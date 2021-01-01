« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1091208 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32240 on: Today at 05:06:56 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:00:15 pm
Honestly, if you genuinely believe Lavia would be playing a pre- season friendly if a move to Liverpool was close then you need help.

There is a reason why a number of fans on here have made comments over the last few weeks such as "It'll be interesting to see whether Lavia plays tonight". Why? Well, the most logical reason reason why a comment like that would be made is because it generally gives you an indication whether a deal for a player is close or not. It really isn't rocket science. And to suggest otherwise is naive.

Look at the situation with Caicedo and Livramento. It's been well documented by the media that bids for both players have been rejected by Brighton and Southampton respectively. Sed players have gone on to be selected for their respective teams. If a deal for either player was close then neither player would have been playing in their clubs pre season friendly game. Period.
He'll join us next week.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32241 on: Today at 05:07:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:04:48 pm
His passing is underrated. That combined with his ability to beat his man 1v1 makes him press resistant.

The 20 mins or so I saw today reminded me of Bajčetić a bit. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,831
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32242 on: Today at 05:08:14 pm »
Our latest bid was rejected. He played the game because no deal has been agreed yet. Doesn't mean a deal is not close in the background or won't be agreed.

People are trying to read too much from what is not implied.

Examples of other players - no two signings are the same.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32243 on: Today at 05:09:49 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:00:15 pm
Honestly, if you genuinely believe Lavia would be playing a pre- season friendly if a move to Liverpool was close then you need help.
think your certainty is wildly misplaced. there's a huge difference between Henderson situation and Lavia's

LFC (or potentially even Hendo, who may have asked) are not going to risk an injury to a backup player on a huge contract when they are under a lucrative offer that is worth more to LFC than him staying would be. Not to mention Henderson is joining a physically weaker league and won't have to train up to the level required in the PL.

Lavia on the other hand is a key player for Southampton. And the player is either going to be starting for Southampton as a key player in their promotion chase, or he's going to get a dream move - either way, he's going to want to be training and up to speed.

To suggest that people placing more value in news on bids, rather than presence in preseason training games, "need help" or are "naive" or being thick is making you seem silly. Period
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:29 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32244 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:00:15 pm
Honestly, if you genuinely believe Lavia would be playing a pre- season friendly if a move to Liverpool was close then you need help.

There is a reason why a number of fans on here have made comments over the last few weeks such as "It'll be interesting to see whether Lavia plays tonight". Why? Well, the most logical reason reason why a comment like that would be made is because it generally gives you an indication whether a deal for a player is close or not. It really isn't rocket science. And to suggest otherwise is naive.

Look at the situation with Caicedo and Livramento. It's been well documented by the media that bids for both players have been rejected by Brighton and Southampton respectively. Sed players have gone on to be selected for their respective teams. If a deal for either player was close then neither player would have been playing in their clubs pre season friendly game. Period.

What bit of the deal not being done dont you understand?

The deal might well be close but Southampton are still going to play him. Its their right too but dont be shocked to see Lavia leave by next Friday( Southamptons first game)
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,936
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32245 on: Today at 05:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:47:01 am
Caicedo is a far better ball winner though.
He does seem to be elite level at that doesn't he, was he putting up those numbers before last season though?
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,139
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32246 on: Today at 05:14:36 pm »
Weird how he only played 15 minutes though no?
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32247 on: Today at 05:14:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:04:53 pm
Yeah. I need help - says the guy parsing into every comment on a Southampton board, and telling us he has definitive proof that a deal isn't close. Yep. I'm the one who needs help.

:lmao

I never said I have proof. Don't put words into my mouth. I said if he plays then it means a deal isn't close as there is no way they would risk an injury which may jeopardise a deal especially in a non competitive match. I absolutely stand by that comment.
Logged

Online L.Suarez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • When there snow hope, support.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32248 on: Today at 05:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Weird how he only played 15 minutes though no?

Probably a messege to us that we need to up our offer by 15 % :D
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32249 on: Today at 05:16:06 pm »
Yeah, I too find the played / non-played interpretations ridiculous. Virtually every team is shopping for players, the transfer window is open. But at the same time the preseason is going on. Why would any team leave their better players (that are sought after by bigger / better teams) out of training for the season? What happens if they stay, the said team won't have its good players fit and ready to go? Sure, injuries can happen, but that's part and parcel of the game. I would think that a player would be pulled out of team training if a deal has been agreed or it's close enough to know that he won't be part of the team for the coming season. That does two things - protects the player from injuries not to scupper the deal with the buying team, this everyone comments on, but it also helps shape the team in training without a player who won't be there.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32250 on: Today at 05:16:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:04:38 pm
In an odd why Lavia playing a friendly is a good thing. He has been a professional and go on with it. Look at Coutinho and Mash during Barcas interest.

Yeah, it's definitely a good thing. I've been hoping the reports of him being disinterested were false, as it's not a good attitude.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32251 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Weird how he only played 15 minutes though no?

Just keeping the 'engine'/legs ticking over enough?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32252 on: Today at 05:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 05:14:36 pm
Weird how he only played 15 minutes though no?

1+5 = 6. 666 is the sign of the devil. The devil is associated with red. He's signing for the reds.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32253 on: Today at 05:18:48 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:14:59 pm
I never said I have proof. Don't put words into my mouth. I said if he plays then it means a deal isn't close as there is no way they would risk an injury which may jeopardise a deal especially in a non competitive match. I absolutely stand by that comment.
You are still talking in absolutes - "it means a deal isn't close" and "no way" - it's bizarre! 

