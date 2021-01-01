« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32360 on: Today at 10:11:02 pm
Im not nearly as excited about the (ridiculous surely?) link to Mbappe as might be expected.

A few posts above have nailed it.

In addition, I just want to add that I am excited to see new Liverpool heroes being made. Nunez will come good, Im convinced of it. Diaz will show what an important player he is. Szoboszlai could easily be the dogs bollocks for us. Etc.

Call me ungrateful, but I like who we are, without the Mbappe show coming to town. I want the players we already have, and the ones we have just signed and are about to sign, to come together as an amazing unit, Klopp 2.0, and go from strength to strength.

Taking advantage of a toxic situation between Mbappe and PSG, by offering a one year loan deal as a bridge to Real Madrid, doesnt seem like a Liverpool sort of thing to do, to me. Sod that.

And I very much agree with the growing sense, albeit from afar, that old Kylian has got too big for his boots. So its a no thank you from me.

And thats before I start to try it on and imagine how we are going to squeeze him into the team. Ok, hes so good that you would do that, on a playing level, but which of our current players do we screw over to give ourselves just one year of the Mbappe show?

Swerve, for me. I like who we are already, and this sort of move for Mbappe doesnt feel like Liverpool.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32361 on: Today at 10:11:30 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:06:59 pm
he won't be fit
Klopp legit said him and Bajcetic will be back in full training when they get back from Singapore
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32362 on: Today at 10:13:28 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:15:59 pm
I'm not so sure. I remember when we signed Fab, Klopp didn't start him till like October/November time as it takes time to learn the system especially in midfield so I highly doubt Lavia will start.

I think the difference is that Lavia was playing in the PL last season and Fabinho was playing in France. And he was also playing in the same position he'd play us, unlike Ox and Gini.
PaddyPaned

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32363 on: Today at 10:15:12 pm
Are people here really questioning whether they would want Mbappe or not? It wont happen, but lets dream - to my mind hes the best attacking player in world football.
Passmaster Molby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32364 on: Today at 10:17:42 pm
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:33:49 pm
Didnt know John Aldridge was cock eyed.   

Thats Ian Rush you Moustacheist.
SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32365 on: Today at 10:17:47 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:15:12 pm
Are people here really questioning whether they would want Mbappe or not? It wont happen, but lets dream - to my mind hes the best attacking player in world football.
I don't give a crap - wouldn't have him on a free, if he played for nothing.
Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32366 on: Today at 10:18:41 pm
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:15:12 pm
Are people here really questioning whether they would want Mbappe or not? It wont happen, but lets dream - to my mind hes the best attacking player in world football.

People arent questioning his ability.

It would be a massive sideshow plus Klopp wouldnt take him for a year as hes rebuilding the side.

Plus its also bullshit.
