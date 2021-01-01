Nope, this isn't in place anymore, it was changed after a big hue and cry



5th place only gets CL if England has either highest or second highest coefficient points across Europe 23/24. And since teams like Newcastle and Brighton and West Ham and Villa have qualified, it's gonna be tough



I'd expect Villa to do very well in the Europa Conference League. Amongst the favourites to win it. Especially with Emery in charge.We are favourites to win the Europa League. West Ham would also be amongst the favourites having got to the semi finals 2 years ago and then going on to win the Europa Conference League last year. I'd expect Brighton to get into the knockout stages.The Champions League is more unpredictable as none of Arsenal, Man Utd, or Newcastle where in it last year. Newcastle I assume will be in pot 4 so might get a difficult group. Man Utd and Arsenal should be in pot 2 and you'd think they'd get through to the knockout stages. Would be a surprise if City don't go very far again.I'd think there is a pretty good chance of the Premier League securing an extra Champions League spot as long as Arsenal and Man Utd don't screw up.