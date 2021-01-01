« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1081488 times)

Offline -HH-

  • 'cocky bastard'?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,336
  • Never forget the Hillsborough victims
    • Footy fans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31960 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.

Has it occured that Lavia left to play football and he would be behind the best holding mid in the world going back to City? He'll have seen how much of a look in Kalvin Phillips got too and that will hardly convince him to go back.

I can see what's in it for City but what's in it for him?
Logged
Quote from: Brentie on August 20, 2014, 11:38:45 am
Balotelli, Falcao, Cavani...

I'll be shocked if it's anyone other Etoo. Etoo or no-one. Simples.

In fact, I'll do you all a favor and ban myself from the January transfer window forum if we get anyone other than Etoo.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,002
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31961 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.
doesn't come into play until next year does it?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,661
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31962 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.

They can;t till next summer hence Southampton wanting 50 million.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31963 on: Yesterday at 11:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm
When does it close?


September 1st, still loads of time, in case we need to buy a few after the first 2 or 3 games  ;D
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31964 on: Yesterday at 11:35:39 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.

I believe the buy-back can't be triggered until next year.

No idea where I read it though. ???
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline paddysour

  • likes balls
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31965 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:32:19 pm
Rodri is 27 and one of the best DMs in the world so there's no route in for Lavia for the next 5 years. Doubt he's open to returning to City.

But isn't all the chatter that he's not really an out and out DM like Fabinho, so lots of people are questioning his suitability. His highlights seem to be passing and dribbling, there doesn't seem to be any reason he couldn't play in the Gundogen role.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,661
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31966 on: Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm »
Andre is also a bit of a shithouse apparently. We need more of them.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,002
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31967 on: Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:37:30 pm
But isn't all the chatter that he's not really an out and out DM like Fabinho, so lots of people are questioning his suitability. His highlights seem to be passing and dribbling, there doesn't seem to be any reason he couldn't play in the Gundogen role.
they can't buy him back anyway, not for £40m do it's a mute point
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31968 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm »
The whole 'why would he go back to City?' angle, for someone to have a buyback haven't they already agreed to return (with contract in place) when they moved in the first place? That's always how I've understood it, you never hear of a player with a buyback refusing to be bought back, because I don't think they can refuse.
Logged

Offline deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31969 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:37:30 pm
But isn't all the chatter that he's not really an out and out DM like Fabinho, so lots of people are questioning his suitability. His highlights seem to be passing and dribbling, there doesn't seem to be any reason he couldn't play in the Gundogen role.

I posted this the other day but yeah, there seems little to reason to think of him as an out and out DM? At least at this stage:

https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

He doesn't win headers and doesn't even make a lot of tackles so not sure he's any kind of replacement to Fabinho. Maybe the new system doesn't need that, or maybe that's why we have been linked with Docoure, Paulina etc
Logged

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31970 on: Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm »
Quote from: deadsetred on Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
I posted this the other day but yeah, there seems little to reason to think of him as an out and out DM? At least at this stage:

https://youtu.be/jQI4pvqVOx4

He doesn't win headers and doesn't even make a lot of tackles so not sure he's any kind of replacement to Fabinho. Maybe the new system doesn't need that, or maybe that's why we have been linked with Docoure, Paulina etc

Heading ability or total lack of is a definite concern.  From games I've seen it seemed at times like he was trying to avoid the aerial collisions for fear of head knocks.  No idea if he's just never developed this part of his game or has some kind of fear about knocks to his head.  Some players just don't want to get hit in the head which is fair enough, I just don't think you want that in a defensive minded player.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31971 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:48 pm
Andre is also a bit of a shithouse apparently. We need more of them.

We had False9 but then...oh you mean for the team...got it.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31972 on: Today at 12:12:18 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
Heading ability or total lack of is a definite concern.  From games I've seen it seemed at times like he was trying to avoid the aerial collisions for fear of head knocks.  No idea if he's just never developed this part of his game or has some kind of fear about knocks to his head.  Some players just don't want to get hit in the head which is fair enough, I just don't think you want that in a defensive minded player.
He has the size for at 1.81 Meters(5'11) Im going with the staff thinks they can coach this up.
Henderson was good in the air at 1.82 Meters(6)
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,597
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31973 on: Today at 12:27:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm
For those who haven't seen this, enjoy:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145373.0
Fuck sake, Ive been reading that thread for about the last hour and a half, missus wondering what Ive been looking at, Ive been laughing so much
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31974 on: Today at 12:33:47 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:32:53 pm


I don't know about legs, but that picture doesn't lack eyes...
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31975 on: Today at 12:35:03 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:10:34 am
We had False9 but then...oh you mean for the team...got it.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31976 on: Today at 12:44:52 am »
As a slight aside... Brighton DO seem to pick up some really good players... just watching them play the SaudiGeordies... Estupiñán looks decent.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,169
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31977 on: Today at 12:56:05 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm
For those who haven't seen this, enjoy:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145373.0
L0L! Yeah I remember that ;D
Blast from the past!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31978 on: Today at 12:59:49 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:44:52 am
As a slight aside... Brighton DO seem to pick up some really good players... just watching them play the SaudiGeordies... Estupiñán looks decent.

