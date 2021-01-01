ah ok - so, no standing still, picking his nose, while the ball rolled past him?
Mac Allister or TAA starts at DM against Chelsea ?
keep doing it and your funeral might be a lot closer than you expect.
No.
excellent. so that tells us .... erm ... what? (I'm losing track)
It tells us he's currently a Southampton player - and he's still playing for them.
at last, a post on the Transfer Thread that doesn't require making instant judgements on the accuracy of its inherent speculation!!
Read in the echo that we are putting together a bid for mbappeHere we go
Here's an early call, we finish above Everton this season.
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
