« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 786 787 788 789 790 [791]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 1065816 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,858
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31600 on: Today at 09:45:14 am »
Without any kind of prejudice, is doing business with SA likely to take longer because our legal people haven't seen SA contracts before?
Not so much distrust, but harder to do the due diligence on a new piece of paperwork.
Admittedly once the money hits our account I don't suppose we much care unless there's some possibility of a claim back on the money (stupidly unlikely I know).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31601 on: Today at 09:45:34 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:43:14 am
Say what you want about the prices we're paying and the amount of turnover we are experiencing, but the thought of starting the season with three new, young midfielders is incredibly exciting to me. I think we're in for a really enjoyable campaign, maybe with a few lows if you're expectation is to return to 21/22 levels, but still.

And I do also think we will bring in one more midfielder. We seemed to pull the trigger on Lavia when the Henderson deal was all but complete, so I think we will go for another one when Fabinho goes. Ideally that would be a more experienced player that can play as an 8 and a 6.
This mostly true.
But we badly need a CB. Konate or Van Dijk injury we are in big trouble in defence
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31602 on: Today at 09:45:41 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:31:51 am
Caicedo is better.  Hes bossed PL midfield battles from his debut, including two deserved wins at the Emirates for example, hed solve Liverpools no 6 requirement immediately.

Lavia might end up as good, but being further back in his journey, more of a punt.

Caicedos 21.  Lavia just a year older than Bajcetic, so surely the treat with kid gloves theory, applies to Lavia too?

Any player in the 100m range is an instant ignore.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31603 on: Today at 09:46:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:45:14 am
Without any kind of prejudice, is doing business with SA likely to take longer because our legal people haven't seen SA contracts before?
Not so much distrust, but harder to do the due diligence on a new piece of paperwork.
Admittedly once the money hits our account I don't suppose we much care unless there's some possibility of a claim back on the money (stupidly unlikely I know).
All Saudi deals take a while.
Mahrez is still at City deal not done
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31604 on: Today at 09:47:55 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:03 am
Lavia gets done its 150m.
Unless we get some cheap deals I think we will only be able to afford 1 more signing which I think should be a CB.
Pavard makes so much sense if we got good feedback about his character as there was rumours he was disruptive at the WC

£145m.  Would the budget have been £175m originally?  After years of lower spending and not having spent the money available for Tchouameni, I got the impression from football writers that we were going to invest significantly.  Add £52m for Fabinho and Henderson, a budget of circa £227m.

In terms of midfield numbers, it was widely accepted before the Saudis came along that we needed and were seeking a first team ready midfielder in addition to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.  With two more midfielders unexpectedly departing, were short by two after signing Lavia.

Id hope that the club sign a CB and another DM.  The funds appear to be there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31605 on: Today at 09:48:23 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:43:27 am
I meant even if we finish 10th or so mate. I got this off the UEFA website:

"The final two places will go to the clubs with the highest club coefficient over the last five years that have not qualified for the Champions League group stage but have qualified either for the Champions League qualification phase, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League." - We are currently 5th in the coefficient rankings, one place behind Chelsea unfortunately, which might also miss out on Top 4. Having said that, I'm sure we have the quality to qualify for top 4 easily.

Not really looked into that. Good job we made Europe this year as that should get us above Chelsea anyway in the coefficient
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31606 on: Today at 09:49:01 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:22:13 am
And what is the alternative?

How will we satisfy one solitary fan's desires?

We all know Jack has a very high opinion of himself and rightly so. He's a good lad but his shit stinks. Jurgen will talk him round
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31607 on: Today at 09:49:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:45:41 am
Any player in the 100m range is an instant ignore.

For Liverpool, totally agree.  Caicedos not in our money league.

Chelsea are at it again with another cheating owner, not to mention petro states.
Logged

Online tgi91

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31608 on: Today at 09:49:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:48:23 am
Not really looked into that. Good job we made Europe this year as that should get us above Chelsea anyway in the coefficient

They binned that idea.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/uefa-scrap-controversial-coefficient-plan-for-champions-league-final-2024-25-format-approved/blt0f21a30f8ada97d5

Either win the Europa or just get the Top 4 to save the faffing around.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31609 on: Today at 09:51:11 am »
5th in the league almost certainly guarantees CL.

Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31610 on: Today at 09:52:31 am »
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31611 on: Today at 10:04:22 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:45:14 am
Without any kind of prejudice, is doing business with SA likely to take longer because our legal people haven't seen SA contracts before?
Not so much distrust, but harder to do the due diligence on a new piece of paperwork.
Admittedly once the money hits our account I don't suppose we much care unless there's some possibility of a claim back on the money (stupidly unlikely I know).
It takes longer to let everyone know who's in charge.
Logged

Online deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31612 on: Today at 10:09:48 am »
I'm seriously worried that if we don't wrap up Lavia in the next few days Chelsea will blow us out the water once they pull the pin on Caceido. The latter already looks dead to be honest, Brighton don't need to sell. I really hope we're not making Lavia contingent on the Fabinho sale, but I wouldn't put it past FSG.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31613 on: Today at 10:13:28 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 10:09:48 am
I'm seriously worried that if we don't wrap up Lavia in the next few days Chelsea will blow us out the water once they pull the pin on Caceido. The latter already looks dead to be honest, Brighton don't need to sell. I really hope we're not making Lavia contingent on the Fabinho sale, but I wouldn't put it past FSG.

