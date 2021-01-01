« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1069972 times)

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,117
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31720 on: Today at 01:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:04:55 pm
Fabinho doing his medical in Dubai.

Yeah looks like it's getting closer. If we've given permission for the medical I'm guessing we are happy with the payment terms and he's sorted the dog issues.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31721 on: Today at 01:30:33 pm »

Once get Lavia and sell Fab. We'll be at around:

£140m spent

£50m brought in through sales and about £40m net savings on wages before savings on bonuses with a smaller squad.

Klopp would be disappointed I'm sure if there's no money left for a cb.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31722 on: Today at 01:30:34 pm »
Did some fannying around with stats last night to consider what DM options there are out there who could profile similarly to Fabinho if that's what might look for. Three players stood out in the data. Edson Alvarez, a player called Morton Hjulmand who I've honestly not heard of before. Obviously Rodri and Rice do as well but I just ignored unobtainable players.

The main thing I was looking for was the physical side, able to win challenges etc. I wanted players with equal or above standard ariel ability considering we are losing two tall lads and we have brought in Mac Allister and potentially Lavia who are lacking in this area. Bajcetic has an excellent ariel duel percentage.

Thing with Alvarez is that he'd provide that steady eddie fixed point DM able to win challenges and ariel battles. I think he'd shore us up nicely and give people like Lavia and Bajcetic an opportunity to grow at the right rate and not overburden them at this stage of their careers.

Hjulmand is a total surprise statistically as I've just not heard of him before. His stats look ideal and he seems more of a gamble but looking into him a bit more he seems to be on the market for a decent fee and Roma and other European teams look interested.

Not sure why I did all of that digging to be honest but was fun while the missus watched her shite programmes!
Logged
@paulair

Online eeekaj

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31723 on: Today at 01:33:37 pm »
If the club were apparently interested in signing one more midfielder BEFORE the sales of Henderson/Fabinho have come to surface, then surely we will sign two more new midfielders and not just Romeo Lavia.... right?

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Lavia are all brilliant signings but I can't help but feel like the midfield lacks something...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31724 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:30:34 pm
Did some fannying around with stats last night to consider what DM options there are out there who could profile similarly to Fabinho if that's what might look for. Three players stood out in the data. Edson Alvarez, a player called Morton Hjulmand who I've honestly not heard of before. Obviously Rodri and Rice do as well but I just ignored unobtainable players.

The main thing I was looking for was the physical side, able to win challenges etc. I wanted players with equal or above standard ariel ability considering we are losing two tall lads and we have brought in Mac Allister and potentially Lavia who are lacking in this area. Bajcetic has an excellent ariel duel percentage.

Thing with Alvarez is that he'd provide that steady eddie fixed point DM able to win challenges and ariel battles. I think he'd shore us up nicely and give people like Lavia and Bajcetic an opportunity to grow at the right rate and not overburden them at this stage of their careers.

Hjulmand is a total surprise statistically as I've just not heard of him before. His stats look ideal and he seems more of a gamble but looking into him a bit more he seems to be on the market for a decent fee and Roma and other European teams look interested.

Not sure why I did all of that digging to be honest but was fun while the missus watched her shite programmes!
Alvarez isnt good enough in posession
Not really impressed by him despite his good numbers
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,310
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31725 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:30:33 pm
Once get Lavia and sell Fab. We'll be at around:

£140m spent

£50m brought in through sales and about £40m net savings on wages before savings on bonuses with a smaller squad.

Klopp would be disappointed I'm sure if there's no money left for a cb.

Thats nothing for a club of our stature.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,123
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31726 on: Today at 01:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Thats nothing for a club of our stature.

We have a strict budget rightly or wrongly that is how it is.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,178
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31727 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Thats nothing for a club of our stature.

Its like financial limits dont exist in your world.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 602
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31728 on: Today at 01:40:54 pm »
I hope no one is insinuating that FSG are mingebags...
Logged

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31729 on: Today at 01:42:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:34:17 pm
Alvarez isnt good enough in posession
Not really impressed by him despite his good numbers

What's that based off? Not being arsey just interested to know so I'm not missing anything. Thing is with this role alongside Trent and in behind Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones or Elliott and then all the forwards we have in front of that I'm not sure we need a Pirlo type in there it can just be a distroyer who wins duels and gives it to others. I've seen him play a number of times and always looked impressed with his work rate, size and composure under pressure. I guess I'm saying we could do with a big lad to act as a bouncer for everyone else to flourish. The unicorn player doesn't seem to be available out there really.

