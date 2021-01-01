Did some fannying around with stats last night to consider what DM options there are out there who could profile similarly to Fabinho if that's what might look for. Three players stood out in the data. Edson Alvarez, a player called Morton Hjulmand who I've honestly not heard of before. Obviously Rodri and Rice do as well but I just ignored unobtainable players.



The main thing I was looking for was the physical side, able to win challenges etc. I wanted players with equal or above standard ariel ability considering we are losing two tall lads and we have brought in Mac Allister and potentially Lavia who are lacking in this area. Bajcetic has an excellent ariel duel percentage.



Thing with Alvarez is that he'd provide that steady eddie fixed point DM able to win challenges and ariel battles. I think he'd shore us up nicely and give people like Lavia and Bajcetic an opportunity to grow at the right rate and not overburden them at this stage of their careers.



Hjulmand is a total surprise statistically as I've just not heard of him before. His stats look ideal and he seems more of a gamble but looking into him a bit more he seems to be on the market for a decent fee and Roma and other European teams look interested.



Not sure why I did all of that digging to be honest but was fun while the missus watched her shite programmes!