« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1082850 times)

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32000 on: Today at 08:01:10 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:33:23 am
I thought we were well past the time where we had to wait for one deal to go through before processing another one. FSG can't be worried about having an extra player kicking around if the Fab deal falls through? I'd rather move him on anyway now, even for a knock down price. He's shown where his priorities lie.

I get what you're saying, but we have no idea if that would have happened. I can understand haggling over a £60m bid, but while I don't recall specifics I seem to remember that we've lost out on players because FSG dawdled over that extra £5m or £10m. After last season this is no time for half measures.

We've released a lot of players and freed up a lot of wages. We can't afford to keep penny pinching like this. We're LFC - what's an extra £5m quid in the great scheme of things? It's quibbling over details like this that put us in this situation in the first place.  Just pay the fucking money and be done with it.

100% agree. That 5m potentially would have given Lavia an extra week of preseason with us rather than Southampton and at least an extra preseason game and in an overhaul season preseason is crucial.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32001 on: Today at 08:11:19 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:33:23 am
I thought we were well past the time where we had to wait for one deal to go through before processing another one. FSG can't be worried about having an extra player kicking around if the Fab deal falls through? I'd rather move him on anyway now, even for a knock down price. He's shown where his priorities lie.

I get what you're saying, but we have no idea if that would have happened. I can understand haggling over a £60m bid, but while I don't recall specifics I seem to remember that we've lost out on players because FSG dawdled over that extra £5m or £10m. After last season this is no time for half measures.

We've released a lot of players and freed up a lot of wages. We can't afford to keep penny pinching like this. We're LFC - what's an extra £5m quid in the great scheme of things? It's quibbling over details like this that put us in this situation in the first place.  Just pay the fucking money and be done with it.
Pay over the odds to get somebody faster what happens next etc.
I mean they seem to be meeting Southamption value or right about it. This deal moved very fast.
He not playing vs Leicester, probablyy unlikely vs Bayern. I doubt he starts game 1 anyways. assuming this deal finishs
There seems to be a lot of paperwork check for fabinho.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32002 on: Today at 08:12:10 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:59:19 am
Mac and Szoboszlai not ready made? Who has made better signings than us so far?

I guess Rice to Arsenal and Mount to Utd are more developed players than Lavia or Dom. which isnt to say theyre necessarily better players (hopefully DS turns out better than Mount) but in terms of their cost and where theyre at in their development Rice and Mount are much more expensive and much closer to their peaks. MacAllister is hitting his peak so I agree with you there.

Not necessarily anyones fault but I reckon Klopp probably wanted a Tchouameni, Bellingham, Mount midfield. What were ending up with is cheaper, riskier and, currently, a lot worse.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:03 am by Knight »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32003 on: Today at 08:15:20 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:08:44 am
You cant force someone to sign a contract in the UK. Its not KSA. Its just a first refusal.

This is incorrect. The contract is signed prior to the first move. Once the buy back is triggered the player has to go.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32004 on: Today at 08:24:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:12:10 am

Not necessarily anyones fault but I reckon Klopp probably wanted a Tchouameni, Bellingham, Mount midfield. What were ending up with is cheaper, riskier and, currently, a lot worse.

No we arent. Mount is an average player for one.

Its like the level of negativity rises as a direct correlation with more time passing without a new signing.

Compared to our rivals bar Arsenal weve had the best window so far. Utd still dont have a striker ffs.
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,384
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32005 on: Today at 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:59:19 am
Mac and Szoboszlai not ready made? Who has made better signings than us so far?
EVERYONE.... Get with the program. If you aren't moaning you aren't welcome.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,626
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32006 on: Today at 08:27:16 am »
We are in a hyper inflated transfer market due to Sportswashing and with impotent regulation its out of control....what it means is the value of players aren't even relatable any more because as an invasive species  called  the Saudi Pro league...you cant bench mark a value any more

The thing is its not increased the quality of available footballers...the  pool of quality players is very small....a lot of of average to good players now cost extortionate amounts...its fucking crazy.

Im frustrated as anyone about lack of transfers mainly due to numbers we just dont have the numbers for a long season...but at the same time as rich as our club paying £50/60m for a 19 year old who may come good in a year or two is a huge financial gamble..plus putting big responsibility on young players...yet its the only way forward...buy for the future cos next yesr the same players will cost even more.

Its fucking madness.
Logged

Online TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #32007 on: Today at 08:30:55 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:15:20 am
This is incorrect. The contract is signed prior to the first move. Once the buy back is triggered the player has to go.
If a buyback is triggered, doesn't that just give the club the right to negotiate a contract with the player, he can still decline their offer. The club has to accept the fee previously agreed. No expert so I'm curious.
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...
Pages: 1 ... 796 797 798 799 800 [801]   Go Up
« previous next »
 