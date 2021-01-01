This all sounds very heart-warming but remember that we are founder members and one of the head honchos of the Premier League - one of the biggest capitalist circle jerks on the planet, with sponsors on top of our sponsors and several millions incoming from Saudi Arabia after selling them our captain.



Im not sure what your point is?We were founder members of the Premier league as we were in Division 1 at the time? All clubs that were in the top flight became Premier League sides when that competition started and had no choice... Not that they would have chosen not to! Are you advocating that we should have said we dont want any part of this and choose to not be in it?The Premier League - and we can say whatever we want about it, but the fact remains - is one of the most successful businesses on the planet. Its drawn a level of sponsorship over the years (with more to come) because its the lighthouse league in World Football. You can see what has happened to the other clubs that were founding members - Oldham, Coventry, Boro, Wednesday, etc that are no longer in it and have not been for years, so not being in the top flight is not an option.But heres the real point: No matter how much we all may dislike the way football has gone and the vulgar amount of money that goes into it now, Pill is right - What Liverpool has attempted to do is to continue in the way that we have always done and that is to remain true to its principles against all that vile shite that goes on.Its not just heart-warming as you say - Its something to be fucking proud of and also something that makes us as fans and Liverpool as a City what it is. Unique in a time when everything else has gone to shite.Anyway have we signed Lavia yet FFS??