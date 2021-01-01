Im not nearly as excited about the (ridiculous surely?) link to Mbappe as might be expected.



A few posts above have nailed it.



In addition, I just want to add that I am excited to see new Liverpool heroes being made. Nunez will come good, Im convinced of it. Diaz will show what an important player he is. Szoboszlai could easily be the dogs bollocks for us. Etc.



Call me ungrateful, but I like who we are, without the Mbappe show coming to town. I want the players we already have, and the ones we have just signed and are about to sign, to come together as an amazing unit, Klopp 2.0, and go from strength to strength.



Taking advantage of a toxic situation between Mbappe and PSG, by offering a one year loan deal as a bridge to Real Madrid, doesnt seem like a Liverpool sort of thing to do, to me. Sod that.



And I very much agree with the growing sense, albeit from afar, that old Kylian has got too big for his boots. So its a no thank you from me.



And thats before I start to try it on and imagine how we are going to squeeze him into the team. Ok, hes so good that you would do that, on a playing level, but which of our current players do we screw over to give ourselves just one year of the Mbappe show?



Swerve, for me. I like who we are already, and this sort of move for Mbappe doesnt feel like Liverpool.