Is that why weve bid before Fabinho has left ?  What if they had accepted our first offer when the Fabinho deal was in doubt ?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,529
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31614 on: Today at 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:07:38 am
We will probably qualify for the CL next season wherever we place this season cause I think there are like two spots which go to "historical" clubs based on their european coefficient and we should be in the top 10 I think.

Nope, this isn't in place anymore, it was changed after a big hue and cry

Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:04:06 am
Am I right in thinking top 5 makes the new Big Cup format this year? Guess it gives us a bit more leeway if we're having a bit of a reset season and aren't actually challenging for the title.

5th place only gets CL if England has either highest or second highest coefficient points across Europe 23/24. And since teams like Newcastle and Brighton and West Ham and Villa have qualified, it's gonna be tough
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:58 am by ScouserAtHeart »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31615 on: Today at 10:15:55 am »
We will win the Europa League so it's all irrelevant :)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online deadsetred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31616 on: Today at 10:17:13 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 10:13:28 am
Is that why weve bid before Fabinho has left ?  What if they had accepted our first offer when the Fabinho deal was in doubt ?

Yeah perhaps but also odd that if we were going to make an updated offer that hasn't happened already. Maybe we had a budget set aside pre-Fab interest that has set a limit on what we can pay for Lavia...I dunno. Either way my point is this needs to happen in the next day or so. Also - Chelsea have no midfielders, they can easily offer Lavia as much game time as we can.
Logged

Online seenitall

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • Liverpool FC has the most knowledgeable supporters
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31617 on: Today at 10:24:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:01:16 am
Southampton have a set fee, they want 40 mil that going to Southampton for Lavia(there a 20% sell on from City)
The 20% is calculated on the profit made by Southampton above the £14m they paid Man City.
So, if Liverpool offered say £44m (ie a £30m profit), Man City would be entitled to £6m (20%) and Southampton would get a net £38m.
Liverpool would need to pay just over £46m for Southampton to get the minimum £40m they would get from Man C next year
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31618 on: Today at 10:32:57 am »
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 10:24:52 am
The 20% is calculated on the profit made by Southampton above the £14m they paid Man City.
So, if Liverpool offered say £44m (ie a £30m profit), Man City would be entitled to £6m (20%) and Southampton would get a net £38m.
Liverpool would need to pay just over £46m for Southampton to get the minimum £40m they would get from Man C next year

Which is what I think will happen.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31619 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:43:08 am
From the 6 or 7 times Ive seen each player I think theyre at a pretty similar level. Caicedo is certainly not worth double Lavia, Brightons demands are insane.

I think they are both fantastic players and exactly what we need but as you say paying double for Caicedo is nuts.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31620 on: Today at 10:33:33 am »
Quote from: seenitall on Today at 10:24:52 am
The 20% is calculated on the profit made by Southampton above the £14m they paid Man City.
So, if Liverpool offered say £44m (ie a £30m profit), Man City would be entitled to £6m (20%) and Southampton would get a net £38m.
Liverpool would need to pay just over £46m for Southampton to get the minimum £40m they would get from Man C next year

Nothing suggests Man City would pay that though. So I do find it weird them asking for that now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31621 on: Today at 10:41:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:33 am
Nothing suggests Man City would pay that though. So I do find it weird them asking for that now.

No but if he had another good season, they could potentially go back in for him. So you can see why they want the same sort of money now.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31622 on: Today at 10:42:29 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:41:44 am
No but if he had another good season, they could potentially go back in for him. So you can see why they want the same sort of money now.

Can't have that good season in the Championship though.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31623 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
Quote from: deadsetred on Today at 10:09:48 am
I'm seriously worried that if we don't wrap up Lavia in the next few days Chelsea will blow us out the water once they pull the pin on Caceido. The latter already looks dead to be honest, Brighton don't need to sell. I really hope we're not making Lavia contingent on the Fabinho sale, but I wouldn't put it past FSG.

I'm not. The Chelsea links to Lavia were a dead cert when it comes to negotiating with Brighton for Caicedo. Transfer negotiations 101. Predictable. Brighton will sell, they know Chelsea will pay stupid money. Oh and we're a far more attractive move than Chelsea anyway. 
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31624 on: Today at 10:45:38 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:43:08 am
From the 6 or 7 times Ive seen each player I think theyre at a pretty similar level. Caicedo is certainly not worth double Lavia, Brightons demands are insane.

