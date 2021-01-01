Sifting through all the garbage rumors, there's a few that I've really liked in recent days (not saying they are reliable, just that I like these players being linked to us) -

Links to Keito Nakamura and Andre Trindade. The two combined would cost less than 30 million and even though we may loan back one or both of them, this is the sort of moves we should be looking to make. We've done quite well at improving the quality of players we have at academy level and now we look like we have a few players who could make it to the first team. We now need to look at that gray area of 18+ but under 23 players globally where we seem to wait for them to have a breakthrough season before investing. By current market, the really top talents are already too expensive at that point. We should have a small group of these players invested in who can either join the squad or be loaned with possibilities of developing into a future squad option. Not building a loan army like chelsea but having a small group of 4-6 players who are showing a lot of potential but still very very raw to play at our expected levels. The likes of Trindade, Nakamura, Redondo, Orban etc. Get them on our books before they have that break through season because otherwise it becomes very very difficult once they are already there.