LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32080 on: Today at 11:25:05 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:17:15 am
First i've ever heard this, have you made it up?

What happens if Southampton have given him a new contract on 100k a week in the meantime?

Ha, no, I have not made it up. It's 100% how it works.

As I said, I'd imagine the terms of the buy back contract are that the current contract will be matched, or with a slight uplift. So if Southampton have given him a pay rise then that will just transfer over, but obviously every agreement will be different.

My example was Southampton playing him 50k and Man City upping it to 60k, but written down that could be "we will match what he is currently earning, plus 20%".

You wont be able to find a single example of player turning down a buy back, or it even being spoken about as an option. This is because it just cannot happen.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32081 on: Today at 11:32:18 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:17:15 am
First i've ever heard this, have you made it up?

What happens if Southampton have given him a new contract on 100k a week in the meantime?
Buy backs work exactly as LCH has said. Lavia has already agreed his contract terms with City, if they were to trigger it next season.
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32082 on: Today at 11:40:45 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:05:54 am
Or even better a double nick Gvardiol and Caicedo.
If only Todd Boehly was a member of FSG.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32083 on: Today at 11:43:07 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:32:18 am
Buy backs work exactly as LCH has said. Lavia has already agreed his contract terms with City, if they were to trigger it next season.

I had no idea a buy back has to have the consent of the player when the contract is drawn up and once triggered the move is mandatory.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32084 on: Today at 11:43:28 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:40:45 am
If only Todd Boehly was a member of FSG.

*shudder*
Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32085 on: Today at 11:48:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:43:07 am
I had no idea a buy back has to have the consent of the player when the contract is drawn up and once triggered the move is mandatory.
Yeah, it's just like what we did with Rhian Brewster (and many others). If he was tearing it up for Sheffield Utd, we could have triggered his clause to bring him back. There's nothing Sheffield or Rhian (even if he was really happy there) could do about it.
B0151?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32086 on: Today at 11:50:41 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:50:11 am
its so worthy staving off negativity with head in sand stuff but it rarely is very silly to claim that Lavia, Mac and DS arent, currently, quite a lot worse than a midfield of Tchouameni, Bellingham and Mount. As for Mount - Klopp clearly wanted him and he chose elsewhere. We may disagree with that but you can take it up with him.

Oh and Mac is a great player and Im pleased we have him. This isnt an argument between bad and good.
I think it's a big leap from us having a interest to implying we only went for someone else because Mount chose United. We just don't have that info for to be saying it's clear.

I don't think we pay 55mil for Mount and his wages when MacAllister is available for 35 personally. We got the better deal there imo, crazy money for player 1 year left I don't think we would have done it even if he would have come
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32087 on: Today at 11:54:02 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:50:41 am
I think it's a big leap from us having a interest to implying we only went for someone else because Mount chose United. We just don't have that info for to be saying it's clear.

I don't think we pay 55mil for Mount and his wages when MacAllister is available for 35 personally. We got the better deal there imo, crazy money for player 1 year left I don't think we would have done it even if he would have come

Re Mount, yeah I'm going off the briefings and they might well have been wrong. Stylistically I think it makes more sense to compare Mount with Dom rather than Mount with MacAllister. As in we probably buy both Mac and Mount, we don't buy both Mount and Dom.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32088 on: Today at 11:56:28 am
Gvardiol? Nah mate, shit in the air.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32089 on: Today at 11:57:25 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:43:28 am
*shudder*
Yep... has money, but he would f our club up and change it to something unrecognizable- a grotesque monstrosity. A club more oriented towards trading players for big money and languishing in midtable. And not jus trading players... but trading with, and laughing with the Saudis!
No longer existing to win trophies, but to make money

Horrible! Unimaginable!
No, no, no!
Gus 1855

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32090 on: Today at 11:59:06 am
Surely more chance of me marrying Kylie Minogue than us signing Gvardiol.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32091 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:59:06 am
Surely more chance of me marrying Kylie Minogue than us signing Gvardiol.

Well considering we probably still need 2 mids and 2 defenders I doubt we will spend £100m ish on him.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32092 on: Today at 12:07:37 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:58:12 am
Better a moany twat a super fan forum police. I hope youre getting paid to moderate the forum.
He takes it upon himself to "moderate" people in an unofficial capacity.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32093 on: Today at 12:12:20 pm
https://twitter.com/ShammLFC/status/1684984189093851143?s=20

This table is a rough estimate that shows that we have the capacity for more. Ignore the post.
Pistolero

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32094 on: Today at 12:19:56 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:59:06 am
Surely more chance of me marrying Kylie Minogue than us signing Gvardiol.

The rumour was especially for you ..
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32095 on: Today at 12:20:59 pm
Re Gvardiol: According to reports from Spain, and right there you know theres no credibility to it. Spanish football journalism might be the worst.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32096 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:12:20 pm
https://twitter.com/ShammLFC/status/1684984189093851143?s=20

This table is a rough estimate that shows that we have the capacity for more. Ignore the post.

Im pleased were including wages in this. People said they should be included when there were complaints about net spend. They were right. But they need to be included now too given theyve gone down so much. Should be room for more spending on fees.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32097 on: Today at 12:34:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Im pleased were including wages in this. People said they should be included when there were complaints about net spend. They were right. But they need to be included now too given theyve gone down so much. Should be room for more spending on fees.

Yep zero excuses. I fully expect us to bring in another 2-3 players at a minimum.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32098 on: Today at 12:37:55 pm
Never trust individual player wage breakdowns or capology (the source for that tweet)
Skrtelonparole

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32099 on: Today at 12:48:47 pm
This is a much better (albeit more technical) review of each clubs financials. We have been managed very well the last decade.

https://swissramble.substack.com/p/premier-league-finances-by-club-202122
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32100 on: Today at 12:54:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:37:55 pm
Never trust individual player wage breakdowns or capology (the source for that tweet)
The wages can be verified from other sources. They are fair estimates considering the fact that they exclude bonuses.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32101 on: Today at 12:56:54 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:43:07 am
I had no idea a buy back has to have the consent of the player when the contract is drawn up and once triggered the move is mandatory.

Obviously it does , you cant make a player go to any club he doesnt want to
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32102 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:24:19 pm
Im pleased were including wages in this. People said they should be included when there were complaints about net spend. They were right. But they need to be included now too given theyve gone down so much. Should be room for more spending on fees.
In reality, we have a greater margin when you consider technicalities like amortisation of transfer fees and amortisation "saved". For people that are not accountants,  it's a concise and simple presentation that show what we can do.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32103 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 11:59:06 am
Surely more chance anyone marrying Kylie Minogue than us signing Gvardiol.

;)
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32104 on: Today at 01:03:25 pm
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 12:48:47 pm
This is a much better (albeit more technical) review of each clubs financials. We have been managed very well the last decade.

https://swissramble.substack.com/p/premier-league-finances-by-club-202122

Absolutely fascinating reading that. Thank you.

It shows how no CL football this season is gonna hurt LFC though.  :(
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32105 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:03:25 pm
Absolutely fascinating reading that. Thank you.

It shows how no CL football this season is gonna hurt LFC though.  :(
It will be offset by increased matchday revenue (Expanded ARE) and a reduction in bonuses. We're still in a very good position.
A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32106 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:07:22 pm
It will be offset by increased matchday revenue (Expanded ARE) and a reduction in bonuses. We're still in a very good position.

Yeah, I guess so.

It will still hurt though.
Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #32107 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:08:36 pm
Yeah, I guess so.

It will still hurt though.

Well hopefully the club learns from the fuck ups of last summer and don't make the same mistake this summer.
