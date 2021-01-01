« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1084066 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32040 on: Today at 09:43:09 am »
Quote from: -HH- on Today at 09:33:17 am
Far more potential? I mean, I'm pleased with our business but that's a ludicrous thing to say.

DM
Tchouameni
Lavia

LM
Mount
Mac

RM
Bellingham
Szoboszlai

I can definitely make a case for the Liverpool players (and Lavia if signed) potential over the Manu and Real Madrid players.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32041 on: Today at 09:46:23 am »
Quote
Sacha Tavolieri @sachatavolieri

As far as I know, theres no need to worry for Romeo Lavias to Liverpool. Reds were busy to close the Fabinhos deal today and every part involved were waiting for this deal to be done before a new movement after yesterday morning verbal bid around 45M deal, bonus included. Things are taking their time but theres a confidence - as from #LFC than at #SaintsFC - a deal would be done.
More news soon after another onslaught from the Reds. #mercato

I dont know if this had already been posted. So we cant multitask? Good to know.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,845
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32042 on: Today at 09:48:36 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:46:23 am
I dont know if this had already been posted. So we cant multitask? Good to know.

But we have been? We've put in 2 bids for Lavia this week and have also agreed terms with him. I also suspect the Fabinho deal is a bit more complex given the delays and proof of funds (if reports are to believed) so it's not that surprising we've been more focused on that over the past few days.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32043 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
If we want the players, just pay the money and get them training together. We cant risk another arthur debacle
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,135
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32044 on: Today at 09:50:28 am »
Fabinho has passed medical and clubs verbally agreed according to Romano.
I wonder how much of that 40m we asked for upfront? I would be surprised if we dont have a clause that says if the club defaults the remainder is underwritten by the PIF.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32045 on: Today at 09:56:39 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:28 am
Fabinho has passed medical and clubs verbally agreed according to Romano.
I wonder how much of that 40m we asked for upfront? I would be surprised if we dont have a clause that says if the club defaults the remainder is underwritten by the PIF.

Probably all of it!
Logged

Online TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32046 on: Today at 10:03:22 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:41:06 am
No, the contract that the player will be on is negotiated as part of the initial move - I guess it'll normally be on the same terms or slightly higher. Both clubs and the player agree to the buyback so there is no way it can't happen if the clause is triggered.

As an example..

....
Cheers, thanks for the insight :)
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Online paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32047 on: Today at 10:04:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:50:28 am
Fabinho has passed medical and clubs verbally agreed according to Romano.
I wonder how much of that 40m we asked for upfront? I would be surprised if we dont have a clause that says if the club defaults the remainder is underwritten by the PIF.

We're generally quite clever with this. Like how we sold the Coutinho clauses to a bank when the first noises about Barca's finances came to light.

I suspect that's why Henderson and Fabinhos moves have dragged on. We're being careful to dot the i's and cross the t's.

I reckon there will be a few clubs stung by the Saudis
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32048 on: Today at 10:06:06 am »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
This all sounds very heart-warming but remember that we are founder members and one of the head honchos of the Premier League - one of the biggest capitalist circle jerks on the planet, with sponsors on top of our sponsors and several millions incoming from Saudi Arabia after selling them our captain.

That's missing the point pretty spectacularly.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 797 798 799 800 801 [802]   Go Up
« previous next »
 