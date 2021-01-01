See. No fun! Sometimes you take being a stepping stone for the joy of being stepped on. Luis Suarez is probably the best example.
I don't find any joy in being stepped on at all. I still havent gotten over Torres leaving us mid season, so no, I only want people who have the long term commitment to allow me to dream.
Arthur it is on deadline day then
We are not signing Mbappe.Now go to bed, or have a wank, you bunch of daft fuckers ...
Well the bit where Suarez left wasn't fun, but there were certainly joyful moments before then. Same with Torres. Better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.
Both were with us for multiple years and it was never set in stone if or when they would leave. That allows the love to grow. With Mbappe, we would just be counting down the days until he fucks off. It would be pointless and a complete circus.
See. No fun! Sometimes you take being a stepping stone for the joy of being stepped on. Luis Suarez is probably the best example.
There is that. But a year where we've got an unstoppable attack and win the league would be some good memories.
Livbes
Ta!
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]