It happens all the time, despite your lack of recollection - and there's no jeopardy at all on Southampton. The kid has four years left on his deal and he'd help them chase promotion and retain value if he got an injury for the start of the season, it's not like they need to sell him 'now or never' this window
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32254 on: Today at 05:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:17:34 pm
1+5 = 6. 666 is the sign of the devil. The devil is associated with red. He's signing for the reds.

It's written in the stars, innit?

Also... DREADS rhymes with REDS. 100% proof right there.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,100
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32255 on: Today at 05:21:08 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:19:32 pm
It's written in the stars, innit?

Also... DREADS rhymes with REDS. 100% proof right there.

:)
Dreadlocks = Red Sox. FSG approve this signing.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32256 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:09:49 pm
think your certainty is wildly misplaced. there's a huge difference between Henderson situation and Lavia's

LFC (or potentially even Hendo, who may have asked) are not going to risk an injury to a backup player on a huge contract when they are under a lucrative offer that is worth more to LFC than him staying would be. Not to mention Henderson is joining a physically weaker league and won't have to train up to the level required in the PL.

Lavia on the other hand is a key player for Southampton. And the player is either going to be starting for Southampton as a key player in their promotion chase, or he's going to get a dream move - either way, he's going to want to be training and up to speed.

To suggest that people placing more value in news on bids, rather than presence in preseason training games, "need help" or are "naive" or being thick is making you seem silly. Period

And let's not rewrite history. Both Henderson and Fabinho were held back because their respective moves was close. To suggest otherwise is plain folly.

There are plenty of examples of players being pulled out of games because their respective club are in advanced talks with a potential buyer. Also we're talking about a friendly here. It's one thing playing in a competitive game where for example the match is riding on something. That's not the case here. It's a friendly. Why would Southampton take the risk if they and Liverpool were close to concluding a deal. We may very well bid for him next week but as of right now I don't believe for one second we are close to an agreement.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32257 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:17:34 pm
1+5 = 6. 666 is the sign of the devil. The devil is associated with red. He's signing for the reds.

Also, the Liverbird was originally LAVA (seaweed) bird.

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32258 on: Today at 05:24:35 pm »
here we go  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32259 on: Today at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 05:21:08 pm
Dreadlocks = Red Sox. FSG approve this signing.

Oh... Emm... Gee!

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32260 on: Today at 05:25:23 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,685
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32261 on: Today at 05:30:39 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:22:34 pm
There are plenty of examples of players being pulled out of games because their respective club are in advanced talks with a potential buyer. Also we're talking about a friendly here. It's one thing playing in a competitive game where for example the match is riding on something. That's not the case here. It's a friendly. Why would Southampton take the risk if they and Liverpool were close to concluding a deal. We may very well bid for him next week but as of right now I don't believe for one second we are close to an agreement.

I don't think you're reading the 'signs' mate.

The runes have been cast.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,185
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32262 on: Today at 05:35:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 04:58:00 pm
Has Fabinho fucked off yet?

Still looking for a dog sitter for his French Pitbulls.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,236
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32263 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:17:34 pm
1+5 = 6. 666 is the sign of the devil. The devil is associated with red. He's signing for the reds.

Except the Red Devils are Man United aren't they? ???
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32264 on: Today at 05:41:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:35:03 pm
Still looking for a dog sitter for his French Pitbulls.

What happens when one of these footballers has a kid that comes out as LGBTQ+? That's gonna be some conversation.

"we were more concerned about the dogs. we forgot you are an individual with your own identity who may be affected by our greed"
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32265 on: Today at 05:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:41:22 pm
Except the Red Devils are Man United aren't they? ???

Only shite want to sign for them!
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,182
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32266 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:17:34 pm
1+5 = 6. 666 is the sign of the devil. The devil is associated with red. He's signing for the reds.
And if you turn 666 upside down thats the number Joe Atkinson used to phone the Bizzies when Chelsea bought Ross Barkley. And Barkley University is where Bill Bixby attended who starred in The Incredible Hulk as David Banner and the Hulk himself whos character is now played by Mark Ruffalo whos co star is Paul Rudd who plays The Ant Man and also starred in Romeo and Juliet
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,584
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32267 on: Today at 05:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:42:52 pm
And if you turn 666 upside down thats the number Joe Atkinson used to phone the Bizzies when Chelsea bought Ross Barkley. And Barkley University is where Bill Bixby attended who starred in The Incredible Hulk as David Banner and the Hulk himself whos character is now played by Mark Ruffalo whos co star is Paul Rudd who plays The Ant Man and also starred in Romeo and Juliet
Fucking hell Capon ;D ;D ;D

The synapses were firing on all cylinders there ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32268 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:42:52 pm
And if you turn 666 upside down thats the number Joe Atkinson used to phone the Bizzies when Chelsea bought Ross Barkley. And Barkley University is where Bill Bixby attended who starred in The Incredible Hulk as David Banner and the Hulk himself whos character is now played by Mark Ruffalo whos co star is Paul Rudd who plays The Ant Man and also starred in Romeo and Juliet

 :lmao
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,432
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32269 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:42:52 pm
And if you turn 666 upside down thats the number Joe Atkinson used to phone the Bizzies when Chelsea bought Ross Barkley. And Barkley University is where Bill Bixby attended who starred in The Incredible Hulk as David Banner and the Hulk himself whos character is now played by Mark Ruffalo whos co star is Paul Rudd who plays The Ant Man and also starred in Romeo and Juliet

Spot on imo tbf

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 802 803 804 805 806 [807]   Go Up
« previous next »
 