De Jong at Barca looks good in the comparison stats too but he doesn't seem obtainable.
Logged
@paulair

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31730 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Thats nothing for a club of our stature.

Thats the issue, some of the posters on here dont agree we are a club of the stature that you do, to them were one step away from being Leeds United under ridsdale
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31731 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 12:19:42 pm
Lavia's a good prospect but people are going way overboard with the Tchouameni comparisons.

He's a good long range passer but he seems slightly gangly and uncoordinated at times, falls over a lot.

DM is such a specialised role, takes years to perfect. Could be two maybe three seasons before he hits the heights we require.

And thats when he would be un-obtainable for us as he would cost north of £120m
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31732 on: Today at 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 01:42:32 pm
What's that based off? Not being arsey just interested to know so I'm not missing anything. Thing is with this role alongside Trent and in behind Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones or Elliott and then all the forwards we have in front of that I'm not sure we need a Pirlo type in there it can just be a distroyer who wins duels and gives it to others. I've seen him play a number of times and always looked impressed with his work rate, size and composure under pressure. I guess I'm saying we could do with a big lad to act as a bouncer for everyone else to flourish. The unicorn player doesn't seem to be available out there really.

De Jong at Barca looks good in the comparison stats too but he doesn't seem obtainable.
That is when I have seem him play CL & for Mexico I have not been impressed. He does look great data wise though so i may have saw him on a few bad days
Logged

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31733 on: Today at 01:47:06 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:28:57 pm


Does your CT know you're cheating on it? Or is it any farm animal?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31734 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 01:38:17 pm
Thats nothing for a club of our stature.

£50m net spend including wages would be where I'd have guessed coming into this summer. The talk of them fully backing Klopp was laughable. He'll be given a budget and told to get on with it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,175
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31735 on: Today at 01:47:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:08 pm
£50m net spend including wages would be where I'd have guessed coming into this summer. The talk of them fully backing Klopp was laughable. He'll be given a budget and told to get on with it.

What evidence do you have of them not backing him?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,368
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31736 on: Today at 01:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:47:51 pm
What evidence do you have of them not backing him?

Chelsea have spent more and so have United so therefore.or something.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31737 on: Today at 01:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:47:51 pm
What evidence do you have of them not backing him?

previous seasons? We'll see by end of August anyway so won't continue the FSG chat. I wasn't meaning it to go there. Just that we should have money available for a cb.  As there's been suggestions that we need to sell Fab to fund Lavia now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31738 on: Today at 01:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:44:20 pm
Thats the issue, some of the posters on here dont agree we are a club of the stature that you do, to them were one step away from being Leeds United under ridsdale

Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:08 pm
£50m net spend including wages would be where I'd have guessed coming into this summer. The talk of them fully backing Klopp was laughable. He'll be given a budget and told to get on with it.

The logical leaps from some of you guys  ;D

Asam, you little rascal, Rafa was complaining that we're penny pinching in the context of the potential Lavia signing. You don't think that's a bit silly?

Clinical, buddy, a budget is a really sensible way to operate a football team. Budgets are not mutually exclusive with backing the manager.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31739 on: Today at 01:51:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:47:08 pm
£50m net spend including wages would be where I'd have guessed coming into this summer. The talk of them fully backing Klopp was laughable. He'll be given a budget and told to get on with it.

Whats this new thing about including wage savings to bring down the net spend?
Well, at least the ridiculous amortisation saved has been dropped from the agenda.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31740 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:51:00 pm
The logical leaps from some of you guys  ;D

Asam, you little rascal, Rafa was complaining that we're penny pinching in the context of the potential Lavia signing. You don't think that's a bit silly?

Clinical, buddy, a budget is a really sensible way to operate a football team. Budgets are not mutually exclusive with backing the manager.

