Online a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32400 on: Today at 11:26:42 pm
Well it's being reported multiple places so I'm choosing to believe. Fuck it play 7 up front who needs more midfielders and defenders?
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,841
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32401 on: Today at 11:27:30 pm
Mbappe holding up the Lavia deal
Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,819
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32402 on: Today at 11:28:18 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:19:36 pm


What exactly would we be hoping for here? I am not really sure.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32403 on: Today at 11:28:52 pm
What a load of bollocks.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32404 on: Today at 11:30:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:19:36 pm


They're not even trying to put out a sensible rumour. Just making up wild shit to get clicks. Journalism well and truly in the mud.
Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,041
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32405 on: Today at 11:30:54 pm
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,421
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32406 on: Today at 11:32:02 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:30:54 pm


"Come on, John, it's not real, your wallet is safe."
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,765
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32407 on: Today at 11:32:53 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:26:42 pm
Well it's being reported multiple places so I'm choosing to believe. Fuck it play 7 up front who needs more midfielders and defenders?

I think he'd work in a double pivot alongside Trent.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32408 on: Today at 11:36:05 pm
Bring money in for PSG?  We wouldnt be paying £50m and that would no way be enough for PSG.also who is paying his wages for the year, that would be around £50m. So basically are paying. 100m for a year..lol.when that money could go to Caicedo?
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,163
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32409 on: Today at 11:37:08 pm
Hopefully it can be wrapped up quickly so he can board the plane to Singapore
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32410 on: Today at 11:38:10 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:25:38 pm
A year on the beach you mean.

Well exactly  ;D What are they going to do with an unhappy mbappe playing for the rezzies? They will have to keep him away from the team. Literally worse than useless, as being highly disruptive. and it was psg swore they would sit him, he's not downing tools there's no breach of contract or bad faith. The egos got ahead of the chequebooks.

PSG have played a blinder here. as in they poked sticks in both their own eyes and now they are blind. mbappe will only go somewhere if he feels like it and the more money psg lose the happier he will likely be.

so we are classy, storied, hi octane, a serious contender in the best league, we've got a highly  harismatic world class manager great fans and and its well documented he likes us. He's getting every penny no matter what.

I'd do us. i really would. we're pretty hot.  ;D
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,604
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32411 on: Today at 11:38:20 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:37:08 pm
Hopefully it can be wrapped up quickly so he can board the plane to Singapore
fucker doesnt press.

This is a mistake, mark my words sugar tits
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,898
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32412 on: Today at 11:38:40 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:37:08 pm
Hopefully it can be wrapped up quickly so he can board the plane to Singapore
If we give it til after the weekend we can get him a cheaper off peak ticket - so it's win win either way
Online terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32413 on: Today at 11:38:57 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:26:42 pm
Well it's being reported multiple places so I'm choosing to believe. Fuck it play 7 up front who needs more midfielders and defenders?

Were selling Kelleher and Kylian is backup to Alisson.

He was a keeper in High School and its a long-held ambition of his to show what he can do between the sticks.

Has been promised the EL and domestic cups. Hes very confident playing out from the back, apparently.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32414 on: Today at 11:43:52 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:26:42 pm
Well it's being reported multiple places so I'm choosing to believe. Fuck it play 7 up front who needs more midfielders and defenders?

See, Tony understands  ;D  7 up . Not just a sugary drink.
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32415 on: Today at 11:49:43 pm
Scenario for you all.

Would you take Mbappe, Sell Diaz and use that money to buy a CDM or CB and next summer buy a long term replacement at LW.

Or keep things as they are. I have to say I'd be very, very tempted. Mbappe and Salah as our wide forwards and Jota/Gakpo/Nunez in the middle with both Jota and Gakpo able to play LW/RW and Nunez LW..........No.20 would be oh so close for us, that I may say F**K it and the long term (i.e. Diaz with us for the next 5 years) and chance my arm and do it.
Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,097
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32416 on: Today at 11:51:13 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 11:36:05 pm
when that money could go to Caicedo?
A player we've never been seriously linked with who is quite clearly going to Chelsea. At this point Mbappe is a more realistic signing, that's how totally out of the question Caicedo is.
