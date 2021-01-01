Yeah, I too find the played / non-played interpretations ridiculous. Virtually every team is shopping for players, the transfer window is open. But at the same time the preseason is going on. Why would any team leave their better players (that are sought after by bigger / better teams) out of training for the season? What happens if they stay, the said team won't have its good players fit and ready to go? Sure, injuries can happen, but that's part and parcel of the game. I would think that a player would be pulled out of team training if a deal has been agreed or it's close enough to know that he won't be part of the team for the coming season. That does two things - protects the player from injuries not to scupper the deal with the buying team, this everyone comments on, but it also helps shape the team in training without a player who won't be there.