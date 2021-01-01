If the club were apparently interested in signing one more midfielder BEFORE the sales of Henderson/Fabinho have come to surface, then surely we will sign two more new midfielders and not just Romeo Lavia.... right?
Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Lavia are all brilliant signings but I can't help but feel like the midfield lacks something...
Maybe, I'm on the fence...
We need to remember that Hendo was given the "playing time" chat and i wouldn't be surprised if Fab was in the same boat. The midfielder we were already looking at (if we really were) may have been more about quality than numbers or minutes.
I'm not sure if we are looking at more midfielders or not, mind you. I don't think it's a bad shout to bring in a second with Lavia depending on what the plan is with Gakpo, but it's hard to predict how the club sees the current situation and I don't think it's a big problem if we don't. Maybe there will be better options next year when Thiago leaves.
We look well stocked in the advanced roles with the two newbies, Jones, Gakpo and Elliot. We will have Thiago as the senior 6 for 50-60% of games and I'm actually really excited to see him and Trent at the base. Lavia and Bajcetic as able back up when he is injured or rested (one or both will likely be Trents back up too imo).