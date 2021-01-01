Interesting few pages to catch up on. One area I think jack definitely scored a 'hit' was when he said that no one would have suggested buying Lavia as a first choice replacement for Fabinho and Henderson at DM. Can you imagine if someone on here had come out suggesting that, irrespective of the fee? It'd have been met with derision. The 'Fab has still got it' posters would have been defending their man, 'he just needs legs around him, Lavia is too inexperienced'. The 'Bacjetic is going to be a superstar' posters would have been asking why Bacjetic's path to the first 11 is being blocked by a player with only a smidge more experience. Most of us would have been questioning the wisdom of such a risky signing (in terms of buying potential) in such an important position.



Obviously the forum likes to be positive about prospective shiny new toys, who doesn't get excited when they've got a new box to open. But this one is pretty risky, even though I'm really glad he seems to be coming and even though I'd have been delighted if he was arriving to initially backup Fabinho (albeit the version of Fabinho that could run, the fact the current version is leaving is amazing).



You have a point, but I just don't seen better options than Lavia. Caicedo is a lot more expensive, but is he really better? And getting players from smaller leagues is always risky.The market for DMs is currently shit. We got top money for Fabinho, so then maybe we shouldnt complain when his replacement is expensive.Gotta say, I'm not a fan of Declan Rice, but his price tag looks much less ridiculous nowIf we compare the price of Lavia with MacAllister or Szobo, which is natural, then Lavia seems really expensive for his limited experience. But if we compare Lavia with DMs like Rice, Caicedo and Fabinho, then the price is pretty reasonable