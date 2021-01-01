« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:38:35 am
What Lijnders referred to Fabinho as "Our lighthouse"  standing alone in the midfield watching for danger or something. Not sure exactly how the analogy works.

Does that mean the light went out last season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:55:00 am
Interesting few pages to catch up on. One area I think jack definitely scored a 'hit' was when he said that no one would have suggested buying Lavia as a first choice replacement for Fabinho and Henderson at DM. Can you imagine if someone on here had come out suggesting that, irrespective of the fee? It'd have been met with derision. The 'Fab has still got it' posters would have been defending their man, 'he just needs legs around him, Lavia is too inexperienced'. The 'Bacjetic is going to be a superstar' posters would have been asking why Bacjetic's path to the first 11 is being blocked by a player with only a smidge more experience. Most of us would have been questioning the wisdom of such a risky signing (in terms of buying potential) in such an important position.

Obviously the forum likes to be positive about prospective shiny new toys, who doesn't get excited when they've got a new box to open. But this one is pretty risky, even though I'm really glad he seems to be coming and even though I'd have been delighted if he was arriving to initially backup Fabinho (albeit the version of Fabinho that could run, the fact the current version is leaving is amazing).
You have a point, but I just don't seen better options than Lavia. Caicedo is a lot more expensive, but is he really better? And getting players from smaller leagues is always risky.

The market for DMs is currently shit. We got top money for Fabinho, so then maybe we shouldnt complain when his replacement is expensive.

Gotta say, I'm not a fan of Declan Rice, but his price tag looks much less ridiculous now

If we compare the price of Lavia with MacAllister or Szobo, which is natural, then Lavia seems really expensive for his limited experience. But if we compare Lavia with DMs like Rice, Caicedo and Fabinho, then the price is pretty reasonable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:38:35 am
What Lijnders referred to Fabinho as "Our lighthouse"  standing alone in the midfield watching for danger or something. Not sure exactly how the analogy works.
Can't believe Ljinders doesn't realise it's the people looking at the lighthouse that are watching for danger. and thinks a lighthouse is alive - this isn't beauty and the beast Pepijn

LJINDERS OUT ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
So the mingebags havent paid the fee yet?
They must have assurances from Lavia that he doesnt want to go anywhere else otherwise the Chelsea interest would surely force our hand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:42:34 am
Does that mean the light went out last season?

Exactly, there was zero alertness to danger from him last season. Constantly on his heels, anticipated absolutely nothing. Was brutal. Lighthouse decomissioned and turned into an interpretive centre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:38:35 am
What Lijnders referred to Fabinho as "Our lighthouse"  standing alone in the midfield watching for danger or something. Not sure exactly how the analogy works.

I've always thought it was more to do with him giving and receiving the ball in all directions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Have we showed any interest in Benjamin Pavard , imo an excellent defender .


Can cover CB and right back and think his contract up in 2024
Excellent experience
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:48:02 am
Exactly, there was zero alertness to danger from him last season. Constantly on his heels, anticipated absolutely nothing. Was brutal. Lighthouse decomissioned and turned into an interpretive centre.

lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:36 am
Thiago has averaged 3,000 minutes in his three seasons (about 25-30 games) and thats at his worse. This is fine because now there are other midfielders to come in so he doesnt have to be overplayed.
Yea I expect Thiago to start once a week mostly.
Wonder if Klopp will use the Box like how Barca set up the team in games with out trent. Lets just do a rotated europa team as an example in build up would like
Gomez-Matip-?
Bajcetic-Thiago
Doak-Elliot-Gakpo-Tsimikas
Jota
That lineup out of possesion would be
Gomez-Matip-?-Tsimikas
Bajcetic
Doak-Elliott-Thiago-Gakpo
Jota
Multiple options with how to line in the spots for Doak, Elliott, Gakpo etc.
Basically instead of Inverting, drop an 8 deeper, move Winger to halfspace, Full Back provides Width.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Hopefully, we get a bid accepted today. Dragging on a fair bit this now. Still need a CB and preferably another CM when Fabinho goes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:24:26 am
The fee IS a bit nuts for what we're getting right now imo,our recruitment though has been spot on mostly and must see him being worth it in the long run.

