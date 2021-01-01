« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:13 pm
We are. We just need a Left foot centre back who can play at Left Back also to replace Robbo.  Hence links to Colwill and inacio.

were there any real links to inacio?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:13 pm
We are. We just need a Left foot centre back who can play at Left Back also to replace Robbo.  Hence links to Colwill and inacio.

The season will be over in October like last year if we try to do it with this squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
People have concerns with Lavia's age - ditto Bajcetic - and I get that. However the way Arsenal got back to close to the top was to invest in younger players, whose trajectory was and remains upwards. We've enjoyed the ride of the last 5 or so years, but that team has almost gone and the way forward is with youth (especially with bastard owners who won't put their hands in their pockets). £50m for the talented 19yr olds will look a bargain in a few years (so long as we get those decisions right). Much better that then £70m for a declining Casimero on massive wages. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:12:31 pm
The season will be over in October like last year if we try to do it with this squad.


Then it will be over then, doesn't mean this set of players can't play 3-4-3.  ;D

Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:11:23 pm
were there any real links to inacio?

Portuguese sources.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:47:44 pm
Whats there to know? If we end up paying the original price of 50m then we would have wasted a week needlessly.

If we went in at £50m, they may have asked for £60m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:59:58 pm
We just paid £800,000 for a 13yr old.

14. But it's investing money in some of the best teenagers that will provide the club with transfer sales/homegrown players down the line (Ibe, Sterling, Brewster, Solanke, Doak, Elliott). Bajectic was also signed with that strategy in mind.

Chelsea do it so often that they're whole academy system is a license to print money and they've always got a ton of players they can sell for good money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
So this Lavia situation. I take it we've spent weeks haggling over the price, only to now just probably pay Southampton what they want to try and head off any potential Chelsea bid?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:42 pm
So this Lavia situation. I take it we've spent weeks haggling over the price, only to now just probably pay Southampton what they want to try and head off any potential Chelsea bid?

Pretty much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:54:54 pm
I'll give you double if you take that back right now.

 
Shut up and take my money, now!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:42 pm
So this Lavia situation. I take it we've spent weeks haggling over the price, only to now just probably pay Southampton what they want to try and head off any potential Chelsea bid?

I think we've been waiting for the Fabinho deal to go through. Once the paperwork is complete I'd imagine we have Lavia announced within a couple of days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:20:42 pm
So this Lavia situation. I take it we've spent weeks haggling over the price, only to now just probably pay Southampton what they want to try and head off any potential Chelsea bid?

Not necessarily.

Everyone seems to think if we went in with a £50m bid, then it would be done and dusted. Alternatively, Southampton may have asked for more, say £60m. Theres no price tag on the lad and negotiations arent like buying a pint of milk. Theres other intricacies such as add-ons, payment terms etc too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:54:54 pm
I'll give you double if you take that back right now.

Deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 09:14:07 pm
People have concerns with Lavia's age - ditto Bajcetic - and I get that. However the way Arsenal got back to close to the top was to invest in younger players, whose trajectory was and remains upwards. We've enjoyed the ride of the last 5 or so years, but that team has almost gone and the way forward is with youth (especially with bastard owners who won't put their hands in their pockets). £50m for the talented 19yr olds will look a bargain in a few years (so long as we get those decisions right). Much better that then £70m for a declining Casimero on massive wages.
It's arguable that their relative lack of experience was their undoing in the run-in. To win, you need experienced players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Man this transfer window cant close quick enough for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
People act like they know the inner workings of multi-million pound deals when they know nothing other than the nonsense spewed out by bullshit news aggregators. Who knows what's been going on behind the scenes. We've obviously had to wait on the Saudi deals for a start. We're not Man City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
We have never been a club who just go and pay what selling clubs want. Its not the way it works. We have been rightly praised for some of the signings we have made over the last few years and the deals we have got. If we had of just paid what clubs want, or what the media would have you beleive, we would have paid 70 million for McAllister. No one really knows what Southampton wanted (or how they wanted it paid) and what we offered. Forget Chelsea. If the player wants us we'll work something out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:25:31 pm
Deal.

err, there's been a small problem with the paperwork. My boss said what was on the paper wouldn't work.

