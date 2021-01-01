yes in that context it is bonkers and people do need to be more patient, but do you agree with the principle that if were the 4th largest club by turnover in the world why shouldnt we invest/spend like it? i think thats a fair question/observation to make isnt it?



The answer to that really comes down to your reference points though. I think a lot of clubs are wildly overspending in relation to their means and I think it will eventually blow up in their faces.Imagine a world where we have the same income we do today but we spend an extra hundred million every transfer window, but so does everyone else. You would argue that we don't spend as much because Aston Villa are spending X amount.It doesn't matter that our expenditure is actually probably in line with what we should be spending to be a sustainable football club because we are being compared to those whose spending is not reflective of a sustainable football club.I think I'd rather us remain sustainable in all honesty. A few more risks here and there, a bit of money for a CB after Lavia arrives for example, but I don't want us spending with the reckless abandon other clubs are. I don't care that they're currently getting away with it, their day will come.The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice, as they say. So stay on the right side of all this and ultimately we should come out of it as the good guys.