I'd like to get a more experienced player in as well who's ready right now,Thiago i feel will be available for 40-50% of our games at most and is leaving soon anyway so we might as well plan ahead if there's someone available we want.

Next summer there'll no doubt be new fires to put out so i'd like us to do as much as we can in midfield now.

I don't think we've ever overpaid when the player does well. You overpay when they don't and it's often hindsight.

The Henderson fee for a year or 2 was labelled as grossly overpaying. With inflation an equivalent fee to Lavia now. But that was because he struggled in his first season. Over time nobody mentioned his fee again.

Then worst instance of us overpaying was Benteke but that was because you knew it was a poor signing anyway and had had a bad injury that slowed him.down. Carroll was similar but he did have the potential at least had he lived up to the billing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:54:28 am
Hopefully, we get a bid accepted today. Dragging on a fair bit this now. Still need a CB and preferably another CM when Fabinho goes.

I think this will go ahead the minute we're sure we're selling Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
If Chelsea want Lavia despite him wanting us to simply push up to fee, that won't be their smartest move. That's a slipperly slope as we'd I'm sure return the favour in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:59:04 am
If Chelsea want Lavia despite him wanting us to simply push up to fee, that won't be their smartest move. That's a slipperly slope as we'd I'm sure return the favour in the future.
Southampton have a set fee, they want 40 mil that going to Southampton for Lavia(there a 20% sell on from City)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:58:58 am
I think this will go ahead the minute we're sure we're selling Fabinho.

 That will probably be next week then. Can't see it being that long. Would have thought we'd want Lavia joining up with the squad in Singapore asap, seeing as he's going to be our starting number 6 for the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Am I right in thinking top 5 makes the new Big Cup format this year? Guess it gives us a bit more leeway if we're having a bit of a reset season and aren't actually challenging for the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 09:04:06 am
Am I right in thinking top 5 makes the new Big Cup format this year? Guess it gives us a bit more leeway if we're having a bit of a reset season and aren't actually challenging for the title.

We will probably qualify for the CL next season wherever we place this season cause I think there are like two spots which go to "historical" clubs based on their european coefficient and we should be in the top 10 I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Understand Al Ittihad and Liverpool are closing in on Fabinho deal. Agreement on verge of being completed 🔴🇸🇦

#LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but its v close.

Fabinho will undergo medical soon, if all goes to plan. Three year deal agreed with the player.

https://twitter.com/fabrizioromano/status/1684835330476605440?s=46
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Not arsed about the Lavia fee. If klopp wants him, thats good enough for me. I was skeptical about Gakpo, the fee we were paying and the timing of the deal and that turned out pretty good. If hes our main target now, get him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:10:53 am
#LFC still cautious as documents have to be checked but its v close.

https://twitter.com/fabrizioromano/status/1684835330476605440?s=46
Haha we really don't trust these fuckers do we?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Has Fab not even had his medical yet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:14:04 am
Haha we really don't trust these fuckers do we?
They want make sure the checks are going to clear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:14:04 am
Haha we really don't trust these fuckers do we?

I hope to god were getting the money upfront.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Over 50m for 2 players that were late to everything on the pitch for the last year is incredible business. Just having a midfield that can run will be such a help. Now get moving on some signings, one month left, 3 signings needed!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
You can get 10-15 years out of Lavia and he will still have a resale value for a lot of that period. Dont think the fee is that bad in that context and also in relation to the fee were getting for Fabinho. Id much rather spend money on a player who has time on his side than one whos got 2-3 years left and then no resale value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Lavia gets done its 150m.
Unless we get some cheap deals I think we will only be able to afford 1 more signing which I think should be a CB.
Pavard makes so much sense if we got good feedback about his character as there was rumours he was disruptive at the WC
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
There should be not question about Lavias quality or potential. Were essentially signing Tchouameni but a few years younger. The question is whether hes ready to be a regular for us. I think well go for another midfielder after Lavia is wrapped up and it will be interesting to see who we go for because theyre likely an unknown at the moment. I dont think our interest in Doucoure was genuine at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:16 am
There should be not question about Lagoss quality or potential. Were essentially signing Tchouameni but a few years younger. The question is whether hes ready to be a regular for us. I think well go for another midfielder after Lavia is wrapped up and it will be interesting to see who we go for because theyre likely an unknown at the moment. I dont think our interest in Doucoure was genuine at all.