Its guys like him screw everything up. This deal was done damn it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:33:36 pm
We have never been a club who just go and pay what selling clubs want. Its not the way it works. We have been rightly praised for some of the signings we have made over the last few years and the deals we have got. If we had of just paid what clubs want, or what the media would have you beleive, we would have paid 70 million for McAllister. No one really knows what Southampton wanted (or how they wanted it paid) and what we offered. Forget Chelsea. If the player wants us we'll work something out.
Man Utd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:37:38 pm
err, there's been a small problem with the paperwork. My boss said what was on the paper wouldn't work.

Its guys like him screw everything up. This deal was done damn it.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:37:38 pm
err, there's been a small problem with the paperwork. My boss said what was on the paper wouldn't work.

Its guys like him screw everything up. This deal was done damn it.
Your boss doesn't happen to be an African prince from a war-torn country, who has money held up in a bank account, by any chance?..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:53:10 pm
Well... I have a weird view on this, and this is it:

We need to keep in mind that we like to keep our books clean, we prefer to keep our sheets clean (that means controversy is kept at a very minimum, including financial issues), we run a tight ship, we spend as we earn, we keep to the rules.
This has always been the Liverpool Way- even before Henry and our various owners have made sure to pass the baton onto the next in order to reflect the values of the club- in this case- its management values.
If you look at the culture in Liverpool, the club reflects that- even at the financial end.

... AND finally- we are busy with an important expansion project, which also needs money.

UNFORTUNATELY, our principles of preferring to keep our noses clean are not shared by some of the major clubs and clubs like City, PSG, Chelsea etc... - even though they are behind in financial reports-lists (the top-10 or so), DO THINGS on the filthy. They plot and scheme and extort and blackmail. On top of that, they have owners with deep pockets.
I think with Liverpool supporters, especially locals- even though we all want that, we will grow uncomfortable with a club spending billions... while many of the people "suffer". It may eventually leave a bad taste.

That is why they can spend a billion dollars- even though they are nr 7 (for example) on the list.

R. Madrid is not part of that list.. not completely, but they are the original heretics(and still practice the dark arts, but "maturity", ie: "experience".)

We still can't compete, yes... cause- since the club reflects the values of the city and its residents, we will not take shortcuts. Shanks prolly realized this reality - football increasingly slipping into the hands of the greedy (not the average business person or company, but the greedy), wayyy back then. The man had an uncanny knack for "seeing" the future, which is why he kept on insisting on Unity and "Hard work" as the cornerstone of our club. Honesty, Unity, Hard Work, and we stand a good chance to prevail.

I LOVE THAT! It's so noble, yet humble. Bringing the best out of individuals and groups.
(Oh yes- we definitely will face a team from Mars one day... prolly in a hundred or so years. One of the off-world colonies. And miners are tough SOBs, which will be what Mars will be.
We will have to face that lot- a rolling juggernaut!) ;)

This all sounds very heart-warming but remember that we are founder members and one of the head honchos of the Premier League - one of the biggest capitalist circle jerks on the planet, with sponsors on top of our sponsors and several millions incoming from Saudi Arabia after selling them our captain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:44:51 pm
Your boss doesn't happen to be an African prince from a war-torn country, who has money held up in a bank account, by any chance?..

Marvelous Yengwa Lulthuli Xhosa is the rightful heir to the throne and pledges to faithfully remember all those who assisted him in his country's moment of greatest need.

He's completely fucked up this deal with Peabee though, but only because his access to the Central Bank has been interdicted by the infernal mandarins at the bank working at the behest of the rebel scum to steal the wealth, gold, art and Ferraris that rightfully belong the poor of the country. I know we can count on you, Mr. Pill, to accept our offer of 15% of the many millions that will past through your account in 24 short hours in order to help save millions of honest citizens from dying of starvation and neglect, not in payment but as a simple token of our respect for your courageous actions in saving the country from certain war and anarchy.

hs im good at this  ;D   hmmm.......   
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:33:10 pm
People act like they know the inner workings of multi-million pound deals when they know nothing other than the nonsense spewed out by bullshit news aggregators. Who knows what's been going on behind the scenes. We've obviously had to wait on the Saudi deals for a start. We're not Man City.

