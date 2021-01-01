« previous next »
AmanShah21

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:56 am
See. No fun!

Sometimes you take being a stepping stone for the joy of being stepped on. Luis Suarez is probably the best example.

I don't find any joy in being stepped on at all. I still havent gotten over Torres leaving us mid season, so no, I only want people who have the long term commitment to allow me to dream.
McSquared

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:29:49 am
I don't find any joy in being stepped on at all. I still havent gotten over Torres leaving us mid season, so no, I only want people who have the long term commitment to allow me to dream.

Arthur it is on deadline day then
Avens

Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:32:47 am
Arthur it is on deadline day then

Ah yes, the perfect example of a player with long term commitment to Liverpool
Knight

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 07:29:49 am
I don't find any joy in being stepped on at all. I still havent gotten over Torres leaving us mid season, so no, I only want people who have the long term commitment to allow me to dream.

Well the bit where Suarez left wasn't fun, but there were certainly joyful moments before then. Same with Torres. Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.
killer-heels

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:11:44 am
We are not signing Mbappe.

Now go to bed, or have a wank, you bunch of daft fuckers ...

I hope he signs now.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:34:47 am
Well the bit where Suarez left wasn't fun, but there were certainly joyful moments before then. Same with Torres. Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Both were with us for multiple years and it was never set in stone if or when they would leave. That allows the love to grow.

With Mbappe, we would just be counting down the days until he fucks off. It would be pointless and a complete circus.
Fromola

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:51:44 am
Both were with us for multiple years and it was never set in stone if or when they would leave. That allows the love to grow.

With Mbappe, we would just be counting down the days until he fucks off. It would be pointless and a complete circus.

It'd only be worthwhile for a potential loan if he fired us to the league title next season (like Suarez nearly did in 13/14 before fucking off).

Otherwise it'd be a huge outlay for a player who fucks off at the end of the season, a circus, potentially disrupt the dressing room and also unsettles the other forwards who have to make way/play second fiddle.

Maybe if he was a DM.
TomDcs

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:56 am
See. No fun!

Sometimes you take being a stepping stone for the joy of being stepped on. Luis Suarez is probably the best example.

Not for me thanks, Id be happy to take the risk of his massive ego potentially disrupting squad harmony if it was a permanent deal (but even then, wouldnt be able to bank on him not going on strike).
The G in Gerrard

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:19:36 pm

They've done a line up with how he'd fit in, so it's definitely happening.
Cid

We will take Mbappe for a year.  Keep him sharp, fit, increase his profile.

In return Madrid can sell us Tchouameni
Tommy Torres

Commercially this would be massive. Still cant see it happening though.
kaesarsosei

If you wonder why the rags occasionally completely make up a bullshit story like this, the last 5 pages of this thread explain why quite clearly.
Knight

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:51:44 am
Both were with us for multiple years and it was never set in stone if or when they would leave. That allows the love to grow.

With Mbappe, we would just be counting down the days until he fucks off. It would be pointless and a complete circus.

There is that. But a year where we've got an unstoppable attack and win the league would be some good memories.
Avens

Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:02:56 am
See. No fun!

Sometimes you take being a stepping stone for the joy of being stepped on. Luis Suarez is probably the best example.

Maybe if you're Southampton.
Jean Girard

We need a DMbappe.
smurfinaus

Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:25:50 am
There is that. But a year where we've got an unstoppable attack and win the league would be some good memories.

Would be interesting to see what happens if it happens (i dunno). Wasnt it mentioned he is a fan of some type of ours?. Not that it would mean much (KDB, Gvardiol etc are fans...) but he might take come to us with a bit more affection and interest than other sides (money aside).
A Red Abroad

Caps4444

It would be a mistake to take him..ruin the mood of the team as it would be just for 1 year.

So he would start, as would Salah.

So then its Jota, Diaz, Nunez and Gakpo for 1 position.

Cant see it happening.
Livbes

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 08:43:34 am
Ta!

 ;D

More than just myself on here that have some links/sources. But you dont need sources to know this link is utter shite.  ;D

Edit: and EMBARRASSING
Red Beret

Do we really need Mbappe tapping up Jurgen  and whoever else in our squad for a whole year to move to RM? ;)
