Thiago has averaged 3,000 minutes in his three seasons (about 25-30 games) and thats at his worse. This is fine because now there are other midfielders to come in so he doesnt have to be overplayed.
Yea I expect Thiago to start once a week mostly.
Wonder if Klopp will use the Box like how Barca set up the team in games with out trent. Lets just do a rotated europa team as an example in build up would like
Gomez-Matip-?
Bajcetic-Thiago
Doak-Elliot-Gakpo-Tsimikas
Jota
That lineup out of possesion would be
Gomez-Matip-?-Tsimikas
Bajcetic
Doak-Elliott-Thiago-Gakpo
Jota
Multiple options with how to line in the spots for Doak, Elliott, Gakpo etc.
Basically instead of Inverting, drop an 8 deeper, move Winger to halfspace, Full Back provides Width.