We are in a hyper inflated transfer market due to Sportswashing and with impotent regulation its out of control....what it means is the value of players aren't even relatable any more because as an invasive species called the Saudi Pro league...you cant bench mark a value any more



The thing is its not increased the quality of available footballers...the pool of quality players is very small....a lot of of average to good players now cost extortionate amounts...its fucking crazy.



Im frustrated as anyone about lack of transfers mainly due to numbers we just dont have the numbers for a long season...but at the same time as rich as our club paying £50/60m for a 19 year old who may come good in a year or two is a huge financial gamble..plus putting big responsibility on young players...yet its the only way forward...buy for the future cos next yesr the same players will cost even more.



Its fucking madness.