi cash I thought of the following scenario:



This might work for FSG if we had an insane offer for Salah. Say in excess of 300M. An Mbappe loan would ease the pressure of Salah leaving, whilst Mbappe takes Salah's position in the team.