You think Lavia is already one of the 2-3 best DMs in the league?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31625 on: Today at 10:48:11 am »
Also us getting a deal done now strengthens Brighton in a way as another alternative gone. Which will be even better.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31626 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:42:29 am
Can't have that good season in the Championship though.

Plus he's less likely to want to go back to City when they have Rodri. He's a bench warmer there.

It's Chelsea interest driving up price and previously Arsenal. If we had a free run on him we'd have been.more likely to get him.for the original bid.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31627 on: Today at 10:53:53 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:50:36 am
Plus he's less likely to want to go back to City when they have Rodri. He's a bench warmer there.

It's Chelsea interest driving up price and previously Arsenal. If we had a free run on him we'd have been.more likely to get him.for the original bid.

Southampton wont care about that though.

They are thinking, we have a potential £40m fee for him at some point (could happen, could not happen but why would they not assume it would?), so we want the same now.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31628 on: Today at 10:54:06 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:45:38 am
You think Lavia is already one of the 2-3 best DMs in the league?

The thing is, it's fairly clear what Caicedo can do in a quality, well organised possession based team. I've seen little of him but he looked quality. We don't really know what Lavia could do in the same set up, that's the risk. But clearly we feel he can perform. We've already signed Brighton's best midfielders, now lets get Southamptons !  We do love a relegated player and a Southampton player, he must be something special
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31629 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:33 am
Nothing suggests Man City would pay that though. So I do find it weird them asking for that now.

Because that is what City valued him at as a PL player!
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31630 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
I think the point is Caicedo is the more developed and better player at this stage but not by a margin to justify spending double the transfer fee.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31631 on: Today at 10:55:32 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:54:49 am
Because that is what City valued him at as a PL player!

He's a championship player now.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,398
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31632 on: Today at 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:53:53 am
Southampton wont care about that though.

They are thinking, we have a potential £40m fee for him at some point (could happen, could not happen but why would they not assume it would?), so we want the same now.

That clause has inflated the price because it's set the terms of negotiation.

If it wasn't there you'd be looking at 30 tops. If you want the player then you have to pay what they want or move on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,572
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31633 on: Today at 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:55:20 am


Same here. I'd also prefer to have added a Sangare or Luis alongside him, or even someone more experienced with the flexibility to slot in there. It's a lot to ask two teenagers to play as your holding midfielder
« Last Edit: Today at 11:04:10 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31634 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:45:38 am
You think Lavia is already one of the 2-3 best DMs in the league?

Id say top 5 off the top of my head, I rate the kid very highly from what Ive seen and additionally Im struggling to think of many great DMs anyway. Rodri, Rice and Casemiro are the 3 that immediately spring to mind for that conversation but other than them I cant think of anyone else you might wanna throw into that list.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31635 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:14:30 am
Nope, this isn't in place anymore, it was changed after a big hue and cry

5th place only gets CL if England has either highest or second highest coefficient points across Europe 23/24. And since teams like Newcastle and Brighton and West Ham and Villa have qualified, it's gonna be tough

I'd expect Villa to do very well in the Europa Conference League. Amongst the favourites to win it. Especially with Emery in charge.

We are favourites to win the Europa League. West Ham would also be amongst the favourites having got to the semi finals 2 years ago and then going on to win the Europa Conference League last year. I'd expect Brighton to get into the knockout stages.

The Champions League is more unpredictable as none of Arsenal, Man Utd, or Newcastle where in it last year. Newcastle I assume will be in pot 4 so might get a difficult group. Man Utd and Arsenal should be in pot 2 and you'd think they'd get through to the knockout stages. Would be a surprise if City don't go very far again.

I'd think there is a pretty good chance of the Premier League securing an extra Champions League spot as long as Arsenal and Man Utd don't screw up.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,508
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31636 on: Today at 11:10:28 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:59:52 am
Id say top 5 off the top of my head, I rate the kid very highly from what Ive seen and additionally Im struggling to think of many great DMs anyway. Rodri, Rice and Casemiro are the 3 that immediately spring to mind for that conversation but other than them I cant think of anyone else you might wanna throw into that list.

Caicedo.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #31637 on: Today at 11:14:08 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 10:59:52 am
Id say top 5 off the top of my head, I rate the kid very highly from what Ive seen and additionally Im struggling to think of many great DMs anyway. Rodri, Rice and Casemiro are the 3 that immediately spring to mind for that conversation but other than them I cant think of anyone else you might wanna throw into that list.

He isn't though, https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1669318335668813825

Some absolutely wild shouts about Lavia on the basis of a few comments from Southampton fans and a couple of encouraging games. I think he's better than his radar given the team he was playing for and the fact he's playing PL football at 19 so regularly is super encouraging. But we're buying potential rather than actual output.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:08 am by Knight »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 786 787 788 789 790 [791]   Go Up
« previous next »
 