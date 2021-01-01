The reception to the Lavia rumours were lukewarm at best a month or two ago on here.......what's changed?
Actually its something that hasn't changedThe deadline
Ewe shouldnt speak to others like that.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Sheep mentality.
Every transfer window ends the same. That we have done something, but not enough. And it always comes to money first, not what we actually need. To quote a knowledgable guy called Walter: Am I wrong?
