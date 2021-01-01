A year on the beach you mean.



Well exactlyWhat are they going to do with an unhappy mbappe playing for the rezzies? They will have to keep him away from the team. Literally worse than useless, as being highly disruptive. and it was psg swore they would sit him, he's not downing tools there's no breach of contract or bad faith. The egos got ahead of the chequebooks.PSG have played a blinder here. as in they poked sticks in both their own eyes and now they are blind. mbappe will only go somewhere if he feels like it and the more money psg lose the happier he will likely be.so we are classy, storied, hi octane, a serious contender in the best league, we've got a highly harismatic world class manager great fans and and its well documented he likes us. He's getting every penny no matter what.I'd do us. i really would. we're pretty hot.