With a 150m spend and no CL I only see one more signing (if that) and if that is the case Id sooner that money being spend on a defender than a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 09:15:08 am
Has Fab not even had his medical yet

 This will drag into next week if they come up with the money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:03 am
Lavia gets done its 150m.
Unless we get some cheap deals I think we will only be able to afford 1 more signing which I think should be a CB.
Pavard makes so much sense if we got good feedback about his character as there was rumours he was disruptive at the WC

To be fair, most French players have been disruptive at a WC. Still unsure about Pavard, but he does tick a lot of boxes as per our needs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:07:38 am
We will probably qualify for the CL next season wherever we place this season cause I think there are like two spots which go to "historical" clubs based on their european coefficient and we should be in the top 10 I think.

Chelsea and Spurs being out of Europe should make it easier for them in the league though. Newcastle now in Europe will struggle to match last season.

Ultimately though it's about getting to 70 odd points.

We're capable of 80 something with luck with injuries and some momentum. We need to keep players fit thats the key. City rarely get an injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
I remember thinking 39mil was a lot for Fabinho and now we're about to sell him for more than that

Thing is if there was an option that provided more value than Lsvia, I absolutely think we would be going for it. Say if that Florentino Luis was available for a reasonable fee etc. We did brilliant to get MacAllister for 35mil, if we have to overpay a bit for a highly rated 19 year old who could be here his whole career, so be it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:43:43 am
You have a point, but I just don't seen better options than Lavia. Caicedo is a lot more expensive, but is he really better? And getting players from smaller leagues is always risky.

The market for DMs is currently shit. We got top money for Fabinho, so then maybe we shouldnt complain when his replacement is expensive.

Gotta say, I'm not a fan of Declan Rice, but his price tag looks much less ridiculous now

If we compare the price of Lavia with MacAllister or Szobo, which is natural, then Lavia seems really expensive for his limited experience. But if we compare Lavia with DMs like Rice, Caicedo and Fabinho, then the price is pretty reasonable

Caicedo is better.  Hes bossed PL midfield battles from his debut, including two deserved wins at the Emirates for example, hed solve Liverpools no 6 requirement immediately.

Lavia might end up as good, but being further back in his journey, more of a punt.

Caicedos 21.  Lavia just a year older than Bajcetic, so surely the treat with kid gloves theory, applies to Lavia too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 09:31:51 am
Caicedo is better.  Hes bossed PL midfield battles from his debut, including two deserved wins at the Emirates for example, hed solve Liverpools no 6 requirement immediately.

Lavia might end up as good, but being further back in his journey, more of a punt.

Caicedos 21.  Lavia just a year older than Bajcetic, so surely the treat with kid gloves theory, applies to Lavia too?

Lavia bossed City, Arsenal and Utd's midfields last season. Whilst I agree Caicedo is currently the better player they aren't that far away in terms of ability as you are making out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:13:11 am
Not arsed about the Lavia fee. If klopp wants him, thats good enough for me. I was skeptical about Gakpo, the fee we were paying and the timing of the deal and that turned out pretty good. If hes our main target now, get him

I agree. The fee is irrelevant. If Klopp wants him, that's all that matters. He's the one who knows his budget, what players are required for his system.etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Any links to any defenders? Not including the Chelsea lad.....The drop off from our first choice to Matip and Gomez is huge! We really need another defender.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:22:16 am
There should be not question about Lavias quality or potential. Were essentially signing Tchouameni but a few years younger. The question is whether hes ready to be a regular for us. I think well go for another midfielder after Lavia is wrapped up and it will be interesting to see who we go for because theyre likely an unknown at the moment. I dont think our interest in Doucoure was genuine at all.
Of course there should be.