Avens. Budgets that aren't fitting to the size of the club really isn't backing the manager.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31741 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:50:46 pm
previous seasons? We'll see by end of August anyway so won't continue the FSG chat. I wasn't meaning it to go there. Just that we should have money available for a cb.  As there's been suggestions that we need to sell Fab to fund Lavia now.

I think that's fair.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31742 on: Today at 01:52:30 pm »
Oh Roméo, Roméo, where art thou?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31743 on: Today at 01:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:52:30 pm
I think that's fair.

There you go, we agree on something  ;D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31744 on: Today at 01:53:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:52:23 pm
Avens. Budgets that aren't fitting to the size of the club really isn't backing the manager.

We made £2m profit in 2022 after £97m amortisation. Were operating on the limits of the budget clearly.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31745 on: Today at 01:56:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:53:09 pm
There you go, we agree on something  ;D

Remember our shared excitement at Szoboszlai? Halcyon days  ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31746 on: Today at 02:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:56:30 pm
Remember our shared excitement at Szoboszlai? Halcyon days  ;D

A distant memory  :D
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31747 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
Happy with Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Lavia (if it happens), but we need another midfielder and absolutely need a centre half.

I'd be very worried if that's us done in the market after Lavia.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31748 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm »
Assuming we get Lavia would you rather get another midfielder or a CB? IMO a CB is more important because all of Matip, Konate and Gomez are guaranteed to be out with injuries at some point and Virgil needs to have his minutes managed now.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31749 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:08:48 pm
Assuming we get Lavia would you rather get another midfielder or a CB? IMO a CB is more important because all of Matip, Konate and Gomez are guaranteed to be out with injuries at some point and Virgil needs to have his minutes managed now.
Both because our squad would be thin (Europa League).
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31750 on: Today at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:51:00 pm
The logical leaps from some of you guys  ;D

Asam, you little rascal, Rafa was complaining that we're penny pinching in the context of the potential Lavia signing. You don't think that's a bit silly?

Clinical, buddy, a budget is a really sensible way to operate a football team. Budgets are not mutually exclusive with backing the manager.

yes in that context it is bonkers and people do need to be more patient, but do you agree with the principle that if were the 4th largest club by turnover in the world why shouldnt we invest/spend like it? i think thats a fair question/observation to make isnt it?

Logged

Online rolla

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31751 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 01:33:37 pm
If the club were apparently interested in signing one more midfielder BEFORE the sales of Henderson/Fabinho have come to surface, then surely we will sign two more new midfielders and not just Romeo Lavia.... right?

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Lavia are all brilliant signings but I can't help but feel like the midfield lacks something...

Maybe, I'm on the fence...
We need to remember that Hendo was given the "playing time" chat and i wouldn't be surprised if Fab was in the same boat. The midfielder we were already looking at (if we really were) may have been more about quality than numbers or minutes.

I'm not sure if we are looking at more midfielders or not, mind you. I don't think it's a  bad shout to bring in a second with Lavia depending on what the plan is with Gakpo, but it's hard to predict how the club sees the current situation and I don't think it's a big problem if we don't. Maybe there will be better options next year when Thiago leaves.

We look well stocked in the advanced roles with the two newbies,  Jones,  Gakpo and Elliot. We will have Thiago as the senior 6 for 50-60% of games and I'm actually really excited to see him and Trent at the base. Lavia and Bajcetic as able  back up when he is injured or rested (one or both will likely be Trents back up too imo).

Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31752 on: Today at 02:19:25 pm »
FSG mingebag deniers always surprise me, it's like flat earthers or something.  ;D

FSG have, for so many seasons that Klopp has been here, routinely given him (relative) crumbs to work with. They are turning over profits and will make an eye watering ridiculous sum of billions when they sell on, yet backing one of if not the best managers we have ever had has never been done except in some flutters here and there. So I get that people don't need to continually bash FSG, but the denial of them not spending more because of budgets, new stands or whatever else I just don't agree with.

We clearly planned two midfielders before Hendo and Fabio left, so we should be getting two more in at least or Klopp will be left with another problem going forward. With FSG I expect that to happen, they never have backed Klopp properly and I don't expect them to start now.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31753 on: Today at 02:21:06 pm »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 789 790 791 792 793 [794]   Go Up
« previous next »
 