Or the mancs, or arsenal, or newcastle, or chelsea or villa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:44:30 pm
When we play the Martians who gets to wear red?
Do we play there or here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:27:41 pm
Marvelous Yengwa Lulthuli Xhosa is the rightful heir to the throne and pledges to faithfully remember all those who assisted him in his country's moment of greatest need.

For those who haven't seen this, enjoy:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=145373.0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 10:21:43 pm
This all sounds very heart-warming but remember that we are founder members and one of the head honchos of the Premier League - one of the biggest capitalist circle jerks on the planet, with sponsors on top of our sponsors and several millions incoming from Saudi Arabia after selling them our captain.
Im not sure what your point is?

We were founder members of the Premier league as we were in Division 1 at the time? All clubs that were in the top flight became Premier League sides when that competition started and had no choice... Not that they would have chosen not to! Are you advocating that we should have said we dont want any part of this and choose to not be in it?

The Premier League - and we can say whatever we want about it, but the fact remains - is one of the most successful businesses on the planet. Its drawn a level of sponsorship over the years (with more to come) because its the lighthouse league in World Football. You can see what has happened to the other clubs that were founding members - Oldham, Coventry, Boro, Wednesday, etc that are no longer in it and have not been for years, so not being in the top flight is not an option.

But heres the real point: No matter how much we all may dislike the way football has gone and the vulgar amount of money that goes into it now, Pill is right - What Liverpool has attempted to do is to continue in the way that we have always done and that is to remain true to its principles against all that vile shite that goes on.

Its not just heart-warming as you say - Its something to be fucking proud of and also something that makes us as fans and Liverpool as a City what it is. Unique in a time when everything else has gone to shite.

Anyway have we signed Lavia yet FFS??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Andre Trindade
https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1685046236301111296?t=hCrhuLcUvadCh9GZHlduzQ&s=19

20m price. Reports from Portugal Sporting and us looking at him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:27:57 pm
Or the mancs, or arsenal, or newcastle, or chelsea or villa.

Thank god and all, going by their success over the last few years  :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Anyone whinging about Lavia for 50m just swap the fee with Macallister. Lavia for 35m and 50m for Macallister everyone would be okay with that. Its very good business 85m in the current market for 2 players who have the best years ahead of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Gone are the days when Brazilians were called Socrates and Rivellino. Now we have Andre and Fred for fucks sakes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 11:08:08 pm
Anyone whinging about Lavia for 50m just swap the fee with Macallister. Lavia for 35m and 50m for Macallister everyone would be okay with that. Its very good business 85m in the current market for 2 players who have the best years ahead of them.
doesn't work like that though does it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:58:53 pm
Andre Trindade
https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1685046236301111296?t=hCrhuLcUvadCh9GZHlduzQ&s=19

20m price. Reports from Portugal Sporting and us looking at him
I just expect him to end up at Sporting
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:58:53 pm
Andre Trindade
https://twitter.com/Knox_Harrington/status/1685046236301111296?t=hCrhuLcUvadCh9GZHlduzQ&s=19

20m price. Reports from Portugal Sporting and us looking at him

Imagine it would be a case of the data guys originally seeing something in him and the scouts then being happy with what they've seen. Can't image that Klopp knows much about him but at less than £20mil and a modest wage it could be worth a go. Quick YouTube scouting suggests he's more than just a DM and could probably provide cover as an 8 too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Is no one else questioning why City aren't triggering the Lavia buy back if he's that good? They have barely any CMs as it stands. They have their starting 3 and that's it. Phillips has been written off, and Bernardo is needed on the RW more than ever with Mahrez leaving.

Surely Lavia is a no brainer for them if he's as good as everyone says? They have a release clause for him, and he's HG at club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Not convinced by Andre at all.  In his highlight videos he keeps hold of the ball way too long and runs into trouble loads.
