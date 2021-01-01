Fabinho has passed medical and clubs verbally agreed according to Romano.
I wonder how much of that 40m we asked for upfront? I would be surprised if we dont have a clause that says if the club defaults the remainder is underwritten by the PIF.
We're generally quite clever with this. Like how we sold the Coutinho clauses to a bank when the first noises about Barca's finances came to light.
I suspect that's why Henderson and Fabinhos moves have dragged on. We're being careful to dot the i's and cross the t's.
I reckon there will be a few clubs stung by the Saudis