:)

The annoucers make me sick - acting like newcastle have earned anything on their recent success.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31979 on: Today at 01:08:44 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
The whole 'why would he go back to City?' angle, for someone to have a buyback haven't they already agreed to return (with contract in place) when they moved in the first place? That's always how I've understood it, you never hear of a player with a buyback refusing to be bought back, because I don't think they can refuse.

You cant force someone to sign a contract in the UK. Its not KSA. Its just a first refusal.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:21 am by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,608
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31980 on: Today at 01:11:43 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Yesterday at 11:26:01 pm
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.
I mean it was only a year ago he left. Clearly wasn't in Pep's plans/wanted to go. So actually would be surprising if they were straight back in. Doesn't mean that much imo
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31981 on: Today at 01:32:52 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:59:49 am
The annoucers make me sick - acting like newcastle have earned anything on their recent success.

Yep! Tragic isn't it? :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31982 on: Today at 01:37:12 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:32:52 am
Yep! Tragic isn't it? :(

Congrats you got everthing you have by selling out to a bloody murderous regime but dont worry you have  Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and soon to be joined by Manchester United who can spend blood money with you.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31983 on: Today at 01:38:49 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:59:49 am
The annoucers make me sick - acting like newcastle have earned anything on their recent success.

Can someone explain what there recent success is?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31984 on: Today at 01:42:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:38:49 am
Can someone explain what there recent success is?

Apparently getting to the CL and having the bestest British manager. And being very astute in the transfer market. As the announcer said "the sky is the limit for Newcastle". Apparently they have built in the right way.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31985 on: Today at 01:45:56 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:35 am
Apparently getting to the CL and having the bestest British manager. And being very astute in the transfer market. As the announcer said "the sky is the limit for Newcastle". Apparently they have built in the right way.

Did they have an open-top bus parade?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31986 on: Today at 01:47:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:45:56 am
Did they have an open-top bus parade?

Is that when the top half of the bus is missing? Like a head chopped off a body? Newcastle would like that.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31987 on: Today at 02:08:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:38:49 am
Can someone explain what there recent success is?

They just got bossed by Adam Lallana.  :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,239
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31988 on: Today at 02:34:19 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:42:28 pm
they can't buy him back anyway, not for £40m do it's a mute point

Nobody can speak? You mean moot.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,935
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31989 on: Today at 02:39:54 am »
Apart from maybe a year difference in age would people agree in terms of experience and games played Lavia is where Caciedo was this time last year? Caciedo had half a year in the PL I think under his belt and some Ecuadorian league/national team games, Lavia has a year in the PL which is worth a decent amount and City youth set up which can't be sniffed at.

Month or two into this season Caciedo was  being raved about so who knows maybe Lavia will hit the ground running?

Oh and if people are saying Lavia isn't a specialised DM and more 8 then going by that logic Caciedo is even less so isn't he?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:43:28 am by Shady Craig »
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,930
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31990 on: Today at 02:56:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
that name seems made up! no one I know calls their child Lulthuli - except the Elves of Mirkwood.

Interesting lol

Random but true i just happen be (re) reading "Long walk to freedom" by Nelson Mandela as we speak. so i took marvelous from the footie player whose about somewhere, then i grabbed a couple of quick names from a random look at his early years, then Xhosa was actually the tribal name. He was Xhosa. I think Lulthuli was a tribal chief of some sort. Totally real  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,286
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31991 on: Today at 03:52:05 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
The whole 'why would he go back to City?' angle, for someone to have a buyback haven't they already agreed to return (with contract in place) when they moved in the first place? That's always how I've understood it, you never hear of a player with a buyback refusing to be bought back, because I don't think they can refuse.

They can refuse. It just means the original buying club doesn't need to negotiate the fee. Along with sell on clauses it's another lever by which the second buying club (Southampton) can get the player for a reduced fee.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31992 on: Today at 04:22:27 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm
yes in that context it is bonkers and people do need to be more patient, but do you agree with the principle that if were the 4th largest club by turnover in the world why shouldnt we invest/spend like it? i think thats a fair question/observation to make isnt it?

The answer to that really comes down to your reference points though. I think a lot of clubs are wildly overspending in relation to their means and I think it will eventually blow up in their faces.

Imagine a world where we have the same income we do today but we spend an extra hundred million every transfer window, but so does everyone else. You would argue that we don't spend as much because Aston Villa are spending X amount.

It doesn't matter that our expenditure is actually probably in line with what we should be spending to be a sustainable football club because we are being compared to those whose spending is not reflective of a sustainable football club.

I think I'd rather us remain sustainable in all honesty. A few more risks here and there, a bit of money for a CB after Lavia arrives for example, but I don't want us spending with the reckless abandon other clubs are. I don't care that they're currently getting away with it, their day will come.

The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice, as they say. So stay on the right side of all this and ultimately we should come out of it as the good guys.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Up
« previous next »
 